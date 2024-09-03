Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Thesis

During the last quarter, ATI (NYSE:ATI) topline was up in mid-single digit as the AA&S segment reported positive growth driven by strength in titanium shipment. As the overall demand environment for ATI specialty materials remains healthy and backlog continues to grow with improving lead time, the company's topline should continue its growth in rest of the 2024. Longer term also looks good due to new sales commitment of over $4 billion and company's focus on shifting its mix towards A&D (Aerospace and Defense) end market up to 65%.Titanium capacity expansion should also drive growth as demand continues to rise across different end markets like Airframe, Defense and Medical. Expected volume growth along with benefits from focus on operation improvement should drive margins in 2024 and beyond. Currently, the company's stock is trading below its historical average and while the long-term growth prospects remain favorable, I would suggest buying this stock at the current levels.

Last Quarter Performance

Moving into the second quarter of 2024, the Advanced Alloys & Solution (AA&S) segment finally turns positive after experiencing four consecutive quarters of contraction. During the last quarter, the AA&S segment was up approximately 3% year on year, primarily due to strong volume in titanium plates and double-digit sales growth on the specialty energy side. The High-Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) segment of the company, on the other hand, continues to expand, reaching $562 million in Q2’24, up 6.6% versus the prior-year quarter. This growth was a result of strong sales, primarily in the Airframe, Defense, and Medical end market during the quarter. Overall, ATI presented another strong quarter of execution and performance, driving the company’s consolidated topline close to a record $1.1 billion during the quarter, climbing approximately 4.8% as compared to the second quarter of 2023.

ATI segment wise sales (Research Wise)

Margin also improved during the quarter as the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin grew by 120 bps year on year reaching 16.7% primarily due to strong margin growth of about 210 bps in the AA&S segment reflecting strong A&D mix and benefits from operational improvements. HPMC segment adjusted EBITDA margin was down by 60 bps during the quarter; however, it remains above the 20% threshold. EBITDA growth during the quarter also benefited the company’s bottom, which comes at a bit higher than the prior-year quarter at $0.60, beating the consensus estimates by $0.02.

Outlook

After a flat start to the year, ATI reported a second quarter with mid-single-digit topline expansion leading to higher single-quarter revenue in nearly a decade, thanks to continued robust demand for the company’s specialty material, primarily in the core A&D and Aero-like end markets. I expect the company’s topline to continue its steady growth in 2024 as the demand environment remains healthy across almost all the end markets related to A&D, but mainly in the Airframe, Defense, and Medical end market, which also delivered strong double-digit growth during the quarter. In addition to this, the backlog levels continue to grow, currently at $4.1 billion, and newly deployed capabilities have reduced the company’s lead times significantly, which should further boost sales conversion, leading to topline growth in the quarter ahead.

During the last quarter, Jet Engine, ATI’s largest end market was up 4% year on year and 13% versus Q1’24 as a result of new builds and elevated levels of MRO activity primarily for forgings during the quarter. In my view, the industry remains optimistic and as OEMs resolve their challenges, as we discussed in my previous article, and increase production through 2024, the company’s topline should also benefit from this in the quarters ahead. The demand environment in the Airframe market also looks good due to continued demand for titanium and a notable growth in titanium plates, further benefiting the company’s sales in 2024 and beyond.

Specialty energy, another end market, that currently accounts for less than 10% of total sales, has shown significant growth in the previous quarters. In my opinion, as the demand continues to build around nuclear power generation, gas turbines, and power plant emission-reduced applications for increased electricity consumption, the need for materials utilized in these applications should also rise, which should drive sustained demand in this end market globally benefiting the company’s business further.

While the demand outlook appears to be favorable for the rest of 2024, longer term also looks good as the company continues to focus on shifting mix towards A&D with a target of 65%. Also, the company recently made an announcement of approximately $4.2 billion in new sales commitment, which should drive topline in the next couple of years till 2027. Apart from this, ATI also continues to work to address the challenges associated with insufficient titanium supply capacity through capacity expansion and has also restarted its titanium mills that can process both nickel and titanium. In my view, as demand for titanium continues to rise with increasing production rates of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft, the company’s topline should experience significant growth in the coming years.

Valuation

Since my last bullish article on ATI in June, the stock is up about 18% against a 3.5% improvement in the S&P 500. Currently, the company's stock is trading at a Non-GAAP forward P/E of 25.44, based on the FY24 EPS estimates of $2.51 representing an almost flat decline of about 1.92% versus a year ago. The five-year average P/E of 42.92, which on comparison with forward P/E, appears to be notably higher, making the stock's valuation about 40% cheaper than the historical average.

ATI valuation grade (Seeking Alpha) EPS estimates (Seeking Alpha)

In 2024 so far, the company's growth has been good with single digit topline and steady margin growth as demand environment remains healthy across A&D end market. I expect the company's sales to grow further in the latter half of 2024 due to good demand and elevated backlog levels. This volume growth in the quarter ahead along with benefits from ongoing operational improvement should help the company in its margin expansion leading to bottom line expansion in the coming quarter, making the ATI's stock valuation even more reasonable.

ATI growth grade (Seeking Alpha)

Risk

As we know, approximately two-third of the company's sales comes from A&D end market. This end market has been experiencing challenges related to build rate reduction for 737 max earlier this year, which, however, have seen improvement. As we know, the company's business is largely driven by the strength across the A&D market, which has notably contributed to the company's top and bottom line.

My thesis is built upon the expectation that the demand environment should remain healthy in this end market as ATI continue to increase A&D share in its revenue under strategic mix shift However, if this end market experiences some kind of headwind in future, the company's business might be impacted significantly due to its dependence on A&D end market, leading to deteriorated results potentially resulting in poor stock performance in future.

Conclusion

As discussed above, the company's stock has been up in high teens since my last article on ATI and is currently trading at about 40% lower than its five-year average P/E. In my view, the topline should continue its growth further in 2024 due to strong demand and backlog levels. Sales growth and operational improvement then help the company in margin growth in the coming quarter, making the valuation even more attractive. Longer-term prospects also look good and while the stock is trading below its historical levels, I would like to stick to a BUY rating for long term on this stock.