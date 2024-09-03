Sundry Photography

This past earnings season was one for the books. While the S&P 500 EPS growth rate will clock in north of 10% for Q2, reactions to reports were historically volatile. According to Goldman Sachs, at 4.9%, the typical stock price swing post-earnings was the greatest since 2009.

We saw that play out anecdotally in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). The stock plunged 11.4% after its FQ Q3 update back on June 20. The company is an off-season reporter, and its Q4 earnings snapshot is unconfirmed to take place on September 27, per Seeking Alpha's earnings scorecard.

With a low valuation, but weak chart, I reiterate a buy rating on the stock. I was bullish on JBL back in March of 2023, and the firm went on to top bottom-line estimates in the proceeding four quarterly reports and posted EPS in line with expectations this past March.

Volatile Reactions to Recent Earnings

Goldman Sachs

According to Bank of America Global Research, Jabil is one of the world's largest electronic manufacturing services providers, producing PCB assemblies and full system assemblies using a highly automated manufacturing process. JBL also provides design, test, repair, and warranty services, as well as direct order fulfillment capabilities for OEMs.

Back in June, Jabil issued a solid set of quarterly numbers. Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.89 topped the Wall Street consensus forecast of $1.85 while revenue of $6.8 billion, down 20% from the same period a year earlier, was a material $240 million beat. For the quarter just ended (FY Q4), analysts project $2.24 of non-GAAP per-share earnings on revenue of $6.65 billion. That would be weaker numbers versus Q4 of 2023, and Jabil issued Q4 guidance in a wide range that is a bit concerning.

The management team sees quarterly net revenue between $6.3 billion and $6.9 billion, with core diluted EPS of $2.03 to $2.43. It was perhaps that wide range that worried investors, too. Shares declined by 11%, which followed a 16% free fall after the March earnings update.

"It's clear that Jabil has navigated a period of significant transformation this fiscal year: a year in which we divested our Mobility business, captured growth in the AI datacenter space, and experienced softness across multiple end-markets," remarked CEO Mike Dastoor. The Jabil chief sees the company generating more than $1 billion in adjusted free cash flow this fiscal year.

Jabil Q4 Guidance

Jabil IR

Looking ahead to the Q4 report, the options market has priced in a seemingly modest 6.6% earnings-related stock price swing when analyzing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the report, according to data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS). JBL is among the most shorted stocks today, with a short interest north of 4% as of August 30, 2024.

What could help Jabil, however, is that the Florida-based company generates a significant amount of sales from overseas. A weaker US Dollar Index is thus a tailwind and could set up an earnings beat in a few weeks.

Key risks include continued softness in the EV market, a global macro slowdown resulting in weaker international sales, and ongoing tensions between the US and China. But a diversified portfolio of operational exposures should help Jabil weather idiosyncratic downturns.

On the earnings outlook, analysts expect more than $9 of non-GAAP EPS in FY 2025 with a positive growth turnaround in the out year. A high 14% bottom-line growth rate is seen in 2026 while sales could be slower to turn around.

Still, there have been six sellside EPS upgrades in the past 90 days compared to just a single downgrade as a bullish cycle appears on the immediate horizon. Even amid a soft patch, Jabil has generated $8.20 of free cash flow in the past 12 months.

Jabil: Sales, Earnings, Sellside Snapshots

Seeking Alpha

On valuation, JBL trades at just a 9.3 forward operating earnings multiple. That's at a nearly 50% discount to its long-term average. If we assume $9 of normalized EPS over the coming 12 months and apply just a 15 P/E, which is justified with roughly low-double-digit earnings growth in the quarters to come, then shares should trade near $135.

The valuation is not a screaming buy, as JBL sells for a high EV/EBITDA multiple today.

JBL: Cheap on Earnings, Other Valuation Metrics Mixed, Inexpensive Vs the I.T. Sector

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, Jabil sports a favorable valuation rating, while its recent growth trajectory has been poor. The forward outlook is brighter, though, evidenced by bullish sellside EPS revision trends and currently healthy profitability metrics.

Share-price momentum is light, and I will detail key price levels to monitor on the chart later in the article.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q4 2024 earnings date of October 3, 2024. That differs from Seeking Alpha's projected reporting date, so we need to wait until Jabil confirms the earnings event.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

With a profit turnaround in play and some bullish sentiment creeping back into the stock, JBL's chart is concerning. Notice in the graph below that shares have put in a bearish rounded top; the all-time high of $157 feels like a distant memory. JBL dipped below $100 recently amid a multi-month downtrend. Also take a look at the long-term 200-day moving average - it is negatively sloped, suggesting that the bears control the primary trend.

With a high amount of volume by price above the August closing price, the bulls have their work cut out for them. But the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph shows some rays of hope in that it may be breaking above a downtrend line. It's thought that momentum turns before price, so this could be a bullish leading indicator. Long-term support is in the low to mid-$70s, and a downtrend support line comes into play near $90.

JBL: Bearish Rounded Top, Falling 200dma, Bullish RSI Breakout Possible

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

While the chart is clearly risky, I have a buy rating on JBL. I see its P/E multiple as cheap while earnings growth is set to resume next year with EPS accelerating in 2026.