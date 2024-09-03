Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2024 Quarterly Review

When reviewing the performance attribution of our portfolio, it is vital to remember that we construct our portfolio from the bottom-up, one stock at a time. Each stock is included in the portfolio based on its own investment thesis. To help manage risk, we are aware of our sector and security weights, but we do not include a holding to obtain a sector distribution to resemble an index. Our exposure to any given sector is a result of our security selection process. The Morningstar Rating for funds, or star rating, is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar risk-adjusted return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its 3-, 5-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% 3-year rating for 36–59 months of total returns, 60% 5-year rating/40% 3-year rating for 60–119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% 5-year rating/20% 3-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent 3-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. Across U.S.-domiciled small value funds, the Special Small Cap Value Fund received 3 stars among 450 funds, 3 stars among 424 funds, and 5 stars among 332 funds for the 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods, respectively. The Morningstar Rating is for the Institutional Class only; other classes may have different performance characteristics. The Morningstar absolute ranking is based on the fund’s total return rank relative to all funds that have the same category for the same time period. Morningstar rankings do not include the effect of sales charges. Past performance is noguarantee of future results. © 2024 Morningstar. All rights reserved. The inception date of the Institutional Class was July 30, 2010. Historical performance shown for the Institutional Class prior to its inception reflects the performance of the Administrator Class and includes the higher expenses applicable to the Administrator Class. If these expenses had not been included, returns for the Institutional Class would be higher. Historical performance shown for all classes of the fund prior to July 19, 2010, is based on the performance of the fund's predecessor, the Evergreen Special Values Fund. The views expressed and any forward-looking statements are as of June 30, 2024, and are those of the fund managers and/or Allspring Global Investments. 