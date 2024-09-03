3 Deep Value Dividend Stocks With 6%+ Yields

Yellow cute robot stands on heap US banknote background. Pla2na/iStock via Getty Images

If you're looking for yield, deep value stocks are among those you should be looking at. Such stocks often have very high yields, and as a class have a slightly higher than average yield. The Roundhill Deep Value ETF (DEEP) has a 1.62% 30-day SEC yield, which is slightly higher than that of the S&P 500. It's not an enormous yield in itself; however, the deep value basket it tracks does contain some high yield names. In this article, I will explore three deep value stocks that offer yields above 6%.

PetroChina

PetroChina (OTCPK:PCCYF) is a Chinese energy company with a 6.8% dividend yield, several deep value characteristics. First, it trades at a 19% discount to book value. Second, it trades at only a small premium to tangible book value. Third, despite the cheapness, the company has grown its earnings by double-digit percentages in the trailing three and five-year periods (for example, by 24% CAGR in the five-year period).

Why is PetroChina so cheap?

First, let's take a look at what the company does.

PetroChina is an integrated oil and gas company, meaning that it is involved in all parts of the oil & gas industry. This includes:

Exploration, production and sale of crude oil.

Refining.

Derivative chemical products.

Marketing and trading.

Natural gas transportation.

There's nothing especially controversial about the company's core business activities: it's a typical-integrated oil company. One thing worth noting is that the company is not solely involved in the Chinese market. It has foreign operations; for example, it has a Canadian subsidiary that supplies energy to customers worldwide.

One thing that might have investors worried about PCCYF is its status as a Chinese state-owned enterprise ("SOE"); or rather, as a partially owned subsidiary of an SOE. This might give some investors, especially ESG investors, a feeling that the company is not well aligned with American/Western values.

If that one concern doesn't bother you, there's a lot to like here. PetroChina is fairly profitable, with a 5.3% net margin and an 11% return on equity ("ROE"). It trades at 7.4 times earnings. It has $46 billion in debt to $230 billion in shareholder's equity, for a 0.19 debt/equity ratio. Overall, this stock has a lot going for it.

HSBC

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) is a UK-based bank that mainly does business in Asia. The company traces its origins to British Hong Kong, a fact that can be seen in its original name: The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation. That name pretty well hints at the company's current operations: the four main markets listed on the company's global banking website are China, Korea, Japan and Germany.

What does HSBC have going for it?

First, it has a 6.8% dividend yield, backed by modest 3.65% five-year CAGR dividend growth. Second, it's pretty cheap, with a 7.65 P/E ratio and a 0.98 price/book ratio. Third, its operations are largely in Asia, yet the company is headquartered in a Western country, which means it provides exposure to a fast-growing market without the threat of delisting that Chinese stocks sometimes face.

HSBC also has a strong balance sheet. It has 900 billion in investment securities, 277 billion in cash, and 1.6 trillion in deposits. This means it has enough liquidity to withstand the loss of 73.5% of its depositors. It has a 15.2% CET1 ratio-above average for banks and far above regulatory requirements-as well as a 136% liquidity coverage ratio. Overall, HSBC looks like a very stable financial institution.

Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCPK:PSTVY) is a Chinese bank that has a 7.21% dividend yield and several deep value characteristics. It trades at 4.98 times earnings, and 0.48 times book value-indicating that it trades at a deep discount. The bank's most recent balance sheet didn't show any goodwill, so 0.48 is the price/tangible book ratio as well.

On August 30, Postal Savings Bank released some financial metrics for the first half of 2024. The release showed appreciable increases in assets, loans and deposits. Operating income decreased 1.3% and the CET1 ratio deteriorated slightly - however, the latter category remained well above regulatory requirements.

Other highlights included:

¥176 billion in operating income, up 1.7%.

¥142.8 billion in net interest income, up 4.14%.

¥48.8 billion in net income, up 3.6%.

¥0.44 in EPS, unchanged.

While it's clear that PSTVY is not growing much this year, it is cheap enough that 0% near-term growth is all it needs to be worth the investment. The stock's $2.24 in TTM EPS, discounted at 10% (the 10-year yield plus a very high 6% risk premium), with zero growth assumed, yields a $22.4 price target - double PSTVY's current price!

The Bottom Line

In today's market, yield can seem hard to come by. Between tech stocks at 35 times earnings and treasuries whose yields are falling rapidly, the pickings appear to be slim. However, if you're willing to look at smaller deep value stocks, you can find all the yield you're looking for. The three stocks on this list demonstrate that fact clearly.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.