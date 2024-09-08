RiverNorthPhotography

Introduction

I admit this bank’s name must be a curiosity when investors first see it. Did the Third bank in town get rebuilt five times? No, at the turn of the 20th century the Third National Bank and the Fifth National Bank merged, and eventually the organization became known as "Fifth Third Bank". Covering preferred stocks issued by the Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is the latest in my series highlighting preferred stocks and/or Notes issued by US regional banks. While the title highlighted one issue, in this article I cover the $25 Par Value FITB preferred issues I found data for:

Fifth Third Bancorp, 6.625% Dep Shares Fixed/Float Non-Cumul Pfd Stock, Series I (FITBI)

(FITBI) Fifth Third Bancorp 4.95% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perpetual Pref Stock Series K ( NASDAQ: FITBO

( Fifth Third Bancorp 6.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perpetual Cl B Pref Stock Ser A ( NASDAQ: FITBP )

The low yields on the K and A Series earned them a Sell rating. The I Series gets a Hold at best, as it comes with a negative YTC risk.

Fifth Third Bancorp review

Data by YCharts

Being that all issues are non-cumulative meaning investors do not have to be made whole for missed payments, that plus risk of default by the issuing bank needs to be explored. This is how Seeking Alpha describes this bank (edited):

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank. It operates through three segments: The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; cash management, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

The Consumer and Small Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses; home equity loans and lines of credit; credit cards; and cash management services. This segment also engages in the residential mortgage, extending loans to consumers; and home improvement and solar energy installation loans through contractors and installers.

The Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various wealth management services for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Source: Seeking Alpha FITB As I suspect was the case for many banks, FITB saw its Book Value take a big hit during COVID, but as shown here it jumped up just before the pandemic, with it higher today than before 2020 started. Data by YCharts Annual EPS has been just over $3/share except for 2020 for several years, well ahead of what common shareholders receive in dividends. The ratio I like for measuring default risk is Preferred Stock/Shareholders Equity, which is over 9X, which is very strong. There are two reasons I see why the ratio has been dropping; FITB has increased its outstanding preferred stocks by 50% since 2018 and has increased its level of Treasury stock over the same period, which reduces the Shareholders Equity value.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Comparing the preferred stocks

Factor I Series K Series A Series Issued 12/4/13 9/12/19 8/26/19 Amount 18m 10m 600k Coupon 3mSOFR+.26161bps+371bps 4.95% 6.00% Price $25.64 $21.10 $25.19 Yield 9.14% 5.87% 5.95% Call Date 12/31/23 9/30/24 11/25/22 Click to enlarge

Analysis

Later this month, none of the three will have any Call protection left, which is why I did not include a YTC for the K series.

By far, the I Series has the best yield. The original coupon was 6.625% until it started floating last December. Based on the current SOFR, I do not think the coupon will change much when it resets at the end of September.

I Series holders are at risk of a negative YTC with the price trading above Par, and this issue is the most costly for FITB to leave on the open market.

With the K and A series yielding about the same, K is the better buy due to its lower cost to FITB.

Since FITB hasn't Called the I Series yet, it might be a safe bet it won't get Called. Others have commented that the EPS hit for calling some preferred stocks lowers the odds of that occurring.

My conclusion is as follows: The K and A series aren't yielding enough to own, so they get a Sell rating. I am reluctant to give a Buy rating on I series due to its price, but the yield is excellent for those willing to take the Call risk: I give it a Hold, though.

Portfolio strategy

Even before the FOMC cut the Fed Funds Rate, CDs rates have been plunging, with five-year CDs down to under 4%. My decision to earn an extra 25bps by using callable CDs was a poor one, as several have indeed been Called over the past month. That risk is with most, if not all, preferred stocks once they reach their Call date. If lucky, the issue is only Callable around a payment or coupon reset date. Those rules are part of one's due diligence. The point being, when rates are dropping, Call protection is important. Investors also need to decide if the extra yield is worth the possibility of forfeiting a dividend payment (if non-cumulative), the default risk, and price declines when interest rates are rising, most of which needs to incorporate one's investment horizon. I see today’s rates as meeting the first point and reducing the risk associated with the last point.

Regional bank preferreds/notes series

