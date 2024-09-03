jonathansloane/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

From the second half of 2018 to the second half of 2022, the earnings and share price of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) sagged and sagged. Now, earnings are growing, and the share price is growing with it.

The recent second quarter 2024 results provided more EPS growth, and analysts see double-digit increases for this year and next year. I expect the share price to rise, too, and have rated Universal a Buy.

About Universal

The Florida-based and Florida-focused firm is a holding company that offers property/casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. Its main entities are Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC) and American Platinum Property and Casualty Insurance Company (APPCIC), according to its 10-K for 2023.

These subsidiaries operate in 18 states, but 81.4% of its 2023 revenue came from Florida. This slide from its Q2-2024 investor briefing shows its revenue growth and that it is the largest non-government insurer in the state:

UVE Florida Perspective Slide (Q2-2024 Investor Presentation)

"Citizens" on the slide refers to Florida's Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, a state-run insurer of last resort.

UPCIC, which does most of the insurance business, operates through independent agencies. It offers various types of personal residential insurance: homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire. It also offers several allied lines covering other structures, personal property, liability, and personal articles coverage.

APPCIC has similar lines, but is licensed only in Florida and Georgia, and mainly distributes policies through its digital platforms.

Both entities are rated "A" by Demotech, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

Both are managed by Universal subsidiary Evolution Risk Advisors, Inc., which advises on "actuarial issues, oversees distribution, administers claims payments, performs policy administration and underwriting, and assists with reinsurance negotiations."

Since its markets are concentrated in Florida and other coastal states, natural catastrophes are among the most serious risks. It added, in the 10-K, "Changing climate conditions are increasing the unpredictability of natural catastrophes, such as hurricanes, floods, severe convective storms, and wildfires, leading to significant property losses."

As a result, it relies heavily on reinsurance and reported that reinsurance coverage is one of its most significant costs.

Claims management is also handled internally, through its subsidiary, Universal Adjusting Corporation.

At the close on August 30, its shares traded at $21.39, and it had a market cap of $609.26 million.

Competition and Competitive Advantages

Generally, residential insurance is a highly competitive business with a range of small to large insurers all chasing the same limited number of consumers. There's something of an anomaly in Florida, though, which the company reported in the 10-K. As it explained:

"Within the Florida marketplace, due to the dislocating weather events of recent years and other market conditions, such as a proliferation of first-party litigation, competition from other admitted market insurers has waned as a result of some insurers having shown reduced willingness, or in some cases lack of capital, to continue writing business in accordance with state regulations and rating agency requirements. Although the timing is uncertain, we expect the lull in admitted market competition to be advantageous to companies with sufficient capital, and expect long term competition to normalize as either new capital explores opportunities that might arise or as premiums and products of existing market participants adjust to the current market dynamics."

Among the many peers and competitors is the privately held US Coastal Property & Casualty Insurance Company, which "was established to provide a premier Homeowners insurance product for people who live along the coast."

Another publicly traded competitor is American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC). Also known as AmCoastal, it specializes in condominium, homeowner association properties, and apartments in Florida. It, too, is based in the state.

Here's a comparison of margins between Universal and AmCoastal, along with the Financials' sector medians (all results TTM):

UVE Margins Table (Author)

Clearly, Universal lags AmCoastal across the board. That relationship also extends to their returns on common equity: Universal at 22.85% versus AmCoastal's 43.03%.

Given this situation, we will sometimes compare the two companies as the analysis of Universal continues.

Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release

Universal's second quarter 2024 results were released on July 25. It had an earnings beat of $0.03, while revenue beat the estimates by $40.12 million. Other results, as compared with the second quarter of 2023, were:

Revenue: $380.214 million versus $339.570 million.

Net income: $35.414 million compared to $28.564 million.

Diluted earnings per share: $1.21 versus $0.93.

Annualized ROCE: 37.4% versus 34.8% - note that the quarterly ROCE is significantly higher than the TTM ROCE shown above.

The company summed up its annual revenue growth and combined ratio in this slide from the Q2 investor presentation:

UVE Revenue & Combined Ratio Slide (Q2 Investor Presentation)

Note how revenue has grown relatively steadily, while the combined ratio has fluctuated. Regarding the combined ratio, it has come down from the highs of a few years ago but is still above that ratio of 2018.

However, if we go by the Q2 results, it is making progress toward a lower combined ratio (lower is better than higher). The Q2 loss ratio was 70.6%, down from 73.8% in Q2 of last year. The expense ratio was the same at 25.3%, and the combined ratio was 95.9%, down from 99.1% last year. That's significantly better than the 103.6% of 2023.

Again, though, it lags AmCoastal, which had a combined ratio of 64.9% in the second quarter, up from 63.1% last year.

AmCoastal obviously outperformed Universal on several important metrics. We might speculate about reasons, including differences between single-family dwellings and multi-family dwellings. As investors, though, our focus will be on the returns and total returns (Universal pays a dividend, AmCoastal does not).

On the balance sheet, Universal had total assets of $2.679 billion, including $1.307 billion in invested assets, $283.264 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Universal improved its net investment income in the second quarter. It rose to $14.7 million from $11.3 million in Q2 of last year. Management attributes the improvement to higher fixed-income reinvestment yields and higher yields on cash.

