Gold Shines Bright As Inflation Cools Down And Rates Fall

Summary

  • With gold trading at record highs, I review the main factors that could affect its trajectory moving forward.
  • Inflation is coming down, but it shouldn't impede the rally of gold prices.
  • The decline of long-term interest rates has boosted demand for gold.
  • Despite the expected decline in short-term rates, which, in turn, should lower long-term bond yields, the FOMC could underdeliver and cut rates at a slower-than-expected pace.
  • The rising chances of a recession could provide a tailwind to precious metal prices.

As gold trades at $2,500, a record high, its path ahead faces challenges related to the upcoming FOMC meeting. Still, the balance of risks appears to support precious metal prices. Let's examine the key factors that could influence its trajectory moving forward.

