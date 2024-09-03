Universal Insurance Continues Its Profitable Resurgence

Summary

  • Universal Insurance Holdings is a financial turnaround, with earnings and share price growth, leading to a Buy rating.
  • The company, primarily operating in Florida, benefits from reduced competition and strong underwriting performance, because of special circumstances in its home state and other coastal states.
  • Universal's Q2 2024 results beat estimates, showing significant revenue and net income growth, and an improved combined ratio.
  • With a projected 16.59% share price increase and a $24.94 one-year target, Universal is undervalued and poised for future profits.

Fallen tree demolished a red truck during Hurricane Sandy

jonathansloane/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

From the second half of 2018 to the second half of 2022, the earnings and share price of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) sagged and sagged. Now, earnings are growing, and the share price is growing

Robert F. Abbott has been investing his family’s accounts since 1995, and in 2010 added options, mainly covered calls and collars with long stocks. He is a freelance writer, and his projects include a website that provides information for new and intermediate-level mutual fund investors. A resident of Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, Robert has earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

