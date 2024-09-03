Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund Q2 2024 Quarterly Review

Fund strategy
- Focuses on companies with durable asset bases, flexible balance sheets, and sustainable free cash flows; investing in companies with these characteristics helps insulate the fund from volatility caused by cyclical earnings swings
- Appraises companies for both upside and downside potential; team invests only where the fund stands to be adequately compensated for the level of risk being taken
- Builds the portfolio in a manner intended to achieve diversification across sectors and industries to produce consistently strong risk-adjusted returns
Market review
Hotter-than-expected inflation data caused equity markets to pull back and the 10-year Treasury yield to rally over the first few weeks of the quarter. Equity markets rebounded some in May, driven by better-than-expected earnings, interest rates retreating, and the employment data showing some signs of slowing, which prompted hopes that potential Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts were back on the table for 2024. However, June saw a bifurcation in performance and a further narrowing in leadership, with large-cap growth stocks advancing and the rest of the market posting modest declines.
The Russell Midcap Value Index returned -3.40% for the quarter. Within the index, the utilities, information technology, and real estate sectors were the top performers. Meanwhile, the consumer staples, health care, and materials sectors were the worst-performing sectors, posting negative returns within the index.
The fund outperformed its benchmark for the quarter, driven by strong security selection. We believe companies with durable asset bases, sustainable free cash flow, and flexible balance sheets should be the long-term outperformers versus the benchmark.
AVERAGE ANNUAL TOTAL RETURNS (%) AS OF 6/30/2024*
|
3
MONTH
|
YEAR
TO DATE
|
1
YEAR
|
3
YEAR
|
5
YEAR
|
10
YEAR
|
SINCE FUND INCEPTION
(12/31/98)
|
Special Mid Cap Value Fund-Inst
|
-2.31
|
6.60
|
9.94
|
6.72
|
10.41
|
8.97
|
11.58
|
Russell Midcap® Value Index
|
-3.40
|
4.54
|
11.98
|
3.65
|
8.49
|
7.60
|
*Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized.
Figures quoted represent past performance, which is no guarantee of future results, and do not reflect taxes a shareholder may pay on an investment in a fund. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance maybe lower or higher than the performance data quoted and assumes the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Current month-end performance is available at the fund’s website, allspringglobal.com. Institutional Class shares are sold without a front-end sales charge or contingent deferred sales charge.
The fund’s gross expense ratio is 0.80%. The fund’s net expense ratio is 0.80%. The manager has contractually committed, through January 31, 2025, to waive fees and/or reimburse expenses to the extent necessary to cap the fund’s total annual fund operating expenses after fee waivers at 0.83% for the Institutional Class. Brokerage commissions, stamp duty fees, interest, taxes, acquired fund fees and expenses (if any), and extraordinary expenses are excluded from the expense cap. Prior to or after the commitment expiration date, the cap maybe increased or the commitment to maintain the cap maybe terminated only with the approval of the Board of Trustees. Without this cap, the fund’s returns would have been lower. The expense ratio paid by an investor is the net expense ratio (the total annual fund operating expenses after fee waivers) as stated in the prospectus.
Portfolio positioning
Quarterly Attribution And Analysis
- Stock selection within industrials, financials, and materials contributed. Within industrials, AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is the world’s largest aircraft and engine leasing business. We believe its acquisition of GECAS will provide AerCap with unrivaled advantages in customer relationships, purchasing power, and market information leading to outsized cash flow growth over time. During the quarter, AerCap beat market expectations, raised guidance, announced an additional $500 million in share repurchase capacity, and initiated its first quarterly dividend. We believe the market continues to undervalue the assets and the forward cash-generating ability of these combined businesses and are looking forward to that realization.
- Stock selection in real estate and consumer discretionary detracted the most for the fund. Within consumer discretionary, LKQ Corp. ( LKQ) is a leading provider of specialty parts to repair automobiles and other vehicles. We are attracted to LKQ’s dominant market position in durable end markets, under-levered (low ratio of debt capital to equity capital) balance sheets, and robust cash-generating abilities. Recently, LKQ missed revenue and margin expectations due to a drop in repairable claims driven by mild winter weather and insurance inflation. We believe these issues to be transitory and expect LKQ’s management to act offensively with its balance sheet buying shares at these reduced prices. Our confidence in LKQ's ability to continue durably growing its cash-generating engine for years to come is unshaken by this quarter’s results and we maintained our positioning.
SPECIAL MID CAP VALUE FUND VERSUS RUSSELL MIDCAP® VALUE INDEX
Trailing 12-Month Attribution Analysis
- The fund underperformed its benchmark over the 12-month period. The Russell Midcap Value Index returned 11.98%, driven primarily by multiple expansion and a hope that a soft landing can be achieved.
- Stock selection in industrials and materials contributed. The largest contributor was Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL), which focuses on commercial building products and is the largest manufacturer of commercial roofing in the U.S. Carlisle has benefited from price discipline in its building products end markets and a divestiture of a non-core segment. We believe management’s strategy to focus on complementary building products should further strengthen its free cash flow and fortify its balance sheet, creating significant value.
