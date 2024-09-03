mixmotive

Once in a while, I come across a true fortress business. As the name implies, these businesses have a high barrier to entry, they command phenomenal margins, are difficult to disrupt and don't have to cater to the whims of other businesses. What I mean by that is that they are often detached from trend-chasing industries, like most consumer-facing businesses may be.

However, there has been one major problem whenever I manage to identify such a business—they're always trading rich and overvalued. For the investors that share my time frame of a lifetime of investing, waiting a couple of years for an opportunity to purchase these names is fine. But, whenever the opportunity presents itself to purchase shares in a fortress business, you better be ready to pounce. S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is in this category, and in this article I will explain why I am buying the stock now.

Separating the Wheat from the Chaff

Whenever I look at a business to purchase, there often seems to be some parts of the business that are more attractive than others. This could relate to growth, profitability, or general risk associated with the specific leg of the business. S&P Global is a financial powerhouse and comes with many different parts that make up the sum of the company. These are:

Market intelligence: a global provider of multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions

Ratings: an independent provider of credit ratings, research, and analytics, offering investors and other market participants information, ratings, and benchmarks

Commodity Insights: a leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodity and energy markets

Mobility: a leading provider of solutions serving the full automotive value chain, including vehicle manufacturers, automotive suppliers, mobility service providers, retailers, consumers, and finance and insurance companies

Indices: a global index provider maintaining a wide variety of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors

While none of the segments are weak, some make me more excited than others. Here is a breakdown of the segments in terms of quarterly revenue since 2020:

Emir Mulahalilovic, S&P Global SEC Filings

Here is where most investors stop. The chart clearly shows two segments bringing in a majority of the revenue; one segment has more than doubled over a 4-year period, and two are more or less stagnant, growing incrementally in small steps.

Here is why context is important as an investor:

Emir Mulahalilovic, S&P Global SEC Filings

That one stagnant segment, the indices segment, that didn't look too exciting, is suddenly a profit machine and a pillar of stability for the business. Highly predictable, highly profitable, and continuous growth. At the same time, the largest revenue contributor also fields the lowest margins during this charted 2-year period. Here's the interesting part: the highest revenue contributor brought in less operating profit than the lowest revenue contributor the past quarter.

Now that we know the margins and the revenue per segment, let's look at operating profits and assess the segments again to separate the wheat from the chaff.

Emir Mulahalilovic, S&P Global SEC Filings

Rating as a business has always been a fortress component across the leading businesses in the field, including FICO (FICO) and Moody's (MCO). FICO mainly does consumer credit risk and is significantly higher margin than the credit rating that S&P Global and Moody's issue. The reason for that is that while consumer credit can be done on an algorithmic basis, Moody's and S&P Global ratings are backed by research and written reports. All three businesses are fortresses in their own right due to the rating component that carries the rest of the business's operating margin. All three companies have net operating margins in the 40–50% range, a remarkable margin that drives the fortress narrative.

Future drivers

As for S&P Global, the mobility segment is the only one that I am not too excited about as of the time of writing. The ratings segment has the characteristics of a fortress; so does the indices- and commodity insights segments as well. While market intelligence has looked bleak in recent history, it is being guided to return to its former glory.

Prior to the charted period, the operating margin for the market intelligence segment averaged ~30% from 2017-2022, a large step up from the current ~20% the past two years. The reason for this is mainly due to the market cooling off post-covid. Here are comments

from the Q2 earnings call by CEO Doug Peterson:

As you know, there were over 60,000 seats that were eliminated from banks and investment banks since the COVID cycle. We saw softness as the interest rates had gone up. They spiked in 2022 under with underlying inflation. We do see some of that business starting to come back.

S&P Global acquired Visible Alpha in May of this year. Visible Alpha is stated to be the best-in-class consensus data provider, a very important aspect to the clients of the Capital IQ Pro platform that's within the Market Intelligence segment. For reference, Visible Alpha aggregates the consensus of over 200 investment banks and research firms, as well as over 6,000 analysts contributing models. The Bloomberg Terminal, Refinitiv, and FactSet are among the competitors to Capital IQ, and differentiating the solution against those strong platforms will be key to driving margins and growth. Doug Anderson adds:

As the Desktop was enhanced with Visible Alpha. Visible Alpha is a must have product and service. As I said in the prepared remarks, probably everybody on this call is using it. We've seen a great increase in people coming to the product. When we closed the deal, we had 180 contributing brokers. Now we have over 200. We also saw that with the new release of the Desktop, a really good results from the new visualization tools that we added.

In terms of the other segments, there is strength to be found in the near term as well. Doug Peterson had the following to say on the indices trends, the highest margin business:

we've seen massive flows from active to passive. That continues to be a trend. And within that space, a lot of the flows go to U.S. equities. And within U.S. equities, S&P, Dow Jones indexes picks up the bulk of that

As for ratings, the crown jewel of S&P Global, there is a need for credit ratings in recessionary times as well as growth periods—a robustness that investors don't need to worry about. This business has been intact for over 150 years, and to date, they have 1 million credit ratings outstanding for over 150 countries. As a global business, the results are not tied to a lone country and creating specific market risk. As of the time of writing this, 95% of the top 20 global institutional investors reference S&P Global ratings.

