3 Deep Value Dividend Stocks With 6%+ Yields

Sep. 03, 2024 6:41 AM ETHSBC, PSTVY, PCCYF, HBCYF
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
11.35K Followers

Summary

  • Deep-value stocks often have some of the highest yields available in the world of equities.
  • Sometimes stocks with low multiples are beaten down for a reason, but other times true deep value dividend opportunities emerge.
  • There are currently many deep value opportunities to be found in foreign financials as well as in energy, regardless of whether U.S. or foreign.
  • In this article, I explore 3 deep-value stocks with yields above 6%.

Yellow cute robot stands on heap US banknote background.

Yellow cute robot stands on heap US banknote background.

Pla2na/iStock via Getty Images

If you're looking for yield, deep value stocks are among those you should be looking at. Such stocks often have very high yields, and as a class have a slightly

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
11.35K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSTVY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HSBC--
HSBC Holdings plc
PSTVY--
Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.
PCCYF--
PetroChina Company Limited
HBCYF--
HSBC Holdings plc
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News