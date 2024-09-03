AdrianHancu/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Brazil takes aim at Elon Musk's Starlink (SPACE) over refusal to block X. (00:29) Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) says German plant closures are possible. (02:06) General Motors (GM) Ecuador factory to shut shop - report. (02:43)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Soon after Brazil's Supreme Court upheld an order to suspend social media platform X, the country’s telecommunications regulator has threatened to sanction Starlink.

Reuters reported, Artur Coimbra, commissioner of Brazil's telecom regulator Anatel, said sanctions against Starlink, an Elon Musk company, could include canceling its license to operate in the country.

This is because Starlink, the satellite broadband unit of SpaceX (SPACE), refused to comply with Judge Alexandre de Moraes' order for all internet providers to block access to X in Brazil.

Moraes froze Starlink's Brazilian bank accounts after X failed to pay fines for failing to obey judicial orders.

"Unless the Brazilian government returns the illegally seized property of X and SpaceX, we will seek reciprocal seizure of government assets too," Musk posted on X.

As we reported Sunday on Wall Street Brunch with Kim Khan, Moraes last week ruled that X should be blocked in Brazil as the company did not name a local legal representative in accordance with the law and missed the deadline to comply.

This order was upheld by a Supreme Court panel on Monday and was backed by Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. "The Brazilian judiciary may have given an important signal that the world is not obliged to put up with Musk's far-right ideology just because he is rich," Lula told CNN Brasil.

Moraes and Musk have been locked in a months-long public feud over X's refusal to comply with court orders to block accounts accused of spreading misinformation and hate.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) on Monday said it can't rule out plant closures in Germany as the carmaker looks for ways to cut costs.

The company determined one large vehicle plant and one component factory in Germany to be obsolete, according to its works council, which vowed to resist the executive board's plans.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) also faces pressure to end its job-security program, which started in 1994 and prevents layoffs until 2029.

"The situation is extremely tense and cannot be overcome by simple cost-cutting measures," Thomas Schaefer, brand chief for Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF), said in a written statement cited by Reuters.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) announced the closure of its manufacturing facility in Ecuador, citing increased competition from local firms.

Reuters reported that the factory, located in Quito, will cease production on Friday, September 6, 2024.

The OBB plant in Quito accounts for 51% of Ecuador's automotive output, the report said.

The closure will impact more than 300 workers who for years assembled Cadillac and Chevrolet vehicles.

"I have mixed feelings - I'm welding my last truck for General Motors in Ecuador. It will affect us a lot. Not all of us will have the same opportunity for a new job," said welding team leader Antonio Oramas, who joined the plant in 2004.

More articles on Seeking Alpha:

Kamala Harris says US Steel should remain independent (update)

Huawei to unveil new phone hours after Apple's marquee event for iPhone in September - report

Activist Elliott crosses threshold to call for Southwest Airlines special meeting - Reuters

Catalyst watch:

Philip Morris International (PM) will host a live webcast of a fireside chat session at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference with CEO Jacek Olczak.

The three-day Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas will include a deep dive into the state of the drone industry.

Intel (INTC) will host an event in Berlin to launch the next generation of Intel Core Ultra processors.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is down 1.6% at $72/barrel. Bitcoin is up 0.8% at $58,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.3% and the DAX is down 0.3%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares dropped nearly 3% after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to Underweight from Equal-weight, citing concerns about cash flow, development costs, and potential stock dilution if an equity raise occurs. Analyst Matthew Akers set a new low price target of $119, implying a 32% decrease from Friday's close.

On today’s economic calendar:

9:45 am PMI Manufacturing Final

10:00 am ISM Manufacturing Index

10:00 am Construction Spending

11:00 am Treasury Buyback Announcement

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.