Valuation

Here's the interesting part about fortress businesses. They all tend to be highly predictable and stable in their growth and profitability, with low-risk profiles. Looking at the free cash flow to the firm margins over the most recent years, we can see that the margins tend to revert to a mean of ~45%. That is a very impressive free cash flow to the firm margin. There are periods that deviate, and it is during those times that we get a rare opportunity to find fortress businesses trading around fair value.

Emir Mulahalilovic, S&P Global SEC Filings

The reinvestment results for S&P Global are fairly predictable as well. The business is very light on capital expenditures, averaging around -22 million per quarter since Q1 of 2020.

Emir Mulahalilovic, S&P Global SEC Filings

The predictability and consistency in the results make for fairly easy modeling of the intrinsic value. As the different segments operate vastly differently, I have gone with a sum-of-the-parts approach for my discounted cash flow model. As always, in my models, I adjust for stock-based compensation and have the dilution impact on a per-share basis. I disagree with the approach of having stock-based compensation directly impact free cash flow, as it implies that the cash is not available for leveraging when in fact it is. However, it is important not to disregard the dilutive effect, and for that reason, I dilute the share count and have each period discount cash flow on a per-share basis.

I use the implied equity risk premium for the month of August, calculated by Professor Aswath Damodaran, the current risk-free rate, and an applied execution risk to derive the discount rate. I use the risk-free rate as a proxy for terminal growth rate. The reason for that rather than relying on historical economic data is because I find it important to use market implied rates whenever valuing a business. Economists cannot predict the growth a quarter out, let alone over a 10-year period; this is why I prefer this approach.

Emir Mulahalilovic, S&P Global SEC Filings

The primary driver in my model is the ratings business, and if I could hope and dream, I would be able to own only that segment in addition to the indices business. Secondary drives are the market intelligence business returning to historical averages in terms of profitability and the ever-stable indices business. The mobility business is rather new, and I have put my operating margins for the business significantly below management guidance, as it is still largely unproven on a grander time frame. This provides optionality in the model, meaning if the mobility segment performs as management guides it to do, there is upside to intrinsic value that I am not paying for.

The parts sum to an intrinsic value of $493 per share, roughly where the company is currently trading. This means that S&P Global is fairly valued as of writing this.

Luckily for investors, a business with so many different segments with different margin profiles creates for more variables for the market to digest. This, in turn, may present opportunities. Negative narratives for one specific segment can be overdramatized, and marginal impacts can be perceived as larger than what they are for the rest of the business. For S&P Global, one such reason could be the recently reduced market intelligence margins, and even though they are guided to return to historical averages, it may have been enough for the stock to slow down its appreciation. Trading at fair value is not a negative narrative for the business per se; for most companies, it would be completely reasonable. For businesses as strong as S&P Global, that rarely find themselves without a premium to intrinsic value, I feel that a fair value presents a buying opportunity.

Risks

There are risks tied to specific segments that investors need to be wary of. Market intelligence is one of two primary revenue drivers and is in a highly competitive industry with a lot of credible and strong competitors. Revenue growth has not seen the impact of the competitiveness, but margins have taken a hit. Management has done moves to increase the value proposition of the products in order to be able to drive margins up, but this is yet to appear in the operating margins.

I have already accounted for risk in the mobility segment by being around 1000 basis points below management guidance. However, even that could prove to be wrong, as we don't have a lot of historical data to assert the predictability of the segment.

If I adjust for the market intelligence risk in my model by lowering operating margins to historical lows of 15% for each period, the intrinsic value is $438, offering a ~15% downside from current trading levels.

Summary

Fortress companies don't come along often, and even when they do, the market is already pricing in their remarkable nature. This makes opportunities to purchase fortress companies around fair value very rare, but such an opportunity is present with S&P Global as of writing this article.

The business is demonstrating highly predictable and stable performance in terms of growth and profitability. The capital expenditures needed for the growth are extremely low, and I believe the company can keep posting impressive free cash flow to the firm margins with low reinvestment.

Market intelligence is growing, but margins have reached an uncomfortable low for being one of the main business drivers. Management has taken action and acquired Visible Alpha earlier this year to boost the value proposition of their Capital IQ Pro platform to combat this and return to historical profitability.

On just about every metric I can look at, S&P Global is showcasing the typical telltale signs of a high-quality business. Whenever I valued S&P Global in the past, I often found it trading at a premium to intrinsic value. Considering that the market typically assigns a premium to this type of business and that they seldomly trade around fair value on an intrinsic value basis, I am assigning a buy rating for S&P Global.