SoFi: Refinancing Demand Will Likely Create An Immense Tailwind (Rating Upgrade)

Introduction

In my previous article published on May 21st, 2024, I had a hold rating on SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI). The hold rating was an upgrade from a sell as I saw both risks and growth potentials in SoFi. Starting with the risks, I saw a continually increasing consumer loan delinquencies could pose a threat to the company in two major ways. First, SoFi will incur heavier losses, potentially impacting the company's margins or bottom line. Second, with heavier potential losses and future risks, I believed that the company's loan portfolio growth, as also hinted by the management team, would slow, negatively impacting the company's future growth. While I am still hesitant to argue that these risks have become obsolete, I believe these risks are less relevant today due to an expectation for the Federal Funds rate to be cut starting in September and falling for the foreseeable future. Further, with an assumption that the rates will be lowered in the coming quarters, I believe a significant tailwind could be forming for SoFi. The mortgage and student loan refinancing demand will likely see exponential growth as the rate environment has forced consumers to take out high-interest loans, and the consumers are likely hungry to refinance the loans at a lower rate. Therefore, I believe SoFi is a strong buy.

Macroeconomic View

The current macroeconomic view is fairly clear. The market is expecting a federal funds rate cut during the September FOMC, which will lead to continual rate cuts throughout 2024 and likely throughout 2025 as well.

This view is reinforced by two major factors: the weakening labor market and the slowing inflation rate. Starting with the labor market, as the chart below shows, over the past year, the unemployment rate has been consistently increasing from its 2023 lows. One of the Federal Reserve's main jobs is to keep the labor markets stable. As such, weakening labor markets could be a precursor to a potential economic weakness in the future, supporting the idea that the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates.

Data by YCharts

[Chart created by author using YCharts]

Further, as the chart below shows, after hitting the inflation rate peak in 2022, the inflation rate has been declining throughout 2022, 2023, and 2024 showing clear signs of a declining trend towards the target 2% rate.

Data by YCharts

[Chart created by author using YCharts]

Therefore, looking at the weakening labor market and falling inflation, in my opinion, it is likely that the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates in September, which is the current market expectation, and continue to do so throughout 2024 and 2025.

Improving Consumer Loan Delinquency Expectations

Since the publication of my previous article back in May, there has been further progress in consumer loan delinquency rates. According to the St. Louis Federal Reserve data that was updated on August 16th, 2024, the consumer loan delinquency rate for all loans increased from 2.68% in 2024Q2 to 2.74% in 2024Q3. At first glance, one may say that the loan delinquency rate has increased by 0.06 percentage points or about 2.24% quarter-over-quarter; however, when looking at the derivatives or the rate at which the delinquency rates are growing, the data paints a completely different story.

The chart below shows the rate of quarterly delinquency rate. From 2024Q1 to 2024Q2, the delinquency rate increase was 2.24% or from 2.68% to 2.74%. Similarly, the entire chart depicts the quarterly growth rate of the delinquency rates since 2022Q3. Clearly, the rate at which the delinquency rates have been growing is showing signs of decline, which will likely abate some fears surrounding limited loan growth potential for SoFi along with a potential margin pressure from charge-offs.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

[Chart created by author using Source]

Immense Refinancing Demand Potential

Beyond the improving delinquency rate landscape, another tailwind is being created for SoFi: refinancing demand. The Federal Reserve, as argued earlier, is expected to cut the federal funds rate starting in September 2024, and as such, borrowing costs for consumers will see a significant decline. For consumers who had to take out loans at a higher rate during a period when the mortgage, student loans, and personal loans had elevated interest rates, it would be enticing for these individuals to seek a firm like SoFi to refinance their loans to a lower interest rate. This creates a strong growth potential.

SoFi, in 2021, was a much slower company than today in terms of revenue and active members. In 2021Q2, the company boasted a quarterly revenue of $231.3 million with a total membership of 2.56 million. In 2024Q2, the company had a quarterly revenue of $589.62 million with a total membership of 8.8 million, which is about 154.92% and 243.75% increase, respectively. Yet, due to the federal funds rate increasing during this time, the refinancing demand for home loans and student loans has fallen off the cliff. In 2021Q2, SoFi's home loan origination was $792.23 million, compared to about $417 million in 2024Q2. For student loan originations, SoFi reported an origination of about $859.5 million in 2021Q2, compared to about $416.94 million in 2024Q2. As such, due to the increasing interest rate environment, the loan refinancing demand has fallen. In other words, the lending growth was driven by a strong personal loan origination growth from $1.294 billion in 2021Q2 to $4.192 billion in 2024Q2. However, this dynamic can quickly shift with a declining federal funds rate environment. Consumers will be more inclined to refinance their existing home and student loans at a lower interest rate, and because SoFi's total members grew exponentially to about 8.8 million members, it will be easier for the company to sell these lending products. Therefore, I believe SoFi will see significant growth in refinancing demand for its home and student loan products, creating an immense tailwind for the company in coming quarters.

(Before the management team provides some additional color or 2024Q3 data comes out, it will be hard to provide quantitative data to support my thesis as the rate cut cycle has not yet begun.)

Valuation

SoFi currently boasts a premium valuation. The company's 2024 forward price to earnings sits at about 84.88 at the time of writing, with the 2025 forward price to earnings sitting at about 32.12. Yet, I see significant potential for the company's valuation multiple to expand in the coming quarters. SoFi, in my eyes, has two massive tailwinds: declining delinquency rates and a potential increase in demand for loan refinancing. These will likely create a synergy where a lower delinquency rate environment creates a more optimistic environment for the management team to be aggressive in a time when personal loans are in high demand along with the revival of home and student loans. Therefore, with renewed growth and optimism, I believe SoFi stock's valuation could expand from current levels toward pandemic time highs, as shown in the chart below.

It is likely, not realistic, to expect the multiple to expand to greater than 100 like the pandemic times. However, as the chart below shows, the company's valuation multiple compressed with the decline in revenue growth rate. As such, with stronger potential revenue growth rates from the aforementioned catalysts, I believe it will be possible for the company's forward valuation multiple to see a strong recovery.

Data by YCharts

[Chart created by author using YCharts]

Risk to Thesis

My bullish thesis heavily relies on the assumption that the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates in September and continue to do so throughout 2024 and 2025. The rate cut may not come at every FOMC meeting, but a slow trimming of the current elevated rate levels is my expectation based on the weakening labor market and declining inflation data. However, if it is the case that the Federal Reserve does not cut the federal funds rate in any meaningful magnitude as a result of stronger-than-expected inflation or the labor market, my bullish thesis could be threatened.

Summary

A macroeconomic environment is creating an immense tailwind for SoFi. Not only are the consumer loan delinquency rates seeing a decline in their rate of growth, but a potentially declining federal funds rate could positively impact SoFi's home and student loan refinancing demand. Therefore, I believe the company's valuation multiple along with the growth rates could see recovery, pushing the stock price higher for the foreseeable future. SoFi, as a result, is likely a strong buy.