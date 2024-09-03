S&P Global: Built Like A Fortress

Sep. 03, 2024 10:56 AM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Stock
Emir Mulahalilovic profile picture
Emir Mulahalilovic
788 Followers

Summary

  • I always get excited about finding "fortress" businesses—dominant, hard-to-disrupt entities with high margins. S&P Global fits this profile.
  • S&P Global features phenomenal business segments, like the ratings and indices business. This shows up in the high profitability margins.
  • The company's predictable free cash flow and low capital expenditures make for easy modelling. The current valuation is fair, offering a rare buying opportunity for such a high-quality business.
  • Risks include competitive pressures on market intelligence margins and uncertainties in the mobility segment. Adjusting for these risks still shows S&P Global as a buy.

Standard & Poors in NY

mixmotive

Once in a while, I come across a true fortress business. As the name implies, these businesses have a high barrier to entry, they command phenomenal margins, are difficult to disrupt and don't have to cater to the whims of other businesses. What I

This article was written by

Emir Mulahalilovic profile picture
Emir Mulahalilovic
788 Followers
I am a modern value investor and have been focusing on asymetrical investing for the better part of a decade. My approach does not focus on the pricing of a company; for example, comparing multiples across peers to determine what is cheap or expensive. Instead, I focus solely on intrinsic value—the present value of future cash flows. My investment decisions are derived from valuation work and financial modeling. What I mean by modern value investing is that I have a quality approach. Value investing in the traditional sense entails buying cheap companies, waiting for them to have a re-rating or a multiple expansion, and then selling them. My investing philosophy is focused on purchasing quality businesses without overpaying, then holding them for the long term. I am particularly interested in what I call "Mafia" companies. Companies with mafia characteristics have robust business models, are close to impossible to disrupt, and have global influence. As a mafia, they have other businesses or consumers comply with them, voluntarily or involuntarily. Mafia companies tend to be within the tech and financial sectors, and as such, I focus on those industries. Historically, I have been sharing equity research on X, formerly known as Twitter. This has sparked a passion in me, a passion that has now led me to Seeking Alpha in order to author deep equity research. I don´t have direct professional experience, but I am currently studying towards becoming a CFA. By sharing my research, I hope to provide unique angles while developing as an investor and writer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPGI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPGI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPGI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News