- Stock selection in consumer discretionary, utilities, and IT detracted from relative performance. The worst performer was Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC), the #1 western quick-service restaurant in China. Yum China continued to battle a difficult macroeconomic environment and concerns about tougher upcoming store reopening comparisons on a year-over-year basis following the COVID lockdowns. Despite a tough macroeconomic environment, Yum China still delivered record metrics and continued to expand its store base. The company currently has a net cash balance sheet with strong and growing free cash flow, and management expects to return capital to shareholders over the next three years. While short-term comparison results may be tough for the first half of 2024, we believe it should get easier in the second half.
SPECIAL MID CAP VALUE FUND VERSUS RUSSELL MIDCAP® VALUE INDEX
Outlook
- The fund made minor changes to positioning during the three-month period, with an increase in its weight in materials and IT while reducing its weight in consumer discretionary and industrials as reward/risk ratios dictated.
- We expect further volatility in the near term, as investors continue to balance inflation and employment data in hopes that the Fed can manage a “soft landing.” A recession is not out of the realm of possibilities as the impact of higher rates and inflationary pressures on the consumer continues to work its way through the economy. The higher cost of capital is narrowing the strategic opportunities available to companies.
- Public company balance sheets remain in reasonable shape. However, there is a “debt wall” in 2024–2026 when a significant amount of debt will need to be refinanced. If interest rates are sustained at current levels through that period, the interest expense burden should increase materially.
- “Lower quality” businesses, as measured by the relative strength of their competitive advantages, sustainability of margins, and free cash flow and financial flexibility, may struggle to keep pace competitively with the economic tailwinds of monetary policy being eliminated and the fundamental pressures of inflation, debt service, and slowing demand weighing on the income statement. This should benefit active managers who actively seek to avoid these businesses; however, they still are constituents in the passive benchmarks.
TOP CONTRIBUTORS AND DETRACTORS TO QUARTER-END FUND PERFORMANCE
|The holdings identified do not represent all of the securities purchased or sold during the time period shown and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell a particular security. Information on calculation methodology and a list showing the overall contribution of each holding in the account for the time period shown are available upon request.
SHARE CLASS AVAILABILITY
|The manager has contractually committed to waive fees and/or reimburse expenses to the extent necessary to cap the fund’s total annual fund operating expenses after fee waivers at 1.15% (A), 1.90% (C), 1.08% (Admin), 0.83% (Inst), and 0.73% (R6). Brokerage commissions, stamp duty fees, interest, taxes, acquired fund fees and expenses (if any), and extraordinary expenses are excluded from the expense cap. Prior to or after the commitment expiration date, the cap may be increased or the commitment to maintain the cap may be terminated only with the approval of the Board of Trustees. Without this cap, the fund’s returns would have been lower. The expense ratio paid by an investor is the net expense ratio (the total annual fund operating expenses after fee waivers) as stated in the prospectus.
|
When reviewing the performance attribution of our portfolio, it is vital to remember that we construct our portfolio from the bottom-up, one stock at a time. Each stock is included in the portfolio based on its own investment thesis. To help manage risk, we are aware of our sector and security weights, but we do not include a holding to obtain a sector distribution to resemble an index. Our exposure to any given sector is a result of our security selection process.
The Morningstar Rating for funds, or star rating, is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar risk-adjusted return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its 3-, 5-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% 3-year rating for 36–59 months of total returns, 60% 5-year rating/40% 3-year rating for 60–119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% 5-year rating/20% 3-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent 3-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods.
Across U.S.-domiciled mid-cap value funds, the Special Mid Cap Value Fund received 4 stars among 374 funds, 4 stars among 360 funds, and 5 stars among 281 funds for the 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods, respectively. The Morningstar Rating is for the Institutional Class only; other classes may have different performance characteristics.
The Morningstar absolute ranking is based on the fund’s total return rank relative to all funds that have the same category for the same time period. Morningstar rankings do not include the effect of sales charges. Past performance is noguarantee of future results.
© 2024 Morningstar. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
The inception date of the Institutional Class shares was April 8, 2005. Performance shown for the Institutional Class shares prior to their inception reflects the performance of the Investor Class shares and includes the higher expenses applicable to the Investor Class shares. If these expenses had not been included, returns would be higher. The Investor Class shares of the predecessor fund incepted on December 31, 1998.
The views expressed and any forward-looking statements are as of June 30, 2024, and are those of the fund managers and/or Allspring Global Investments. Discussions of individual securities or the markets generally are not intended as individual recommendations. Future events or results may vary significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. The views expressed are subject to change at any time in response to changing circumstances in the market. Allspring Global Investments disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any views expressed or any forward-looking statements.
Carefully consider a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. For a current prospectus and, if available, a summary prospectus, containing this and other information, visit allspringglobal.com. Read it carefully before investing.
Allspring Global Investments TM is the trade name for the asset management firms of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, a holding company indirectly owned by certain private funds of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. These firms include but are not limited to Allspring Global Investments, LLC, and Allspring Funds Management, LLC. Certain products managed by Allspring entities are distributed by Allspring Funds Distributor, LLC (a broker-dealer and Member FINRA/SIPC).
CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.