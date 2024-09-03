halbergman/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment thesis

My previous bullish thesis about SoFi Technologies' stock (NASDAQ:SOFI) aged extremely well, as the stock rallied by 25% since late June, compared to only +3.4% delivered by the broader U.S. market.

The company continues demonstrating exceptional growth across all vital metrics, including the bottom line. The management seems confident in the company's prospects, and I share this optimism. My valuation analysis suggests that the stock is still substantially undervalued. All in all, I think it is fair to reiterate a "Strong Buy" rating for SOFI.

Recent developments

SOFI released its latest quarterly earnings on July 30, surpassing consensus revenue and EPS estimates. Revenue grew by 22.1% YoY. The bottom-line performance was also solid, with the adjusted EPS expansion from -$0.06 to $0.01 on a YoY basis.

The report was positively absorbed by Needham, as this prominent Wall Street name reiterated its "Buy" rating with a $10 target price. Needham's target price is notably higher than SOFI's last close, which adds optimism to me.

Needham's optimism is understandable as SOFI continued demonstrating staggering growth across all vital metrics in Q2 2024. The number of members grew by 41% YoY, and the number of products increased by 36%. I prefer to be consistent, and SOFI's potential to cross-sell is the major secular reason why this stock got my attention. The massive expansion of SOFI's customer base and products sold to them creates a formidable basis to capitalize on cross-selling opportunities. I clearly see the management's efforts to make SOFI a compelling financial services "one-stop shop" for its members, as the number of products is expanding both in the Lending and Financial Services lines of business.

SOFI's latest earnings presentation

During the earnings call, the management emphasized heavily on innovation endeavors and working on the pipeline of new products. This aligns with what the management has been doing so far, and this commitment to improve SOFI's value proposition is the key to continue expanding the company's cross-selling potential. Prioritization of innovation looks sound, especially considering that fintech is expected to become a $1.5 trillion industry by 2030.

The management balances between driving innovation/growth and bottom-line expansion. This is another positive secular trend for investors. SOFI demonstrates a strong EPS dynamic despite SOFI's aggressive growth in outstanding shares. Dilution is inherent to almost any young rapidly growing company, but it is highly likely temporary and as SOFI gains financial power, the dilution pace is highly likely to decelerate. The business model is definitely sound, as it demonstrates a consistent correlation between revenue growth and profitability improvement.

To wrap up, I believe that recent developments support my bullish stance. Revenue growth pace is impressive, fueled by several metrics. I clearly see the management's commitment to maximize SOFI's cross-selling potential, which will be a formidable basis to build sustainable value for shareholders. Moreover, the management is successful in balancing growth/innovation with bottom-line performance, which is also crucial for long-term investors.

Valuation update

The stock price decreased by around 9% over the last twelve months, substantially lagging behind both the Financial Sector (XLF) and the U.S. broader market. SOFI is also underperforming from the YTD perspective, with a 20% drop since the commencement of the year.

Valuation ratios look extremely attractive if we look at the forward P/E ratio beyond FY 2025. The company achieved breakeven not so far ago. Therefore, it will be fair to ignore the TTM and forward the FY 2024 P/E ratio. In the below table, we can see that a massive P/E ratio contraction is expected due to SOFI's staggering forecasted EPS growth trajectory.

Since SOFI is a bank both by substance and by form, I also want to highlight its valuation attractiveness from the tangible book value [TBV] perspective. According to the latest balance sheet, SoFi's total TBV is close to $4.2 billion.

SOFI's latest earnings presentation

According to the guidance outlined above, SOFI expects its TBV to increase by around a billion by the end of the current fiscal year. That said, the TBV will highly likely be around $5.2 billion by the year-end. With the current $8.5 billion market cap, it means that SOFI's one-year forward Price/TBV is around 1.63. This is notably lower than the same ratio of JPMorgan Chase (JPM), the largest bank in the U.S.

Of course, SoFi's scale is ridiculously low compared to JPM. On the other hand, JPM's revenue is expected to grow approximately in line with inflation over the next decade. SOFI's revenue is expected to deliver double-digit revenue CAGR over the next ten years. That said, the comparison looks fair to me, and it indicates substantial undervaluation. As shown above, JPM's Price/TBV ratio is 2.45. Multiplying SoFi's expected $5.2 billion TBV by the year-end by the factor of 2.45 gives me the company's fair capitalization at $12.7 billion. This means that there is around 49% upside potential for the next twelve months.

Some readers might say I am not fair when I compare SoFi's valuation to JPM. Let me show you another screaming example, which is much closer to SOFI. Revolut is a British fintech company that received its domestic banking license only a month ago, with almost no exposure to the U.S. Revolut's 2023 revenue and SOFI's TTM revenue are comparable at around $2.2 billion. According to the latest valuation, Revolut's capitalization is $45 billion. This is several times higher compared to SOFI, which is another reason to believe that SOFI is substantially undervalued.

Risks update

SOFI is a growth stock, and September appears to be a risky month to invest in growth stocks. According to the below seasonality chart for the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO), September is by far the weakest month for growth stocks. Moreover, the recent cautious reaction of the market to Nvidia's (NVDA) another staggering quarter might also be a red flag for growth stocks. Therefore, SOFI investors might see a pullback in September before the stock returns to its growth trajectory.

Since SOFI operates in a thriving fintech industry, the competition is poised to intensify. There are lots of large fintech companies in the U.S. While most of their offerings do not directly overlap with SOFI at the moment, most of them are also striving to maximize their cross-selling potential. Therefore, there is a substantial risk that much larger players like PayPal (PYPL) might start directly competing with SOFI sooner or later. Moreover, it is also important to remember that SOFI also competes with traditional banks, where behemoths like JPM or Bank of America (BAC) dominate.

Bottom line

To conclude, I believe SOFI is still a "Strong Buy". There are no reasons to become less bullish as the company continues demonstrating massive growth across all key financial and business metrics. The land-and-expand potential is impressive, and it is certainly expanding. The valuation also looks extremely attractive.