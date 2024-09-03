VectorFusionArt/iStock via Getty Images

This is my third Avadel (NASDAQ:AVDL) article, following most recently 12/2022's "Avadel And Jazz: The Oxybate Wars - Duking It Out" ("Wars"). With lots of water under the bridge since Wars, I can give a useful review of how matters are turning out for Avadel.

From a share price viewpoint, Avadel shareholders have scored some nice gains of ~77%. In this article, I will discuss its future prospects as revealed by its Q2, 2024 earnings reported on 08/07/2024 in its:

Financial results and corporate update press release (the "Release"). earnings conference call (the "Call"). 10-Q (the "10-Q"). earnings call presentation (the "Presentation").

The close of Q2 2024 marked the first one-year anniversary of LUMRYZ's launch

On 05/01/2023, Avadel netted its first FDA approval for its LUMRYZ (extended release formulation of sodium oxybate). The press release further advised LUMRYZ had been granted orphan drug exclusivity through 05/01/2030. The extended release component was critical, supporting its advantage over previously approved oxybates.

The introduction to LUMRYZ's FDA label is shown below:

accessdata.fda.gov

On its own, there is nothing remarkable about this label. Focus on the dosage and administration section. Contrast it with the analogous section from its rival oxybate Jazz's (JAZZ) XYREM which was approved in 2002 as extracted below:

accessdata.fda.gov

That's right, XYREM is a sleep medicine that requires a second dose "2.5 to 4 hours after bedtime". It is this second dose requirement of first generation oxybates such as XYREM that gives LUMRYZ its advantage in dealing with entrenched competition. With this key exception, the labels are otherwise substantially similar, with similar black box warnings.

During the Call, CCO Kim noted that Avadel analyzed patient dynamics around LUMRYZ in three groupings:

those switching from twice-nightly oxybates those new to oxybates and those who previously discontinued twice-nightly oxybates.

Currently, category 1 makes up the largest segment for LUMRYZ. However, it has also been gratified to find that it is growing the overall oxybate market with both oxybate naive patients and category 3 patients.

As described in Wars, in addition to XYREM, Jazz also markets a low sodium oxybate — XYWAV. Avadel is working on a low sodium version of LUMRYZ; during the Call, it promised an update on this "by the end of 2024".

On the brink of positive operating metrics, Avadel has ample liquidity

The Presentation's Financial Summary slide below provides a quick overview of its latest quarterly results along with comparison to year ago quarters:

seekingalpha.com

In the abstract, its ~$71 million in "Cash, Cash Equivalents & Marketable Securities" seems a bit tight, particularly in light of its quarterly operating expense of >$51 million. During the Call, CFO McHugh delivered good news in this regard.

Net loss which reduced from ~$64 million in Q2, 2023 to ~$13 million in Q2 2024 is expected to zero out in Q3, 2024 and for the balance of 2024. This should bring operating cash burn down to zero and give it a cash runway through the balance of 2024.

A recent court ruling points to legal challenges that are bedeviling Avadel

It should come as no surprise that Jazz, which had enjoyed its oxybate franchise preeminence since 2002, has not taken kindly to Avadel's LUMRYZ. The 10-Q (pp. 17-20) describes a complex maze of lawsuits and proceedings between the parties.

There are so many claims, counterclaims, motions rulings and appeals that they absolutely defy rational review. I will limit my discussion to a brief discussion of the latest court ruling per 8-Ks filed by Jazz and Avadel on 8/28/2024.

Interestingly, the wording of the two 8-Ks is rather different, with the one filed by Jazz more complete than the one filed by Avadel. Below I excerpt the substantive portion of the 8-K filed by Jazz, italicizing the differences of note from the Avadel 8-K:

On August 27, 2024, the Court granted Jazz's motion in part, preventing Avadel from seeking approval from the FDA for marketing Lumryz for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia [IH] or other indications not already a part of Lumryz’s product labeling as of March 4, 2024, and enjoining Avadel from infringing in any way Claim 24 of the Company’s ’782 patent by making, using or selling Lumryz through and including the February 2036 expiration date of the ’782 patent, subject to certain exclusions including, among other things (i) for the treatment of narcolepsy, (ii) for the treatment of patients who have been prescribed Lumryz as of the effective date of the injunction conditioned on the payment of an amount to be determined and (iii) in clinical trials and studies ongoing as of the effective date of the injunction. The Court also granted the Company’s motion for an ongoing royalty for any future sale of Lumryz to patients with narcolepsy at a rate to be determined based upon further briefing by the parties on the appropriate ongoing rate above 3.5%. The Company cannot predict the ultimate outcome of this litigation, including with respect to any royalty rate. [modified to shorten and clarify]

Regardless of wording, the court's action was a good news/bad news situation for Avadel. The bad news is the fact that the court was dealing with a jury verdict finding that Jazz's '782 patent was enforceable awarding damages. The impact of the bad news was the royalties assessed on LUMRYZ narcolepsy sales and the IH injunction.

The good news was the denial of the injunction for uses covered by LUMRYZ's current label. Of course, just as Avadel is free to appeal adverse rulings, so is Jazz free to do the same. Accordingly, the lower court ruling is important but in the sense that it may be reversed on appeal is merely provisional.

Reliance on LUMRYZ and lack of a conventional pipeline add significant additional risk

Those who are bullish on Avadel should check out its "LUMRYZ a pipeline in product" Presentation slide below:

seekingalpha.com

For Avadel, LUMRYZ is all she wrote from a pipeline standpoint. Not so bad, a bull might protest, when you consider Presentation slide 4's $5 billion as the future value of the estimated future value of the oxybate market. Avadel has been able to carve out a nice chunk of the market, but it still trails Jazz's oxybate revenues derived from:

XYREM/XYWAV; IH; and what Jazz refers to as AG, standing for authorized generics.

Jazz guides for 2024 revenues of ~$4B, slide 7 [slide 7] from its oxybate franchise.

The only add-on that is remotely near term for LUMRYZ is its upcoming pediatric narcolepsy PDUFA. During the Call, this was indicated ~5% impact.

Conclusion

Avadel's Presentation slide 4 lists LUMRYZ's peak sales potential in narcolepsy as $1 billion. Taking this at face value with a 3-5X multiplier would support a market cap substantially above its current market cap of $1.5 billion.

This type of calculation likely underpins the 57% upside, which is the average price target of the ten Wall Street Analysts referenced in Seeking Alpha's ratings page. Recognizing the risks inherent in an investment in a small biotech locked in a pitched battle with a larger competitor, I still rate its potential LUMRYZ revenues as supporting a speculative Buy rating for Avadel.