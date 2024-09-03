JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

With a strong brand with a favorable customer base, a proprietary payment network, as well as an impeccable network effect as pieces of its moat, American Express (NYSE:AXP) is a wonderful business. As growth accelerates, the price investors might pay for this business is currently very fair. While a few smaller risks remain, i.e. in the form of regulation or key shareholders [Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)], I view AXP as a very good way to gain exposure to a financially strong customer base and one of the best financial networks in the world. Therefore, I plan to open a position and rate American Express a buy.

American Express Overview

Founded in 1850 as a freight forwarder, American Express today is one of the largest payment network providers together with Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA).

While Visa and Mastercard only operate their payment networks, AXP is a card issuer (usually the consumer's bank) and acquirer (usually the merchant's banks), operates its own payment network and provides services to merchants. This makes it much more integrated than its two competitors, which comes with unique competitive advantages and unique risks.

US Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS)

USCS issues cards to US consumers and provides the benefits consumers love their AMEX for. Further, it provides banking facilities to customers. Similar to USCS, CS provides the same services to corporate and small business customers in the United States. ICS is a mix of the two US segments, but solely provides these services to AXP's international customers; consumers as well as corporate and small businesses.

What is important to note here is the banking facilities, as this creates credit risk, but also provides AXP with unique data insights and very profitable net income, which traditional card networks like V and MA don't have access to. Additionally, it allows them to build a much stronger brand with their card members.

Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS)

As the name suggests, this segment represents the payment network American Express operates.

Sub-segments

The revenue these 4 segments generate is split into 5 individually reported sub-segments:

Discount revenue; is AXP's cash cow and is recognized when a customer pays at a merchant location. The merchants generally carry the transaction fees. This is why increasing spending is important for AXP's growth - however, it also creates a built-in inflation hedge.

Net interest income: The interest income consists of interest earned on outstanding loan balances. NII is usually a metric banks use.

Net card fees; represent revenue generated from annual card membership fees, which vary depending on the type of card.

Service fees and other; consist of service fees, travel commissions, Card Member delinquency fees, foreign currency-related fees, and investment income (losses).

Processed revenue; is the revenue generated when, for example, third-party banks, use AXP's payment network to process payments.

American Express's 2023 revenue by country, segment, and source (Author)

Looking towards AXP's revenue mix; what I like about it is that it is very focused on the US. As my portfolio already has sufficient international exposure, this limits risk for me personally. Still, the international revenue is nice exposure to have for diversification and future growth runway, which the company is already taking advantage of.

While I wish the resilient and profitable card fees were a higher share of revenue, I believe the revenue mix is already pretty favorable - though heavily exposed to card members' spending, through discount revenue.

Moat

I think the first piece to American Express' moat is its brand, the famous "black card" (the American Express Centurion Card) is very well known and has prominent appearances in Hollywood classics and music videos. The image associated with American Express credit cards being carried by a more affluent customer base adds to that.

This image is justified as American Express's customer base has double the income of that of the average American ($60k vs $120k). This customer base is loyal due to unique benefits like access to airport lounges, getting, i.e. concert tickets early, travel insurance, excellent customer support, and a solid points system allowing customers to exchange points for various activities. I will reference the importance of this loyalty in a moment.

Another big part is the hard-to-replicate payment network. Similar to Visa or Mastercard, AXP has built a global network to process payments. Replicating this would require dozens of billions of dollars in investment, and more importantly, convincing thousands of merchants and millions of consumers around the world to accept a possible new entrant's solution. This is unlikely due to the network effect payment networks have: The higher the number of consumers using a network, the more merchants want to use it to make paying easy for the customers. And the more merchants and consumers use it, the more issuers want a share of the profit and consequently offer these cards.

In AXP's case, they are the issuer themselves and thus have much more control over who gets cards and what rewards consumers get. Consequently, they can make their platform much more attractive to merchants by attracting a loyal higher-income customer base - which spends more with merchants - creating incentives for merchants to be and stay a part of AXP's platform and accept the high fees AXP collects. This is a similar, yet slightly different, network effect locking in every participant of AXP's carefully crafted financial platform.

I think this beautifully shows part of AXP's moat, substantial pricing power due to its unique offering:

Credit card fees per network provider (Forbes Advisor)

In conclusion, I think American Express has a strong brand, a robust and unique asset base, and a particularly strong network effect which contributes to its very wide moat.

