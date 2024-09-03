imantsu

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) is a small water utility with decent growth potential. Also, it is a regulated monopoly. Hence, it can generate slow and steady growth, translating to consistent dividend growth. Currently, the share price has fallen substantially, but it is poised for future growth. The stock is undervalued, the yield is the highest in many years, and safety is acceptable. The company is also a Dividend Champion. I view Artesian Resources as a long-term buy for dividend growth investors.

Overview of Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation was founded over 100 years ago in 1905. It provides water and wastewater services in parts of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The utility’s operating subsidiaries include Artesian Water, Artesian Water Maryland, Artesian Water Pennsylvania, Artesian Wastewater, Artesian Wastewater Maryland, Artesian Utility Development, Artesian Development Company, and Artesian Storm Water.

The water utility has grown appreciably since 2020. It now serves 301,000 people, delivering 8.8 billion gallons of water annually through 1,470 miles of water mains, 75 treatment facilities, and 177.5 million gallons of storage.

Total revenue was more than $98.9 million in 2023 and $103.1 million in the last twelve months (“LTM”).

Revenue and Earnings Growth

Artesian Water Resources revenue and earnings per share ("EPS") have trended up in the past decade with minor downturns. However, revenue and EPS have recovered following each downturn.

Revenue reached a record $98.9 million in 2022, declining to $98.86 million in 2023. Organic growth, partnerships, tuck-in acquisitions, and price increases have increased revenue. Revenue typically rises in the low-to-mid single digits.

Portfolio Insight

Delaware is a relatively fast-growing state. The population increases about 1% to 1.5% annually. Although the rate does not seem like much, the state was the sixth fastest-growing state in America in 2023. Population growth will increase the customer base. In addition, the firm has a robust capital investment program that will result in future development causing revenue to climb.

The utility also establishes partnerships with municipalities, adding to their customer base. Since our last article, it has also engaged in periodic M&A. Artesian Resources has acquired the Town of Frankford's water system and Tidewater Environmental Services from Middlesex Water. Lastly, the company applied for a rate increase for the first time in nine years in late 2023. Artesian Resources charged higher rates temporarily until the Delaware Public Service Commission approved. The Commission approved 15% higher rates in June 2024.

US Census Bureau

Similarly, EPS fell slightly during the pandemic in 2021 before bouncing back. They also declined in 2023. However, this drop was more substantial at 12.4% because of higher expenses, more interest charges, and a greater number of shares. The water utility issued 700,00 shares for repayment of debt and capital investment. That said, consensus EPS is anticipated to bounce back to $1.92 per share in 2024.

Portfolio Insight

Despite the usually positive trends, the share price peaked in January 2023 and has fallen substantially since then. It is down ~12.9% this year and ~21.8% in the past twelve months. The share price is flat in the last five years. Besides lower EPS, the main reason was that higher interest rates make utilities less attractive to investors. Furthermore, Artesian Resources had a modest yield at the time.

Recent Challenges

Artesian Resources’ challenges are related to Delaware's limited growth potential. Although Delaware is a fast-growing state, the initial population is small and only just crossed the one million mark. This will keep a cap on growth. Also, the utility has limited M&A opportunities after expanding rapidly.

The firm faces risks revolving around cyber-attacks. Oil pipelines have been targeted in the past, and water utilities could face similar attacks. Another risk is natural disasters. However, since water and wastewater pipelines are primarily underground, they may have a limited scope.

Competitive Advantages

Artesian Resources' main advantage is its status as a regulated monopoly. Consequently, it faces no competition but has regulatory oversight into pricing and rates of return. This fact also results in stable but steadily increasing revenue, EPS, and cash flow.

Lastly, the water utility is relatively recession-resistant. Water and wastewater treatment are a necessity. Revenue and EPS grew during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when many companies experienced declines.

Dividend Analysis

Artesian Resources’ share price decline has caused the dividend yield to climb to 3.27%. The value is greater than the 5-year average of 2.59%. That said, the yield was approximately 4% in 2015. I do not expect it to return to this value, especially if the U.S. Federal Reserve cuts rates. However, the present value is acceptable for a water utility. For perspective, it is more than most of its peers.

Portfolio Insight

Additionally, Artesian Resources is a Dividend Champion with a 32-year streak of increases. The annual growth rate is about 3% to 4% annually. We do not expect this to change because of history, the payout ratio, and leverage.

Portfolio Insight

The dividend is supported by acceptable safety. The payout ratio is 65% based on an estimated 2024 EPS of $1.92. This value is precisely at our threshold. Operating cash flow (“OCF”) of $32 million supported the dividend requirement of $11.24 million in 2023. The dividend-to-FCF ratio of 35% is well below our target value of 70% or better. Moreover, we expect FCF to increase in 2024 because of the rate increase. Lastly, Artesian Resources receives an ‘A+’ dividend quality grade from Portfolio Insight, a measure of earnings performance, revenue performance, dividend performance, profitability, and financial strength. The net result should be investor confidence about dividend safety.

Valuation

The share price has dropped to where it was from mid-2017 to late-2020. It is down about 0.8% in the past five years. Even though the firm is positioned for growth, higher interest rates and share issuance probably caused investors to sell or at least prefer U.S. Treasuries. Still, the result is a lower price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.8X, below the trailing five- and ten-year ranges.

Analysts estimate the water utility will earn $1.92 per share in 2024, which is $0.02 more than in 2022 and much higher than in 2023. We will use 20X as the fair value multiple in the middle of the 5-year range. As a result, our fair value estimate is $38.40. The present share price is ~$36.11, suggesting that Artesian Resources is slightly undervalued.

Applying a sensitivity calculation using P/E ratios between 19X and 21X, we obtain a fair value range from $36.48 to $40.32. Hence, the stock price is approximately 90% to 99% of the fair value estimate.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 19 20 21 Estimated Value $36.48 $38.40 $40.32 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 99% 94% 90% Click to enlarge

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

How does this calculation compare to other valuation models? Portfolio Insight's blended fair value model, combining the P/E ratio and dividend yield, estimates a fair value of $46.72 per share. The two-model average is ~$42.56, indicating that Artesian Resources is undervalued at the current price.

Final Thoughts

Water utilities are an excellent choice for dividend growth investors. In fact, there are three on the Dividend King list. They tend to possess characteristics that allow for slow-and-steady dividend increases. The share price is likely down because of higher interest rates, share issuance, and lower EPS in 2023. That said, we expect a rebound in 2024 because of rate increases and possible interest rate cuts by the Fed. The combination of undervaluation, dividend safety, and regulatory advantages is attractive. I view Artesian Resources as a long-term buy.