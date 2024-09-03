The U.S. Elections Will Have Worldwide Economic Consequences

Sep. 03, 2024 6:43 AM ET
Otaviano Canuto profile picture
Otaviano Canuto
501 Followers

Summary

  • The U.S. election outcome will significantly impact trade, tax, energy, and immigration policies, affecting both the domestic and global economy.
  • Trump proposes aggressive tariffs and protectionist measures, while Harris favors selective protection and higher taxes on the wealthy.
  • Energy policies diverge sharply: Trump supports fossil fuels, whereas Harris aims to scale up renewable energy projects.
  • Immigration policies differ, with Trump likely to reduce immigration more aggressively, impacting the U.S. labor market and economic growth.

Vote 2024. US Presidential Election background. United States Elections 2024 concept

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

In November, U.S. voters will decide who will take control of the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives. Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, and their political parties differ significantly on key economic policy proposals that will heavily impact the economy

This article was written by

Otaviano Canuto profile picture
Otaviano Canuto
501 Followers
Otaviano Canuto, based in Washington, D.C area, is a senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, professor at George Washington University, principal of the Center for Macroeconomics and Development and a non-resident senior fellow at Brookings Institution. He is a former vice-president and a former executive director at the World Bank, a former executive director at the International Monetary Fund and a former vice-president at the Inter-American Development Bank. He is also a former deputy minister for international affairs at Brazil’s Ministry of Finance and a former professor of economics at University of São Paulo and University of Campinas, Brazil.He has authored and co-edited 8 books and over 160 book chapters and academic articles, and is a frequent contributor to numerous blogs and periodicals.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News