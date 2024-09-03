Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2024 Quarterly Review

Fund strategy
- Focuses on companies with durable asset bases, flexible balance sheets, and sustainable free cash flows; investing in companies with these characteristics helps insulate the fund from volatility caused by cyclical earnings swings
- Appraises companies for both upside and downside potential; invests only where the fund stands to be adequately compensated for the level of risk being taken
- Builds the portfolio in a manner intended to achieve diversification across sectors and industries to produce consistently strong risk-adjusted returns
Market review
- Hotter-than-expected inflation data caused equity markets to pull back and the 10-year Treasury yield to rally over the first few weeks of the quarter. Equity markets rebounded some in May, driven by better-than-expected earnings, interest rates retreating, and the employment data showing some signs of slowing, which prompted hopes that potential Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts were back on the table for 2024. However, June saw a bifurcation in performance and a further narrowing in leadership with larger-cap growth stocks advancing and the rest of the market posting modest declines.
- The Russell 2000 Value Index returned -3.64% for the quarter, underperforming the other eight Russell style boxes. Within the index, all sectors landed in negative territory with the utilities and financials sectors holding up the best in the quarter. Meanwhile, the health care and consumer discretionary sectors were the worst-performing sectors within the index.
- The fund underperformed its benchmark for the quarter, driven primarily by stock selection in some of the more cyclically exposed sectors where concerns that higher rates may lead to an economic slowdown affected returns. Our process tends to do best when macro factors are more muted and companies can better control their destiny via their strong financial flexibility.
AVERAGE ANNUAL TOTAL RETURNS (%) AS OF 6/30/2024*
|
3
MONTH
|
YEAR
TO DATE
|
1
YEAR
|
3
YEAR
|
5
YEAR
|
10
YEAR
|
SINCE FUND INCEPTION
(5/07/93)
|
Special Small Cap Value Fund-Inst
|
-5.71
|
1.14
|
11.01
|
2.64
|
8.11
|
7.79
|
10.79
|
Russell 2000® Value Index
|
-3.64
|
-0.85
|
10.90
|
-0.53
|
7.07
|
6.23
|
*Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized.
Portfolio positioning
Quarterly Attribution And Analysis
- Stock selection in the consumer staples and IT sectors contributed. J&J Snack Foods Corp. is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry providing innovative, niche, and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets, including Super Pretzel, ICEE, and Dippin’ Dots. Shares outperformed others in the sector in the quarter as management reported much-stronger-than-expected results and announced meaningful new customers, including Subway for its footlong churro. We continue to see the further opportunities for J&J to deploy its net cash balance sheet and for meaningful margin improvement in the coming years.
- Stock selection in materials, industrials, and financials detracted. Within industrials, Quanex Building Products Corp. is a manufacturer of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products and windows industries. During the quarter, the company struck a deal to acquire Tyman plc, a U.K.-based supplier of fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. Although the merger agreement is a positive development for long-term value creation, unfortunately it elevated the debt profile of Quanex and, as a result, increased the risk profile of the stock over the near term. Historically, Quanex has had a demonstrated track record of skillful capital allocation, and we believe this acquisition once again should pay off for shareholders over time.
SPECIAL SMALL CAP VALUE FUND VERSUS RUSSELL 2000® VALUE INDEX
Trailing 12-Month Attribution Analysis
- The fund outperformed its benchmark over the 12-month period, driven by sector positioning. The Russell 2000 Value Index returned 10.90%, driven primarily by multiple expansion and a hope that a soft landing can be achieved.
- Stock selection in industrials, IT, and consumer staples contributed. An underweight to the poorly performing real estate sector also added value. Within industrials, CSW Industrials, Inc., is a U.S.-based manufacturer of niche products that are relatively low-cost/high value across a variety of end markets, including HVAC, plumbing, construction, and general industrial. Additionally, the combination of short- and long-cycle end-market exposures historically has helped dampen volatility, leading to steady and predictable cash flow generation. We trimmed our exposure to CSW given a more balanced reward/risk profile.
- Stock selection in consumer discretionary and energy were the largest detractors. Denny's Corp. is the second-largest family dining restaurant chain in the U.S. Shares had lackluster performance amid a challenging overall midscale casual industry. We expect Denny’s core results to improve in the second half of the year, as Denny’s will have additional local co-op marketing, easier comparisons, and benefits from an enhanced value message. Denny’s has continued to generate strong free cash flow and is reducing its share count by middle to high single digits annually with optionality from growth of the Keke’s brand over time.
SPECIAL SMALL CAP VALUE FUND VERSUS RUSSELL 2000® VALUE INDEX
Outlook
- The fund made minor changes to sector positioning. The fund increased its weight in the financials and consumer staples sectors while reducing its weight in the industrials and consumer discretionary sectors as reward/risk ratios dictated.
- We expect further volatility in the near term, as investors continue to balance inflation and employment data in hopes that the Fed can manage a “soft landing.” A recession is not out of the realm of possibilities as the impact of higher rates and inflationary pressures on the consumer continues to work its way through the economy. The higher cost of capital is narrowing the strategic opportunities available to companies.
- Public company balance sheets remain in reasonable shape. However, there is a “debt wall” in 2024–2026 when a significant amount of debt will need to be refinanced. If interest rates are sustained at current levels through that period, the interest expense burden should increase materially.
- “Lower quality” businesses, as measured by the relative strength of their competitive advantages, sustainability of margins, and free cash flow and financial flexibility, may struggle to keep pace competitively with the economic tailwinds of monetary policy being eliminated and the fundamental pressures of inflation, debt service, and slowing demand weighing on the income statement. This should benefit active managers who actively seek to avoid these businesses; however, they still are constituents in the passive benchmarks.
TOP CONTRIBUTORS AND DETRACTORS TO QUARTER-END FUND PERFORMANCE
|
CONTRIBUTORS
|
DETRACTORS
|
J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF)
|
Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP)
|
Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI)
|
Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX)
|
CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI)
|
Atkore Inc. (ATKR)
|
Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)
|
Alamo Group Inc. (ALG)
|
Primo Water Corp. (PRMW)
|
Myers Industries, Inc. (MYW)
|
The holdings identified do not represent all of the securities purchased or sold during the time period shown and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell a particular security. Information on calculation methodology and a list showing the overall contribution of each holding in the account for the time period shown are available upon request.
When reviewing the performance attribution of our portfolio, it is vital to remember that we construct our portfolio from the bottom-up, one stock at a time. Each stock is included in the portfolio based on its own investment thesis. To help manage risk, we are aware of our sector and security weights, but we do not include a holding to obtain a sector distribution to resemble an index. Our exposure to any given sector is a result of our security selection process.
