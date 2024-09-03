bunhill

A few months ago, I wrote an article about BB Seguridade's (OTCPK:BBSEY) thesis, where I commented that the price of BBSEY stock was attractive enough to remunerate shareholders well through dividends and had interesting prospects despite the significant risks.

Since then, little has changed. BB Seguridade continues to be a good company that should maintain an attractive dividend yield and maintain certain stability in its operations. For this reason, my downgrade will not be to "sell", given that the stock still fits well in income portfolios.

My decision was based on two main reasons. The main one is that the stock has recovered in a short time, leaving the valuation higher (although still reasonable) and making BBSEY less attractive compared to their peers. The second is that some risks remain.

BBSEY's Solid Q2 Results Despite Challenges

In Q2, BB Seguridade reported good earnings even in the midst of an adverse scenario with the catastrophe in Rio Grande do Sul and the delay of the Safra Plan. This catastrophe generated around R$225 million in claims expenses, increasing the level of claims without reinsurance. Even so, Earnings Before Taxes were R$2.28 billion, a variation against Q1 of 1.2%.

Adjusted managerial net income was R$3.7bn in the first half of the year, in line with the same period last year when comparing normalized indicators, the same happening in the quarterly comparison. This comes even after a sharp reduction in net investment income, as interest rates in Brazil have fallen since last year, illustrating that BB Seguridade's operating income continues to trend positively.

BB Seguridade's presentation

Among the reasons for this adjusted net income in Q2 are the evolution of brokerage revenues at Brasilprev and Brasilseg, the increase in premiums earned, and also the reduction in claims when considering reinsurance. This was partially offset by the higher claims without reinsurance and the poor performance of premiums written, which fell -12.5% against Q1.

This shows that it is possible for the company to deliver the 2024 guidance, with the non-interest operating result at a good level and within expectations, while pension plan reserves were above expectations. The downside is that the premium written was far from what management had indicated, threatening this part of the guidance, which is also important. The company mentioned that there are some interesting triggers for the short/medium term, such as the Safra Plan, which was postponed and incentives with Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY).

BB Seguridade's presentation

While this result was good and can be interpreted as a resilience and stability of financials at a very attractive level, it is necessary to point out the risk that this net income may be close to a "top of the cycle", since if there are further interest rate cuts in Brazil there may be pressure on the growth of the financial result and consequently on earnings.

BBSEY Valuation: Margin of Safety and Alternatives

Since I wrote the first article on BBSEY, the stock has made a total return of 11.25% in a period of almost 3 months. In the same period, BB Seguridade stocks in Brazil have advanced by 12.5%. This has partially reduced the thesis' margin of safety. Gains of 12% in a thesis that was previously considered attractive, don't take away all the margin of safety, but obviously make it less attractive in comparison, reduce the projected dividend yield, and increase its multiples.

Compared to its peers and other alternatives in Brazil, this is even clearer, even though some of these companies, such as Itaú (ITUB), have appreciated even more than BB Seguridade over the same period.

At the beginning of June, BBSEY's forward price-to-earnings ratio was 8x, and it currently stands at 8.9x. This multiple still allows for a high return to shareholders, especially in view of a payout of over 60%. On the other hand, this indicator is in line with that of Porto (PSSA3), another large insurance company listed in Brazil that is dominant in car insurance, also has good growth prospects and is less risky than BB Seguridade, mainly because it has no exposure to agribusiness and no dependence on a state player.

Itaú and Banco do Brasil also have more attractive multiples, two super-consolidated banks in Brazil which, although they are not in the same sector as BB Seguridade, can play a similar role in the portfolio, as they are resilient companies that distribute good dividends. Itaú's forward price-to-earnings ratio is 7.7x, while Banco do Brasil's (due to its state risk) is 4.3x.

Of these 3 alternatives, only 1 has a lower projected dividend yield than BB Seguridade, Porto, while the rest have an expected dividend yield for next year of more than 10%.

Koyfin

In other words, although BB Seguridade still has very interesting indicators and a dividend yield of ~9% is very good for a quality company, the other 3 seem better positioned and with less risk of a decrease in net income in the medium term, since they are generally more diversified and/or less exposed to agribusiness and dependencies.

Banco do Brasil Contract: A Double-Edged Sword

As mentioned in the other article, one of the main pillars of BB Seguridade's thesis is its strong distribution channel and brand power through Banco do Brasil, one of Brazil's main banks with a strong capillarity in agribusiness and public employee clients. However, the contract between these two companies ends in 2033, and there is some uncertainty about whether it will be maintained, even though it seems to be interesting for both parties.

Although it's a distant risk, it's not a trivial one, since if it happens it could destroy a lot of value for shareholders, with a retraction in financials, pressure on multiples, and consequently a fall in stock prices and a reduction in dividends.

In the last earnings call, Andre Haui (CEO of BB Seguridade) said, "We understand that BB Seguros and Banco do Brasil to continue existing The bank has all the intention to improve the relationship so that we can be more present in all cities through Banco de Brasil, and, of course, continue the strategy of having new customers, new partnerships."

This statement ends up mitigating some of the risks in the thesis, and if this contract is renewed in the coming years, this could unlock value in stocks with a lower perception of risk. Therefore, I believe that this could be a double-edged sword since despite being an important risk that should be monitored if there is this positive news, BB Seguridade stocks could see a new rally.

Final Thoughts

I sold my BB Seguridade stocks, but that doesn't necessarily mean you need to sell. As mentioned, the risks still exist and are important to consider when making a decision, but even so, at current prices, the company should be able to remunerate its shareholders well through dividends, and as it is a resilient insurance company with good financials, it could continue to be a good option in a dividend income portfolio.

The reasons for my decision may not make sense to you (such as your preference for the alternatives I mentioned or the structure of the portfolio). Thinking about an analysis that is not based on my decisions, I believe that the rating that best reflects BBSEY stocks today is 'hold', as it is still a great company but has seen a reduction in the margin of safety, making further increases in the position less attractive.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.