Financials

Quarterly revenue for the past decade clearly shows AXP is growing faster and much more consistently than before the pandemic:

American Express's revenue development over the last decade by quarterly revenue (Qualtrim)

Given AXP's business model, and customer deposits being reported as liabilities, it makes sense to see this much debt on the balance sheet. Given the strong performance of its loans, with less than 1.5% of loans past 30 days due, I think this is no issue to be concerned about and characteristic of its business model. If you look at the past decade, it is actually visible that the company has improved its cash/debt ratio over time:

American Express annual cash + long-term debt (Qualtrim)

As we can see this is far from an average expense summary:

AXP Expenses 2021-2023 (AXP 10-K SEC filing)

The "Card Member rewards" are what makes AXP so attractive to affluent consumers in the first place, which, in turn, makes being part of AXP's platform very attractive to merchants. Although counter-intuitive, seeing this expense grow should be accretive in the future, in my opinion.

AXP's 10-K's card-related statistics table has to be one of the most interesting for the entire company:

AXP card-related statistics table (AXP 10-K SEC filing)

We can not only see continued strong "fee per card"-increases. But simultaneously, we can see the number of cards, as well as network volumes, growing handsomely even though prices increase for consumers. This again demonstrates the importance of the financially strong underlying customer base AXP has. Additionally, we can also see a steadily increasing average spending per card - which is also great for AXP as it keeps merchants in the ecosystem and allows AXP to collect fees.

This is generally one of the things I like a lot about AXP; it has many different ways to approach growth, and it is not really tied to one or two things working out or not.

Shareholder Returns

The company has steadily reduced the number of shares outstanding by employing buybacks and has grown its dividend generously over the last decade, as can be seen below:

Number of shares outstanding; with buyback yield (Qualtrim) American Express 10y dividend development (Qualtrim)

With a dividend yield of currently 1% I don't think American Express is a viable option for income investors, but it will nicely bolster returns over the long term in my opinion. The same applies to the share buybacks. They don't drive returns on their own for this stock but, due to the low valuation the buybacks are performed at, they are and will likely be accretive for shareholders in the long term.

Overall, I like these shareholder returns. It's what you want to see as a shareholder: Robust payouts supported by organic growth combined with buybacks, increasing your ownership of the company over time.

Management

Stephen Squeri has been with the company since 1985 and has risen through the ranks and took the CEO and Chairman positions in 2018.

I like this because it means Mr. Squeri knows the company in and out and likely has emotional skin in the game - next to his ca $50m stake in the company, which represents the entirety of his known public investments.

Valuation

Company AXP V MA Forward P/E-ratio* 19.5x 27.85x 33.75x EPS CAGR estimates for the next 3y* 15.1% 12.6% 16.45% Click to enlarge

*determined by the closing price of each company on 30/8/24 and Koyfin's/Seeking Alpha's analyst estimates for the next (three) years.

With a 23 trailing twelve-month P/E-ratio, AXP is trading at a 22% discount to the S&P 500. That is, while it is projected to grow earnings much faster than the S&P 500's high-single-digit to low-double-digit growth rate. As to be seen in the table above, that is also true if compared to V and MA - it's both cheaper and projected to grow faster (in the case of MA, slightly slower) on faster industry growth, increased young customer uptake, and operating leverage.

While AXP has grown its EPS at about 9% over the last decade, both V and MA have grown their EPS at over 15% over the same time period. As this seems to be changing now, as AXP shifts into growth, the market seems to re-rate its multiple.

"...we are confident in our aspiration to deliver 10%+ revenue growth and mid-teens EPS growth on a sustainable basis." - CEO, in the 2023 Investor Day

V and MA have seen constant multiple expansion over the last decade, while AXP's multiple has largely remained stable over the last decade:

AXP historical PE ratio (macrotrends.net)

Although it will likely always trade at a discount to pure-play payment network providers due to credit exposure, I think AXP currently still trades at a subdued multiple compared to the market and competitors relative to the company's, the markets, and its competitors' growth. Consequently, I view it as likely to deliver future multiple expansion as the market recognizes the new, much stronger, growth and the company's quality, expressed through high predictability of growth and resilience.

