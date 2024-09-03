Anthony Bradshaw

Initiating Coverage

I am initiating coverage on Lundin Gold (OTCQX:LUGDF) with a “Buy” rating and an investment horizon of 12 months. I believe that Lundin Gold stock is trading at a valuation gap, even after a rally of 65% in the last 12 months. This coverage discusses the reasons to be bullish on this 4% dividend yield stock with focus on the company’s fundamentals, gold price outlook, and the earnings forecast.

As an overview, Lundin Gold is a Canadian mining company with 100% ownership in the Fruta del Norte (FDN) gold mine. The asset is in Southeast Ecuador and is among the highest grade, lowest costing gold mines in the world. As of December 2022, Lundin reported proved and probable reserves of 5.5 million ounces of gold. It’s worth noting that since the beginning of operations at FDN, the company’s reserve replacement ratio has been more than 100%.

For the last financial year, Lundin Gold reported revenue of $903 million, which was higher by 10.7% on a year-on-year basis. For the same period, adjusted EBITDA was $526 million, which implies an EBITDA margin of 58.3%.

What Sets Lundin Gold Apart?

One reason to invest in gold miners is the point that the precious metal is likely to trend higher. Gold is already trading at $2,500 an ounce and has rallied by 21% for year-to-date. With aggressive expansionary monetary policies on the cards, Citi believes that gold is likely to trade at $3,000 an ounce in the next 6 to 18 months.

However, a bull case for gold would imply a strong financial outcome for gold miners. The question there is – What sets Lundin apart?

I believe that the biggest reason that makes Lundin Gold attractive is the cost profile. To put things into perspective, Lundin Gold has guided for an all-in-sustaining-cost of $855 an ounce (mid-range) for 2024. Let’s compare it with some of the major gold miners.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) has guided for 2024 AISC of $1,300 an ounce. For Q2, 2024, Barrick Gold (GOLD) reported an AISC of $1,498 an ounce. Even for Kinross Gold (KGC), the AISC was $1,387 an ounce for Q2 2024.

Of course, this is not the only criteria for an investment decision in a gold miner. Newmont and Barrick have multiple assets and an investment grade balance sheet. However, as an upcoming miner, Lundin Gold has attractive asset economics. With the possibility of gold remaining in an uptrend, a low AISC will translate into robust cash flow and dividend growth.

I will also discuss the valuation and fundamental factors. However, one of the key reasons to be bullish on Lundin stock now is the low AISC.

Strong Fundamentals Will Support Aggressive Investments

I believe that as gold trends higher, Lundin is poised for aggressive investments. Financial flexibility is therefore important to discuss, and there are two key points to note.

First, Lundin Gold achieved debt-free status as of Q2, 2024. With a clean balance sheet, the gold miner has high financial flexibility. Additionally, Lundin reported a cash buffer of $238 million as of Q2.

Investor Presentation Q2 2024

Further, Lundin Gold reported an average realized gold price of $2,379 an ounce for Q2. For the quarter, cash flow from operations was $144 million. With gold already trading above $2,500 an ounce, the annual operating cash flow visibility is likely to be in the range of $700 million to $1 billion. This positions Lundin for aggressive exploration investment in the FDN asset.

However, an important point to note is that Lundin Gold has guided for gold production in the range of 475,000 to 525,000 ounces for 2025 and 2026. At mid-range of the guidance, the annual gold production for the next two years is therefore likely at 500,000 ounces.

Investor Presentation Q2 2024

While production will increase in 2025 from current year levels, there is no production growth in 2026. Having said that, if gold is in an uptrend, Lundin will benefit from higher realized gold price that will translate into revenue and cash flow upside.

At the same time, Lundin has guided for AISC of $875 an ounce for 2025 and $815 an ounce in 2026. If all other factors remain the same, EBITDA margin expansion and cash flow upside is expected on lower cost. The outlook for the next 24 months (beyond the current FY) is therefore positive.

I, however, want to focus on two points that can translate into significant upside for Lundin stock.

