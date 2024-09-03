su tim/E+ via Getty Images

It helps to have a portfolio of long-term winners, especially if you don't need to touch your capital in the near term, thereby enabling the magic of compounding to do the work for you.

With the S&P 500 (SPY) remaining pricey with just a 1.2% yield, I'm more inclined to pick other growth stocks with a higher starting yield and a better dividend growth rate.

This brings me to Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD), which has produced a strong total return of 189% over the past 10 years, beating 181% of the S&P 500 over the same timeframe. As shown below, APD has beaten SPY for much of the past 5 years until its valuation came down over the past 12 months.

I last covered APD in December last year, highlighting its strong profitability, consistent growth, and growth opportunities with hydrogen projects. The stock has risen by a modest 5% since my last piece (7% total return) while the market continues to chase AI-led stocks.

In this article, I revisit APD including its recent business performance, and discuss why it remains an attractive growth and income stock for potentially strong total returns, so let's get started!

APD: Dividend Aristocrat With A Green Future

Air Products and Chemicals has been around for 80 years and is a leading industrial gases company with a worldwide presence. It supplies an array of gases and related equipment to industries including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food, making it what I would call a GDP+ company due to its wide reach and value-add.

More recently, APD has been heavily investing in the development of hydrogen technologies, which are crucial for decarbonizing in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation segments.

This is reflected by its recent divestiture of the LNG Process Technology and Equipment business in a $1.8 billion all-cash transaction, thereby bolstering its balance sheet and liquidity and enabling it to focus on industrial gases and clean hydrogen businesses.

ADP has a strong track record of value creation, delivering double-digit long-term EPS growth. As shown below, adjusted EPS has grown at an impressive 11% CAGR over the past 10 years.

APD continued to execute well in fiscal Q3 2024 (ended on June 30), with adjusted EBITDA growing by 5% YoY to $1.3 billion. This was driven by positive pricing, favorable business mix, and improved productivity, partially offset by higher maintenance and cost inflation. These factors contributed to EBITDA margin rising by a robust 260 basis points over the prior year period to 42.4%.

As shown below, this markets a fairly consistent rebound in adjusted EBITDA margin since the end of 2022, and it sits far above the 25.1% in 2014.

APD is also making meaningful steps toward its hydrogen strategy, signing a 15-year agreement with French oil producer TotalEnergies (TTE) to supply 70K tons of green hydrogen annually starting in 2030, which will help to decarbonize TTE's Northern European refineries and avoid 700K tons of CO₂ emissions per year.

Management is guiding for full-year adjusted EPS of $12.35 at the midpoint of the range, representing a respectable 7.5% growth rate from the prior year. APD also reaffirmed its capital spending guidance of $5 to $5.5 billion, indicating a strong commitment toward growth and strategic investments, particularly in the clean hydrogen and industrial gas space.

APD's capital spending is driven by significant demand for green hydrogen in Europe, as governments and corporations seek to decarbonize their operations. This is reflected by a recent partnership with Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGAF) announced in fiscal Q4, as noted during the recent conference call:

In July, we were pleased to announce our collaboration with Mercedes-Benz to help decarbonize the heavy transport sector. Air Products was among five other companies that took delivery of Mercedes-Benz's hydrogen fuel cell trucks. This is a significant milestone toward the eventual mass production of hydrogen fuel cell heavy-duty trucks. In a related development, we have also announced our plans to build a network of permanent commercial hydrogen fueling stations along the Trans-European Transport Network.

Importantly, APD carries a strong balance sheet with an 'A' credit rating from S&P. This is supported by a safe net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9x, which is reasonable for an industrial company and with consideration to APD's investments in hydrogen projects.

APD is also a dividend aristocrat that currently yields 2.5% and comes with 41 consecutive years of dividend growth. The dividend is well-covered by a 59% payout ratio and has a 5-year CAGR of 9.3%, sitting well above the 4.8% of the S&P 500.

While APD doesn't appear to be a bargain at the current price of $278.85 with a forward PE of 22.6, I don't find it to be expensive either. This is based on my expectations for APD to be able to deliver annual EPS growth in the high-single-digit in the medium term due to the aforementioned reasons of margin power and growth investments.

This is supported by sell-side analyst expectations for 8-9% annual EPS growth over the next two years. With a 2.5% yield well-covered by earnings and high-single-digit EPS growth, APD could produce potentially market-beating total returns of 10-11% in the near term, all with the backing of a moat-worthy asset base that's both essential and evolving with the global energy transition.

Risks to the thesis include execution risks with respect to mega projects in hydrogen, which are subject to risks from government approvals, market demand, and technological advancements. Moreover, geopolitical and economic uncertainty could dampen near-term demand, and lower traditional energy costs could make hydrogen projects less commercially viable.

Investor Takeaway

Air Products and Chemicals represents what I would consider as a wonderful company at a reasonable price, driven by its strong track record of value creation, robust profitability, and strategic focus on the clean hydrogen space.

While the stock is not a bargain at its current valuation, its consistent dividend growth, supported by a healthy balance sheet and promising future earnings growth, positions it well for potentially market-beating total returns of 10-11% in the near term. As such, APD could make a great addition to a total returns-focused portfolio due to its long-term compounding potential.