Are Webullish On Webull?

Originally published on June 20, 2024

Introduction

On Feb. 27, 2024, the SPAC SK Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:SKGR) announced a business combination agreement with digital brokerage Webull Corporation, which is expected to raise $100 million in proceeds. The deal, which is supposed to close in the third or fourth quarter, would result in Webull shareholders owning over 98% of the combined company. In terms of their ownership prior to the merger, these shareholders include founder Anquan Wang (approx. 35%), Xiaomi (approx. 14%), and Chinese investment management company Noah Holdings (approx. 9%).

The biggest SPAC listing by a Chinese company in five years, upon its listing, Webull is expected to have a pro forma enterprise value of $7.287 billion, assuming no further redemptions by SK Growth Opportunities shareholders, and an implied market cap of $7.852 billion. This is a monumental jump from Webull's estimated $1.0 billion valuation following a Series C raise in 2021.

The parties have until Sep. 30, 2024 to complete the merger, with the option to extend until no later than Mar. 31, 2025, subject to shareholder approval, redemption rights, and mutually agreed consideration to shareholders.

Market positioning and growth

Webull, which launched its trading platform in the US in 2018, experienced exponential growth during the Covid-19 pandemic, attracting a surge of first-time traders as lockdowns spurred interest in online investing. The company has subsequently expanded its operations into Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific, currently operating as a licensed broker-dealer in 10 different markets, with plans to enter Mexico, Brazil, and Malaysia following several acquisitions of broker-dealers in those markets. The discount brokerage, which already offers zero-commission trading of US-exchange-listed stocks, options, fractional shares, and ETFs as well as 24/7 trading on 42 global exchanges, recently announced plans to expand into commodities, currency, and futures trading. The company's platform is targeted at more experienced retail investors looking for robust trading capabilities and advanced analytical tools, with Webull Group President Anthony Denier stating that the company "addresses critical pain points within the retail investing customer landscape, where traditional providers offer restricted mobile functionality and are suited for investors behind a computer."

According to the company's Feb. 2024 Investor Presentation, Webull currently manages $8.2 billion in customer assets (up 38% YoY), with 19.8 million registered users (up 22% YoY). Although only 4.3 million of these accounts are funded (up 15% YoY), the company claims that 98% of funded accounts are retained on a quarterly basis.

Market outlook

Experts seem to disagree about forecasted growth in the global online brokerage market. Depending on who you believe, the CAGR over the next few years ranges from as low as roughly 2.1% to as high as 10.6%. Fortune Business Insights, whose CAGR forecasts lie squarely in the middle, indicates that the market is expected to grow from $10.15 billion in 2024 to $16.71 billion by 2032. As you can see from the following chart, the retail investors to which Webull caters only account for a modest portion of the overall online brokerage market.

(Source: Fortune Business Insights)

However, Allied Market Research expects the retail segment to outpace the overall market, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2023 to 2032 due to rapid advancements in Internet connectivity, mobile devices, and trading platforms. These developments have made it easier for retail investors to participate in financial markets. Improved accessibility and widespread adoption of smartphones are expected to drive further market growth in this sector.

Another tailwind for the retail segment is commission-free trading, which incentivizes investors to actively engage in stock trading. This encourages higher trading volumes and allows discount brokers like Webull to harvest more payments for order flow, an important revenue source.

A key factor in the growth of this market segment is the increasing popularity of digital investing among the younger generation, who are technologically savvy and prefer self-directed investing. A study carried out by Broadridge in 40 million individual investors revealed a marked increase in self-directed investing since 2018, with 31 percent of investors in 2023 using online discount brokerages. The trend was even more apparent in younger investors, who held 36% of their assets in self-directed accounts in 2023 compared to just 28% in 2018.

The popularity of self-directed investing appears to be highly correlated with income, as the following chart shows:

(Source: Datos Insights/Aite-Novarica Group)

Given all these factors, which suggest more robust growth in the retail and neobroker (mobile-first) segments, Statista's 2% growth projection for this market seems overly pessimistic and the 6-10% growth forecasted by most of the other research organizations appears more plausible.

Competitive landscape

The discount brokerage market is consolidated, with a few players dominating the market. Major established competitors include Interactive Brokers (IBKR), Charles Schwab (SCHW), E*Trade, and Fidelity Investments. Newer neobrokers, which focus on the younger generation of mobile-first, self-directed investors, include companies such as Robinhood (HOOD), eToro, Revolut, and SoFi (SOFI). The following chart shows market share in the neobroker segment as of March 2024:

(Source: Statista)

Management and key investors

Webull was founded by Anquan Wang, who spent six years at the Chinese tech behemoth Alibaba serving as the Technical Director of Taobao's loan division and as an assistant to the president of Alibaba Finance. Mr. Wang also held roles at Xiaomi and Hangfeng Bank. Group President and Director Anthony Denier and Chief Strategy Officer Arianne Adams both have over 20 years of experience from executive-level positions at financial institutions such as Credit Suisse, CBOE Global Markets, Goldman Sachs, and Merrill Lynch.

Major shareholders include General Atlantic, Coatue Management, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and J. Rothschild Capital Management. As far as most SPAC deals go, the major shareholders have agreed to fairly stringent lockup restrictions - 180 days for Webull shareholders and 12 months (or 150 days if the trading price of the stock equals or exceeds $12.00 per share for 20 of 30 trading days) for the Founders' shares.

Final thoughts

If it doesn't get bogged down by a lengthy CFIUS review process due to concerns about the company's Chinese ownership and access to the sensitive personal data of US citizens, Webull's shares have the potential to experience a meme-like explosive initial pop as the company's retail customer base eagerly chases the tightly held shares. We've seen this movie before with Robinhood. The closely-held ownership structure and fairly strict insider lockup are at least a safe bet to make the shares highly volatile during the first few trading days.

As it is impossible to accurately assess the implied valuation since Webull has yet to publish any financial data, I'll revisit the deal once the final prospectus comes out.

Disclosure: The author does not currently have a long or short position in the shares, units, or warrants of SK Growth Opportunities Corporation (SKGR, SKGRU, SKGRW) and no plans to establish a position within 72 hours of publication.

