Introduction

A SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) was touted as a quick road for companies to IPO and that were vetted by institutional investors. Unfortunately, the company founders and anchor investors had the incentive to "exaggerate" projections driving shares to unreasonable valuations and then selling out. The majority of SPACs have nearly disappeared, trading, with luck, down 90% from placement. Some have succeeded and Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is one of them. The company was once an Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) division, sold to private equity in 2016 for around US$4bn, and IPOed in 2021 at US$5bn which has executed margin gains far above expectations due to the unexpected demand increase for data center power management.

Performance

VRT has performed very well since its IPO in 2020, up over 3x following NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and other data center infrastructure suppliers such as Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) and Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) to name a few. It has greatly outperformed its prior owner, Emerson, as well as other larger industrial names that have not captured the revenue or margin gains due to a significantly larger and diverse product base. Note that SMCI is on the right axes.

What is Vertiv

The company was an Emerson subsidiary called Network Power before being sold to private equity in 2016 and then IPOed in early 2020 via a Goldman Sachs SPAC. The new company, Vertiv develops and manufactures systems that regulate electricity power flow and provide uninterruptible power supply (UPS) via integrated battery systems. It also makes thermal or cooling systems for GPUs and servers. More than 70% of sales are derived from data center infrastructure, which has been and should continue to be in high demand as companies develop and implement ever more data-hungry and computing-intensive software and applications for AI.

Operating Leverage

Vertiv was a turnaround in 2020 that has successfully transitioned to a growth and operating leverage story in 2024 thanks to the sudden demand for AI and data center capacity. The company's low margins and high debt levels produced net losses and negative cash flow up to 2020. The capital raised in 2020 helped reduce debt and financial expenses while the pickup in demand from 2022 to the present has allowed for margin expansion on pricing (gross margin) and on cost dilution (SGA) that resulted in over US$700m in FCF (free cash flow) for 2023.

Vertiv does not need exceptional revenue growth to drive FCF or cash earnings growth over 30%. The 2024-2026 estimates are derived from consensus (14 analysts) and point to further margin expansion and US$1.1bn in FCF in 2025, which allows for dividends and share buybacks. The charts below illustrate the historical performance and analyst estimates. In the first chart, I rebased product & service revenue and COGS & SGA growth to 100 in 1Q20 and showed how revenue grew faster and drove EBITDA from US$250m a quarter to $350m in 2Q24. The second chart illustrates margins and how SGA as % of revenue has declined from 25% to 20% providing operating leverage, while analysts expect this to decline to 15% and EBITDA margin to reach 23% in 2026.

In my 30 years of experience analyzing companies, I have seen the impact that operating leverage can produce, especially in the manufacturing sector or where fixed costs are high. With a rush in demand, buyers become less price sensitive, and pricing power moves to the supplier, every extra dollar goes to margins. This is evident in gross margin gains that increased from 30% to 37% since the IPO. The harder task is to keep operating costs or SGA from rising with volumes or revenue, many managements get complacent when business is great. VRT has been able to reap further margin gains with solid cost control. When one looks at industry peers it is evident that VRT started from a low margin base and should have gradually improved returns, the sharp pickup in demand accelerated this turnaround or normalization.

Valuation

A first sight the stock does not appear cheap trading at 48x P/E on 2024 consensus estimates. However, I prefer to utilize cash earnings (CE) metrics that add back depreciation and stock-based compensation which prices the shares a 32x P/CE. This multiple, relative to earnings growth as expressed in a PEG ratio (P/E to Cash Earnings growth) is 0.8x for 2024 and 0.5x for 2025 estimate which makes the stock cheap, in my view. The consensus price target is US$102 which backs into a 1.2x PEG that when applied to 2025 estimates generates a US$185 price target of over 130% upside potential.

Peer Comps

I compared VRT to several electric industrial manufacturers to gauge the company's valuation, growth, and margins. Of the broad sample, VRT has the highest revenue and cash earnings growth but low margins, which implies that the ability to expand margins may not be unreasonable. Finally, VRT is also the cheapest stock on a PEG base, which further highlights its attractiveness.

Risk

VRT has execution risk, it needs to continue to expand margins which requires cost control discipline. Another risk is the potential for increased competition that may impact revenue growth and pricing power. The barriers to entry may not be significantly high for companies such as Emerson to reenter the market while Asian players can always be a threat.

Conclusion

I rate VRT a buy. The combination of a strong demand environment for critical data center infrastructure plus operating leverage should drive margins that provide for over 30% cash earnings growth in the 2024-2026 period. At the same time valuation relative to growth is cheap at 0.5x PEG on 2025 estimates and I calculate a US$185 price target for YE25.