Stock Performance

As can be seen in the 5-year chart of AXP's, Visa's, and Mastercard's stock prices, the three generally performed in line in the recent past. However, AXP generally has suffered from stronger drawdowns (marked in red) - most likely due to its higher consumer exposure, compared to V's and MA's infrastructure-like nature.

However, since the October 2023 lows, AXP has massively outperformed both MA and V (marked in turquoise), despite ongoing concerns about a possible recession.

Besides the accelerating growth, I think this recent outperformance is in part due to regulatory concerns for V/MA, as these appear to not affect AXP nearly as much with it being less dominant with its payment network.

AXP vs V vs MA stock prices over the last 5 years (SeekingAlpha)

Zooming out to the last decade's performance, we can see that AXP has barely beaten the S&P 500, and underperformed its competitors, V and MA, by a lot:

10y stock performance; AXP, V, MA, SP500 (SeekingAlpha)

This poses the question; why buy the laggard? I think it is important to remember the boring, but important, notice "Past performance is no guarantee of future results".

As laid out in the "Valuation" paragraph, AXP seems to be entering a new phase of growth unseen before. This has likely sparked the recent multiple expansion and, in my opinion, should likely continue as growth materializes.

This makes past returns relatively obsolete, as they are tied to the company's past performance.

Notable shareholders

American Express largest shareholders (MarketScreener)

When looking at AXP's largest shareholders, we can see the usual suspects: Vanguard, BlackRock (BLK) as well as State Street (STT). But the largest stands out - Berkshire Hathaway. I did not know Buffett's Berkshire held a stake in AXP prior to researching it. Now after being done with my research, however, it makes quite a lot of sense: a strong consumer brand, a tollbooth business model, relatively cheap, and strong management.

He initiated his position in 1991 by the way, again showing the importance of patience and long-term thinking!

Risks And Exposure

With buying AXP, an investor gains exposure to mainly two things, in my opinion. One is a rather wealthy consumer base, and the other is their payment network. I generally think that the latter has less risk attached to it, as it is infrastructure-like.

Consumer weakness: As much of AXP's revenue is generated by consumers using their cards to spend, a slowdown in spending by these consumers might result in a decrease in the top and bottom line for AXP. AMEX's consumers are much stronger financially, I think that this risk is lower than for a company entirely dependent on the masses of consumers.

Credit risk: AXP holds its customer's loans, as it is often the issuer of its own cards. This creates a possible scenario where a broad default could inflict significant losses on AXP, V and MA do not face this risk as they solely provide their payment network. As AXP has and collects, the spending data its consumers produce - which it is able to because, different than banks, it owns its payment network - I see this risk is not as substantial as for normal banks. Because AXP can actively track how likely someone is to repay their loans and adjust spending limits. Its track record of a low 30+ Days Past Due rate of below 1.5% speaks for itself. Additionally, its core capital (CET1 ratio) sits comfortably at 10.8%, compared to the 7% required by regulators.

Regulation: While it has mainly hit Visa and Mastercard so far, it is definitely possible more strict regulation on fees also hits AXP's top and bottom lines. This is also why the upcoming US election is nothing to be ignored for this company, in my opinion.

Brand: Having a strong brand also means playing with high stakes, as the wrong actions, i.e. by the management, could result in a loss of its strong image among consumers. And result in being less attractive to potential customers, hitting revenue. Yet, the company has a multiple-decade-long history of "brand growth", which should mitigate this risk as the company seems to recognize the importance of its brand.

Berkshire Hathaway: While I don't think a passing away of Buffett would hurt AXP's stock, filing a sale in Berkshire's 13f could result in at least a mild sell-off. Of course, for agile investors, this could also potentially present the opportunity to lower their cost basis. Recent examples can be seen in Apple (AAPL) and Ulta (ULTA), both of which experienced irrational price movement due to Berkshire filing a sale or buy. Interestingly, this was not to be seen in the stock price of Bank of America (BAC).

Conclusion

As growth accelerates, American Express presents Investors with the opportunity to become shareholders of a wonderful business with multiple strong competitive advantages at a very fair price.

I like the exposure to a financially strong customer base as well as a global group of merchants, paired with a fully integrated financial platform. As I see below-average risk and a very attractive upside from both earnings growth, as well as multiple expansion, I rate American Express a buy and will consequently initiate a position myself.