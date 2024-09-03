Nearmap

Investment Overview

I am initiating coverage on Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) with a "Buy" rating and an initial investment horizon of 12 to 15 months. During this period, I believe that the total return in the stock is likely to be in the range of 15% to 20%. This initiating coverage will discuss the reasons to be positive on NAT stock, with a focus on the industry and company fundamentals.

It's worth noting that for year-to-date, NAT stock has declined by 11.4%. I believe that it's a good opportunity to accumulate this 12.9% dividend yield stock. Considering the valuations discussed in the thesis, the downside seems to be capped. Even if NAT stock remains sideways in the next 12 months, returns would be healthy when adjusted for inflation.

This thesis also elaborates on the high financial flexibility of Nordic American Tankers. There is a strong case for stock re-rating if the oil tanker company pursues the aggressive addition of new vessels.

As a brief overview, Nordic American has a fleet of 20 Suezmax oil tankers. Each tanker has a cargo lifting capacity of 1 million barrels of oil. It's worth noting that a majority of the company's fleet is deployed in the spot market than on long-term charter.

Healthy Day Rates Support Steady Earnings

It's worth noting that Nordic American has been reporting a healthy EBITDA margin and cash flows. This has been on the back of strong day rates. For 2023, Nordic American reported average time charter equivalent (TCE) rate of $40.522 per day per ship.

For Q2 2024, the average TCE rate was at $36,600 per day per ship. Further, the company reported daily operating cost per ship of $9,000. Therefore, with day rates above $35,000, there is clear visibility for healthy EBITDA margin and strong cash flows.

For Q2 2024, the company reported voyage revenue of $97.8 million and an EBITDA of $43.2 million. This implies an EBITDA margin of 44.2%.

It's however worth noting that in 2022, the average TCE rate was $24,725 per day per ship. An important discussion is therefore on why TCE rates are likely to sustain at higher levels.

According to BIMCO, the crude tanker demand is expected to increase by 7% in 2024 (mid-range) and by 2.5% (mid-range) in 2025. Even with relatively sluggish economic growth, an increase in sailing distance is expected to support demand upside.

I must add here that for 2026, demand is likely to be strong. Expansionary monetary policies towards the end of this year and in 2025 will translate into accelerated GDP growth in 2026. Therefore, between now and 2026, I believe that TCE rates will remain strong.

My view is underscored by the supply-side scenario. For 2024, deadweight capacity growth for crude tankers is expected at 0.6%. Next year, deadweight capacity growth will be marginally higher at 1.1%. At least for the next 15 months, there is no case for oversupply.

Additionally, at the beginning of 2024, there were "63 vessels at or above the past 10-years' average demolition age of 22 years, and 84 vessels which were more than 20 years old." An aging fleet is another factor that backs my view that the tanker market will remain strong even beyond 2025.

Strong Credit Metrics

I believe that there are two reasons that make a discussion on the credit health of the company important. First, Nordic American is in a capital-intensive industry. High leverage or significant credit stress can impact growth. Further, the company offers a robust dividend yield. If the credit profile is strong, it would indicate that dividends are sustainable.

The following ratios point to strong credit health.

First, Nordic American reported total debt of $285.7 million as of Q2 2024. For the quarter, the company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $43.2 million. If we annualize the EBITDA, the leverage (debt-to-EBITDA) stands at 1.65. This is not high for a company in a capital-intensive industry.

Second, Nordic American reported interest expense of $15.9 million. This would imply an annualized interest expense of $31.8 million. Considering an annualized EBITDA of $172.7 million, the EBITDA-interest-coverage ratio stands at 5.43. Therefore, debt servicing is unlikely to be a concern.

Third, as of Q2 2024, the book value of the company's vessels was $740.8 million. Considering a total debt of $285.7 million, the loan-to-value is at 38.6%. Therefore, there is ample headroom to leverage for fleet expansion. Further, as of December 2023, the market value of vessels was $1,134 million. This would imply a loan-to-market value of 25.2%.

Fourth, for the first six months of 2024, Nordic American reported operating cash flow of $70.3 million. This would imply an annualized OCF of $140 million. With no capital expense, there is ample headroom for deleveraging and dividends.