First, Lundin has a zero-debt balance sheet and with high financial flexibility, it’s likely that Lundin will pursue inorganic growth. The probability of this scenario playing-out is high because Lundin has only one asset. While the asset is a cash flow machine, it’s important to diversify to reduce operational risk and boost reserves.

Further, it’s likely that 500,000 ounces is not the peak production capability of the FDN asset. Lundin drilling emphasis has been on a near-mine exploration program at Bonza Sur.

According to Ron Hochstein, President, and Chief Executive Officer, “Bonza Sur will give us the opportunity, potentially, to go from a 500,000 ounce a year producer to a 700,000 to 800,000 ounce a year producer.” These are two impending catalysts that can translate into re-rating for Lundin Gold stock.

In August, Lundin Gold reported discovery of Bonza Sur gold deposit and the expansion of its near-mine drilling program. The gold miner intends to announce a maiden resource at Bonza Sur in the first half of 2025. This is a potential stock upside catalyst.

Revenue Estimate and Valuation Perspective

Lundin Gold has guided for production of 500,000 ounces (mid-range) for 2025. With some basic assumptions, I will discuss the revenue and EBITDA potential for next year. This will support in concluding on the valuation gap and the upside potential.

I have assumed that Lundin produces and sells 500,000 ounces of gold. Further, Citi has a target of $3,000 ounces for gold in the next 6 to 18 months. I have assumed an average realized price of $2,750 an ounce for 2025.

It’s worth noting that for Q2 2024, the realized gold price was $2,379 an ounce. Therefore, the assumption for next year is a 16% upside in realized price. Further, for Q2 2024, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 64.8%. I have assumed an 800 basis points EBITDA margin expansion to 72.8%. This is a conservative estimate considering a 16% upside potential for gold.

With these assumptions, the table below gives the revenue, EBITDA, cash flow, and EV/EBITDA estimate for 2025. It’s worth noting that for Q2 2024, operating cash flow was 73.8% of adjusted EBITDA. I have assumed the same for next year.

Seeking Alpha Valuation, Author Estimates

As the table shows, there is a potential valuation gap of 34% with an investment horizon of 12 months. This estimate is likely to be revised if there is an acquisition to boost production growth.

I must add that this is an initial investment horizon. If Lundin can acquire assets with a similar cost profile, the stock will be worth holding for the next few years.

Risk Factors to The Thesis

Financial Risk (Low): With Lundin Gold achieving debt-free status as of Q2 2024, I see the financial risk as low. Further, with a low AISC, the company is positioned to report healthy cash flows even if gold declined from current levels. I therefore expect the company’s credit metrics to remain strong.

Commodity Price Risk (Low): I have an initial investment horizon of 12 months for Lundin Gold stock. During this period, I believe that gold is unlikely to trend lower. The key reason being expansionary monetary policies globally to support GDP growth. Further, factors of central banks buying gold and geopolitical tensions will support the precious metal at higher levels.

Operational Risk (Medium): The only concern I have is the company’s focus on a single asset. There is no doubt on the asset potential and the attractive cost economics. However, Lundin needs to increase its asset base and 2P reserves. Beyond the next few years, it’s a new asset acquisition that will drive production and cash flow upside. Asset diversification is also important, with Ecuador experiencing political instability in the last 12 to 18 months.

Concluding Views

Lundin Gold has a high-quality asset with an attractive all-in-sustaining-cost. With bullish sentiments for gold, the miner is positioned for revenue and cash flow upside even if production growth remains flat. Further, there is visibility for healthy dividend growth next year if the uptrend in gold sustains.

Lundin is also attractive from a financial perspective. The balance sheet is strong and robust cash flows provide flexibility to pursue aggressive exploration. At the same time, inorganic growth seems likely and is a potential catalyst for stock re-rating.

For now, Lundin Gold stock seems poised for a 34% rally from current levels within the next 12 months. Fresh exposure to the stock can therefore be considered even after a meaningful rally in the last few quarters.

