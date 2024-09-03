The S&P 500 (SPX) reached the end of Summer 2024 on the verge of reaching a new record high. The index closed out the final week of August 2024 at 5,648.40, just 18.8 points (0.3%) below its all-time record high close it set on 16 July 2024.
Part of what makes that remarkable is the share of the index's market capitalization claimed by its top 10 component stocks shrank during the last two months. Our summer snapshot found these stocks represented nearly 35.8% of the entire value of the index. Two months later, their share of the index's total valuation has fallen to just over 34.0%.
That's the conveyance effect in action, in which investors taken their gains from top-flying stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and are rotating into other stocks within the index, boosting their relative valuations.
With respect to the dividend futures-based model's alternative futures chart, that was enough to keep the trajectory of the index close to the top end of the latest redzone forecast range on the chart, as expected. Here's the latest update of the chart:
Overall, it was a slow news week following the previous week's major events, which was also to be expected ahead of the long U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend. Here are the market-moving headlines from the week that was:
Monday, 26 August 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Surging grocery prices in focus as US tries to stop Kroger deal
- Fed officials changing monetary policy too slow, maybe not enough:
- Bigger trouble developing in China:
- BOJ officials dealing with self-inflicted credibility problem:
- Wall Street ends mixed with S&P and Nasdaq lower, while the Dow hits all-time high
Tuesday, 27 August 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- BOJ officials wonder if they should include wage trends in their economic analysis:
- ECB officials say more rate cuts ahead, claim they're not sure yet about September:
- Nasdaq, S&P eke out slight gains, Dow notches new record close ahead of Nvidia test
Wednesday, 28 August 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials send confused message:
- Bigger stimulus developing in China:
- BOJ officials claim they'll raise interest rates if Japan's economy can afford them:
- Nasdaq falls more than 1% as tech stocks tumble before big test in Nvidia earnings
Thursday, 29 August 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble, bailouts developing in China:
- BOJ officials surprised to have better economic news:
- ECB official claims to worry about cutting Eurozone interest rates too quickly:
- Dow notches new record close; Nasdaq falls as Nvidia loses nearly $200B in market cap
Friday, 30 August 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Oil prices face pressure from slow China demand and inventory rise - Reuters poll
- Solid US consumer spending pushes against hopes for hefty Fed rate cut
- U.S. home prices forecast to rise modestly as Fed cuts rates - Reuters poll
- Fed's preferred inflation gauge rises 2.6% Y/Y in July, slightly less than expected
- Fed officials expected to deliver September 2024 rate cut:
- Bank of China officials thinking about how to fix Chinese economy:
- BOJ officials get data to support more rate hikes, but probably won't:
- ECB officials get data to support their next rate cut, thinking about even more:
- S&P 500 inches up after upbeat economic data
The CME Group's FedWatch Tool forecast was unchanged. It continues to anticipate the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in its current target range of 5.25-5.50% until 18 September (2024-Q3). On that date, the Fed is expected to start a series of 0.25%-0.50% rate cuts that will occur at six-week intervals well into 2025.
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's projection of the real GDP growth rate for the current quarter of 2024-Q3 rebounded to +2.5% from the previous week's projection of +2.0% growth.