I must add here that Nordic American ended Q2 2024 with a healthy cash buffer of $40.8 million. With these factors in consideration, it's clear that Nordic American has a strong balance sheet. Besides dividends sustaining, healthy credit metrics imply high flexibility for aggressive fleet expansion if industry tailwinds are for an extended period.

Valuation Perspective

From a valuation perspective, Nordic American stock seems to trading at a fair valuation or a marginal valuation gap. First and foremost, NAT stock trades at a forward P/E of 9 as compared to a sector median of 12.8. This would imply a valuation gap of 29%.

However, for an oil tanker company, the P/E ratio might not be the best valuation indicator. If we look at the forward EV/EBITDA, NAT stock trades at a multiple of 5.79 as compared to the sector median of 5.99. Based on this metric, the upside potential in NAT stock seems capped.

There is another way to look at the valuations. As of December 2023, Nordic American reported the market value of its vessels at $1,134 million. Further, as of Q2 2024, Nordic American reported net debt (total debt minus cash) of $244.9 million.

This would imply a net asset value of $889 million. Currently, Nordic American commands a market valuation of $776 million. Based on the net asset value, there is a valuation gap of 13%.

Overall, it seems clear that the upside potential is capped. This can, however, change because of two factors.

First, there is a case for industry re-rating on the back of strong demand and an uptrend in day rates.

Further, if Nordic American pursues aggressive acquisition of tankers and the EBITDA visibility changes significantly. However, a meaningful impact on valuation will be if the expansion plan is associated with positive industry tailwinds.

If we look at the analyst forecasts, five analysts have a "Buy" rating on the stock, with one "Hold" rating. The most bearish estimate implies a 7.5% upside for NAT stock in the next 12 months. I am inclined to believe that capital gains might be 5% or 10% over the next 12 months. However, this would imply total returns (capital and dividend gains) of around 15% to 20%.

Based on this base-case estimate, I believe that NAT stock is worth considering after a correction of 11.5% for year-to-date. Of course, this view is also backed by the industry trends that I discussed earlier.

Risk Factors

The demand for oil tankers depends on global economic growth. If the slowdown in the global economy is deeper than expected, it's likely that day rates will decline. This will have a negative impact on cash flows and credit metrics.

As of Q2 2024, Nordic American had a fleet of 20 tankers. Of this, 16 vessels were in the spot market. High exposure to the spot market is a potential risk. When the market conditions are favourable, high spot market exposure can reap dividends in the form of higher day rates. However, in a weak demand scenario, the spot rates can plunge and the impact on earnings can be significant. NAT stock trading at muted valuations is a function of the cyclical nature of the industry.

Having said that, there are two points to note. First, amidst fears of a global slowdown, central banks will adopt expansionary monetary policies in the next 12 to 18 months. This will support GDP growth and ensure that demand does not plunge. Further, the supply scenario for tankers is likely to remain tight. With an aging global fleet, I don't see a sharp downside in day rates.

Fuel cost is an important part of the total cost of operating tankers. Factors such as geopolitical tensions and accelerated global growth can have an impact on fuel prices. This can potentially imply EBITDA margin compression. The comforting factor here is that leverage is under control and I don't see debt servicing as a challenge even with a decline in day rates. The impact would, however, be on dividends if the correction in TCE rates is sustained.

Concluding Views

Nordic American Tankers does not seem to be a great investment from the perspective of stock upside potential. However, the dividend yield is attractive, and I believe that a rally is due after some correction for year-to-date. Expansionary monetary policies are likely to support the case for some rally from oversold levels.

In terms of stock re-rating, I believe that aggressive vessel acquisition is a key factor. However, I believe that Nordic American is likely to remain cautious even with high financial flexibility. In a cyclical industry, it's better to have a credit metrics headroom to navigate the downturn.

Overall, I am of the view that NAT stock is a "Buy" at current levels, with the potential for 15% to 20% total returns in the next 12 to 15 months. The investment horizon can potentially be extended based on the outlook for 2026 that will be clear in the next few quarters.