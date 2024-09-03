Flexsteel's FY24 Was Great, But The Stock Is At Best Fairly Valued

10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) 4Q24 results aligned with expectations, posting mid-single digits topline growth with slower improvements in gross margins as raw material prices normalized. Sales growth is leveraging the company's operating margins.

My thesis has not meaningfully changed after these earnings: I believe the company's new management is pulling the levers to grow more, albeit starting from a low point after 2022. I also believe that the company needs to improve in SG&A to have a better operating margin profile. Finally, the stock price already discounts most of the upside potential in the company in my opinion, implying the stock is still a Hold.

4Q24 Results

Mid-single-digit topline growth: Flexsteel has already posted three-quarters of MSD to HSD topline growth after a period of significant challenges in 2022 and 2023 (when retailers were over-inventoried).

Data by YCharts

External or internal: As can be seen, only returning to the pre-pandemic 2015/2020 level would imply growth for Flexsteel from the 2022/23 lows. The question (very important in the valuation stage) is how much of Flexsteel's growth is internally generated versus a simple return to the mean.

In my previous article, I commented on several initiatives: reaching out to more retailers, expanding their verticals to things like outdoors, and improving their websites (flexsteelstore.com continues to grow from a low base, according to Semrush). The company's search relevance is also increasing according to Google.

Margin improvement muted: During 2021 and 2022, demand was so high that all of Flexsteel's input prices were skyrocketing: wood, leather, freight, etc. Since then, most of these commodity prices have decreased, leading to better gross margins for the company. This has been another factor in the improving operating margin profile of the company. As seen below, this is also a return to the mean, that is already stalling.

Data by YCharts

The company is doing better on the SG&A leverage front, particularly since the growth in sales in late 2022. Still, SG&A has been growing at a 6% CAGR since, which is in line with revenue growth. With gross margin tailwinds more muted, Flexsteel's leverage may stop. Indeed, this is what the company is guiding for FY25, with expected operating margins of 5.5% to 6.5% compared to 5.6% in 4Q24 (adjusted), despite top-line growth of 2/6%.

Data by YCharts

FY25 guidance maintained: Flexsteel maintained its fiscal 2025 guidance of sales between $420 and $440 million (2% to 6% growth), with operating margins of 6% in the midpoint. This would imply operating profits of about $25 million, compared to $18 million this year. The operating margin lift is coming from the more challenged first quarters of FY24 (late calendar 2023).

Valuation is Fair But Not an Opportunity

Current yield: Flexsteel today trades at a market cap of $215 million and has no long-standing debt and no plans to add debt in FY25 (except for inter-quarter working capital purposes). With taxes of about 30% on a guided operating income of $25 million, this implies an earnings yield of about 8% ($17.5 million net income over $215 million market cap).

Required return: In my opinion, for a company in a consumer discretionary category with no leverage but no cash reserves and no specific competitive advantage, the required return should be between 12% and 15%. This is not based on peer comparables or capital return models like CAPM, but what I think an equity holder should receive for owning a business of these characteristics. Different readers may have different return profiles and read Flexsteel's yields differently.

From the above, with a current yield of 8%, Flexsteel should post earnings growth of between 4% and 7% to stay within what I consider fair.

Growth potential and durability: If we look at Flexsteel's guidance, they are not guiding for significant topline growth (2% to 6%) nor for significant operating leverage (when compared to 4Q24 margins).

This type of growth would barely meet my return expectations. However, FY25 guidance embeds a conservative outlook on a macroeconomically uncertain year ahead, with the mix of remnant inflation, recession risks, and housing activity still not fully recovered. Management probably believes it can grow faster in a less challenging scenario.

When I analyze Flexsteel's position in the market, I do not see a competitive advantage that allows it to take a meaningful share after it returns to its average sales from the pre-pandemic period. The company's products are more expensive than some competitors because the brand is perceived to be of high quality, but that type of claim is being increasingly questioned, as can be seen from this detailed blog, and a plethora of critical comments in Reddit's Buy It For Life forum. When reviewing recommendations on YouTube and specialized websites, Flexsteel is never prominently displayed, from what I can tell.

Therefore, so far, I do not feel confident that Flexsteel will consistently post 4/7% growth across the cycle, especially after it returns to average sales levels.

In my opinion, therefore, current stock prices are, at most, fair but not opportunistic. They already embed expectations of future earnings growth that I cannot sustain with the evidence I have. For that reason, I continue to believe Flexsteel is a Hold at these prices.