Total liabilities came to $2.285 billion and stockholders' equity was 393,237 million. Long-term debt, net, was $101.625 million.

Universal's Dividend

The company pays a healthy dividend yielding 3.60%, which is nearly triple the S&P 500 average of 1.32% (for June 2024). Over the past four years, the yield has averaged 5.47%, which is well above the Financials sector median of 3.30%.

In dollars and cents, the annual payout [FWD] is $0.77 on a stock that closed at $21.39 on August 30. The payout ratio is a relatively low 25.40%, and it has a five-year growth rate of 0.00% because it has not increased the dividend since 2019.

Growth Prospects

As we saw in a chart near the start of this article, Universal's revenue has grown steadily over the past decade and beyond. However, net income and EBITDA have not been as consistent:

UVE Revenue EBITDA Net Income Chart (Seeking Alpha)

CEO Stephen Donaghy explained in the second quarter earnings call, "Results were driven by strong underwriting performance, and we continue to see encouraging claims and litigation trends. Florida policies in force increased sequentially for the second quarter in a row, and overall policies-in-force increased year-over-year for the first time since 2021."

In contrast, AmCoastal's revenue has dropped and has not recovered, while its EBITDA has made solid gains in the past three years and net income has flip-flopped:

ACIC Revenue EBITDA Net Income Chart (Seeking Alpha)

For earnings estimates over the next couple of years, Universal is the winner, with double-digit growth forecast for the next two years:

UVE EPS Estimates Table (Seeking Alpha)

On the other hand, AmCoastal is expected to deliver negative and single-digit growth:

ACIC EPS Estimates Table (Seeking Alpha)

Despite the profitability metrics that made AmCoastal look stronger, Universal has a distinct edge for future profits.

Valuation

To start, we will review a 10-year price chart for Universal (in orange), and AmCoastal (in blue). The immediate diagnosis is that both have delivered mostly capital losses, disappointing their shareholders:

UVE ACIC 10-Year Price Charts (Seeking Alpha)

But, in the past two years, investors are finding reasons to buy more than they sell and were rewarded with good second-quarter results. The recent gains in Universal's share price correspond with and were likely driven by, the EBITDA and net income improvements we saw in the chart above.

Given their financial and price history, I'm not surprised both get high valuation marks. Both receive an A+ from the Seeking Alpha system. This excerpt from Universal's valuation page shows some of the individual components that make up Universal's A+ rating:

UVE Valuation Table (Seeking Alpha)

It seems clear, then, that Universal is undervalued, and especially when compared with the Financials' medians. But, what about the future?

As this chart shows, the share price has generally followed the lead of earnings over the past decade:

UVE Earnings and Share Price Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings for 2024 are expected to be 17.95% higher than for 2023, and then to gain another 15.22% in 2025. The average of those two is 16.59%.

I'm using the average because setting a one-year price target involves two more earnings reports this year and two next year.

Adding 16.59% to the August 30 close of $21.39 takes the price to $24.94, which is my one-year price target.

Coincidentally, that's within a few pennies of an estimate from a Wall Street analyst: an average price target of $25.00, a 16.88% increase.

Interestingly, a Wall Street analyst (and perhaps the same one) has a more aggressive target for AmCoastal: $15.00 or an increase of 33.57%. That is despite anticipated year-over-year growth of minus 28.22% this year and then a positive 6.90% increase for 2025.

Based on Universal's financial turnaround and an expected 16.59% increase in the share price, I rate it a Buy. One other Seeking Alpha analyst has given it a Buy, while the Quant system has a Hold and the Wall Street analyst has a Buy.

Risk Factors

Because Universal focuses on Florida and coastal states, it has an outsized exposure to natural catastrophes and disasters. In the 10-K, the company called it the "greatest risk we face in the ordinary course of our business." It also warned that long-term weather trends may evolve due to climate change and new types of catastrophe losses may be developing.

It has three risk mitigation tactics: rigorous underwriting, careful evaluation of the terms and conditions of its policies, and ceding risk to reinsurance companies. Any miscalculations involving those tactics could lead to potential losses.

Property and casualty insurance is a cyclical industry, with profitability linked to capitalization cycles. During the soft phase of the cycle, there is excess capital in the market, which can lead to less disciplined underwriting, higher losses, and lower profitability.

Investment returns are critical to the financial health of insurers, so Universal faces market risk through changes in equity prices and interest rates. The funds for investments come from the collection of premiums in advance of claim payments.

In the words of the company, "From time to time, public policy preferences and perceptions affect the insurance market, including insurers' efforts to effectively maintain rates that allow us to reach targeted levels of rate adequacy and profitability." Regulations that limit rate changes or require it to take part in loss sharing or assessments could affect its top and bottom lines.

Conclusion

The second quarter of 2024 provided more proof that Universal Insurance is on a sustained rebound from several years of decline. With its expertise and experience in property/casualty insurance for coastal areas, it has a niche market, albeit one with natural disaster risks.

In places, I've compared Universal with another coastal specialist, AmCoastal. While the latter has higher margins, it lags the former on EPS potential and does not pay a dividend. Therefore, I prefer Universal.

With a 3.60% dividend yield and a one-year price target of $24.94, I rate it a Buy.