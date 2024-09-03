Are Webullish On Webull?

IPO Kitchen profile picture
IPO Kitchen
149 Followers

Summary

  • The SPAC SK Growth Opportunities announced a business combination agreement with digital brokerage Webull Corporation, which is expected to raise $100 million in proceeds.
  • Upon its listing, Webull is expected to have a pro forma enterprise value of $7.287 billion, assuming no further redemptions by SK Growth Opportunities shareholders, and an implied market cap of $7.852 billion.
  • The parties have until Sep. 30, 2024 to complete the merger, with the option to extend until no later than Mar. 31, 2025, subject to shareholder approval, redemption rights, and mutually agreed consideration to shareholders.

Man trading digital currencies online

grinvalds

Originally published on June 20, 2024

Introduction

On Feb. 27, 2024, the SPAC SK Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:SKGR) announced a business combination agreement with digital brokerage Webull Corporation, which is expected to raise $100 million in proceeds. The deal, which is supposed

This article was written by

IPO Kitchen profile picture
IPO Kitchen
149 Followers
IPOKitchen.com provides piping-hot IPO analysis so that you can make your own informed decisions about new Initial Public Offerings and SPACs. Our contributors have real-world experience from the corporate world as either managers or business owners in fields such as healthcare, consumer goods, IT, and retail.

Recommended For You

About SKGR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SKGR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SKGR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News