Investment overview

I wrote about Dino Polska S.A. (OTCPK:DNOPY) previously (3rd July 2024) with a sell rating as both the macro and competitive environment are not favorable towards the business. In particular, competitors are aggressively cutting prices, which will impact DNOPY growth and potential margins (since DNOPY needs to follow with price cuts). I remain sell-rated for DNOPY as both the macro backdrop and competitive environment have worsened.

LFL sales face pressure, just as I expected.

DNOPY 2Q24 performance was just as I expected-a weak one. Like-for-like [LFL] sales saw a massive slowdown from ~12% in 1Q24 to 1.8% in 2Q24, but because of new store openings, led to sales growth of 11% (this is still down from ~20% revenue growth in 1Q24). This revenue growth performance missed consensus expectation by ~390 bps. While some might think that DNOPY is not as impacted by competitors given that LFL sales growth is still positive. I would caution investors from thinking this way. Remember that DNOPY benefits from the ramp up in maturity for stores that it had recently opened (takes 3 years to mature according to the FY21 earnings call), and over the past 3 years, DNOPY opened ~900 stores (which is ~37% of total stores as of 2Q24). Hence, I think it is very reasonable to believe that mature store LFL sales are lower than the 1.8% growth reported (depending on how much one believes the ramp-up impact is, mature store LFL sales growth could be negative). This datapoint clearly shows that DNOPY is suffering from the heavy price competition within the industry.

Macro and competitive conditions show no signs of improvement

Unfortunately for DNOPY, there aren't any signs of improvement in the macro environment. Inflation has surged back up to 4.3% in August (4.2% in July), with food CPI also acceleration to 4.1% vs. 3.2% in July and 2.5% in June. Given that energy prices continue to stay at elevated levels and the government has removed price subsidies, I don't see inflation reversing back to lower levels anytime soon (note: Polish consumers utility bills could see a 50 to 80% spike). This should further remove any hope for the central bank to cut interest rates in the near term (still steady at 5.75%), which means continuous pressure on consumer spending power. We can infer the willingness of Polish consumers to spend by looking at the consumer confidence index. Over the past two months, confidence level has dropped further, which I believe reflects a worsening macro environment.

Shifting focus to the industry competitive dynamic, I believe it has gotten worse. Like DNOPY, Biedronka (the largest player in Poland) reported very poor LFL sales growth of -4.6%, a significant decline from the 17% LFL sales growth in 2Q24. The highlight of Jeronimo Martins (owner of Biedronka) earnings was that management specifically called out their intention to step up investment in price. Importantly, my sense is that the magnitude of price investment may be higher than what Biedronka has done previously based on two observations: (1) despite the already heavy price investment done previously, Biedronka did not see a strong recovery in volume growth, and (2) management noted pressure on EBITDA margin will be higher in 2H24 vs. 1H24.

In Poland, despite the growth in household income and the improvement of consumer confidence, food retail volumes are still muted. The cautious behavior from consumers is further contributing to stir up intense competition. On the price and I think that we will want to continue to lead in price and this for us and we expect to continue to lead in price that we will do further investment in price and for the second half. So for us it's really very important to keep the consumer with us and to defend our price positioning. So we will keep leading in price and that will put further pressure and that's why we expect deflation. The level of deflation of course it will depend Having in mind that our main banner is expecting basket inflation to continue in H2, the execution of this strategy may even put further pressure on EBITDA margin versus the 85 basis points registered in H1". Jeronimo Martins 2Q24 earnings

If my guess is right, DNOPY is going to face an even stronger competitive pressure in pricing, in which I believe it has pretty much no choice but to follow with price cuts to stay competitive. Remember that a large portion of the DNOPY store base is still in the ramping-up phase, and it is crucial for DNOPY to get them up to a mature volume level as soon as possible in order to enjoy the same level of profitability vs. its mature stores.

Margin pressure

As I have discussed previously about the profit margin pressure that DNOPY will face from the prevailing pricing environment, I still believe this is the case. Both DNOPY and Biedronka adj EBITDA margin have consistently declined over the past few quarters, reflecting the lower LFL sales growth and fixed cost nature of the business. With Biedronka management's intention to step up on price investments (at the cost of profit margin), I believe this downtrend is going to continue. Do not forget that the wage increase in FY2025 remains a negative catalyst that will put further pressure on margin if DNOPY is not able to raise prices by then (very unlikely if macro conditions don't improve and Biedronka is willing to operate at a lower margin).

Although the impact of gross margin compression has not been fully felt at the net margin levels (gross margin fell from 24.9% in FY21 to 23.1% in 1Q24, but the net margin only fell from 6% to 4.4% in 1Q24), I am expecting a higher flow moving forward as fixed costs represent a bigger portion of gross profit and as wages continue to increase (the Polish government plans to raise the minimum wage by 7.6% in 2025). For comparison, Biedronka net margin is in the low single-digits (1 to 2%), so there is certainly room for DNOPY net margins to compress further.

Valuation

I was right that DNOPY's valuation (forward PE) will see trade down as the market recognizes the pressure that DNOPY is facing. To recap, when I wrote about DNOPY previously, it was trading at ~21x forward PE and peers were trading at 14.7x (Jeronimo Martins) and 16x (Eurocash), which I don't think DNOPY deserves that premium given the weak near-term outlook. Since then, valuation has traded down to 17.7x, and both peers are trading at ~14x today. Given that step up in competitive pressure and worsening macro conditions, I still believe this premium in multiples is not warranted. Assuming DNOPY were to trade down to where peers are at today, this implies ~20% downside.

Risk

The timing of a macro-recovery will be the biggest upside risk. As I have written previously, if the macro backdrop gets better earlier than expected, wherein consumers are more willing to spend, this will unwind the pricing pressure, which positively impacts LFL sales growth and margin.

Conclusion

I give a sell rating for DNOPY. 2Q24 performance was weak as I had expected, notably the business reported slowing LFL sales growth and margin compression. I believe the worsening macroeconomic environment coupled with a step-up in competitive pressure is going to put more pressure on DNOPY's ability to grow both its revenue and earnings. Hence, I don't see a reason for DNOPY to trade at a premium to its peers.

