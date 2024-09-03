Microsoft: Debates About AI Monetization

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Microsoft's investment in AI, especially within Azure, is crucial given the growing demand and significant opportunity in the AI space.
  • Despite a smaller-than-expected beat in FY4Q24, Microsoft showed strong overall performance, with notable growth in the More Personal Computing and Productivity segments.
  • Management plans to scale AI infrastructure investments in FY2025, but remains flexible to adjust based on demand signals to maintain margins.
  • Microsoft's AI services, including Copilot for Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot, are seeing strong demand, justifying continued investment in AI infrastructure.

Productivity Apps - ChatGPT and others

hapabapa

The investment story for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) depends on a large extent on Azure, its cloud business.

In turn, Azure's growth is increasingly seeing growing contribution from AI services.

In this article, I'll briefly go through my review for the

Outperforming the Market

Outperforming the Market is focused on helping you outperform the market while having downside protection during volatile markets by providing you with comprehensive deep dive analysis articles, the AI deep dive report, and access to The Barbell Portfolio.

The Barbell Portfolio outperformed the S&P 500 by 50% in the past year through owning high conviction growth and contrarian stocks.

Apart from providing bottom-up fundamental research, we also provide you with intrinsic value, 1-year and 3-year price targets in The Price Target report

Join Outperforming the Market before the 20% price hike next month.

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
7.24K Followers
Simple Investing is a former hedge fund and long-only portfolio manager with a track record for outperformance. He managed more than $1 billion in AUM, and is a CFA charter holder who holds degrees in Finance and Accounting. He runs the Investing Group Outperforming the Market. While having a pure growth or pure value portfolio may do well in certain markets, it leaves investors vulnerable to certain investment styles going out of favor. The objective of Outperforming the Market is to outperform the S&P 500 across market cycles. This is achieved through The Barbell Portfolio, which is comprised of high conviction growth and contrarian/value stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSFT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT
--
MSFT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News