My analysis argues that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) is gearing up for a growth trajectory in the cybersecurity space through cloud security and AI focus, and they just had a solid Q2 2024-EPS came in at $0.31, beating estimates by $0.07.

Revenue hit $221.24 million, up 13.44% from last year, as they beat forecasts by $2.70 million.

Furthermore, Tenable is pushing higher margin products such as Tenable One and CNAPP, which should further boost their numbers. And with recurring revenue and buyout interest, I feel bullish, even though the current valuation worries me.

About Tenable Holdings

Tenable Holdings, Inc., an American multinational cybersecurity firm headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, was founded in 2002. It is a provider of exposure management, finding and fixing potential security problems before they become real cybersecurity threats from IT, cloud, and critical infrastructure environments. Its main product, Tenable.io-a powerful in-cloud vulnerability management platform-along with Nessus and Tenable.sc, give companies a clear view of their security and help them stay ahead of threats.

Tenable is used by more than 44,000 customers in various industries, including enterprises, government, and Fortune 500 companies, to provide organizations with the ability to check their vulnerabilities and risks, and add AI-powered capabilities to improve threat detection and response. In September of last year, Tenable acquired Ermetic and Eureka Security (both focused on helping businesses protect their cloud environments) to extend the company's reach in risk management.

TENB Market Performance

Tenable's stock has more than doubled since 2019, going from $21.17 to $41.28 by August 2024. That's a solid annual return of 12.54%. That is pretty good for a cybersecurity firm, but when you stack Tenable up against the broader market, like the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), things get a bit less rosy. It outpaced Tenable (no dividends) with a 16.45% annual growth rate.

Wall Street Ratings and Acquisition Speculation

Wall Street has fairly decent coverage on TENB, with 23 analysts averaging out a "Buy" rating on the stock and a price target with a 24% upside potential from here.

Early in August 2024, Oppenheimer came out suggesting that multiple tech companies, including Tenable, might get bought out soon. They say companies like Tenable have a decent chance of being acquired because they've shown interest from potential buyers or have caught the eye of activist investors who want to reignite momentum.

The analysts believe that with interest rates expected to drop, more companies, especially private equity firms, might start buying up other businesses because borrowing money will get cheaper. According to the analysts, if Tenable gets acquired, it could be by a private equity firm and could sell for 7-8 times its current revenue.

In my estimation, if Tenable gets bought out at 7X revenue, that's about $5.96 billion. With 119 million shares out there, that's around $50.08 a share. If the deal goes up to 8X revenue, the price jumps to $6.82 billion, making each share worth about $57.31. Other big companies like Google, IBM, and Salesforce are also being mentioned as potential buyers for companies in this space.

Tenable Holdings Q2 2024 Earnings Highlights

Tenable's Q2 2024 show that revenue hit $221.2 million, up 13% from last year. They beat their guidance by $3.2 million. Their exposure management solutions, especially Tenable One, played a big role. Tenable One made up 30% of new business, up from 26% last quarter.

Thinking through the implications of Tenable One on the company's revenue, particularly given the higher price compared with the core product, vulnerability management (VM), our first point of reference is the current shape of the core product itself. VM remains a key pillar of the company, but its growth has been trending downward. This is not entirely unexpected, given the maturity of the market and the competitive dynamics of the cybersecurity landscape.

But Tenable's strategic shift towards newer products, particularly in cloud security and platform solutions, offers a powerful growth story, with products such as Tenable One at the center of that strategy. Tenable One is designed to build on the promise of VM by addressing a broader range of cybersecurity needs.

Where VM is aimed at identifying and managing vulnerabilities in IT infrastructure, Tenable One extends that capability into a broader set of assets, ranging from cloud and web applications to identity systems. All of these are becoming increasingly important as organizations move into more complex and distributed digital infrastructures.

What sets Tenable One apart is that it provides a consolidated view of an organization's entire attack surface. This contextual picture of the environment is critical for security teams that are charged with managing and mitigating risk across increasingly complex and dynamic environments. A crucial aspect of the value proposition of Tenable One is its use of AI. AI can enable Tenable One to ingest and analyze massive datasets to identify where the greatest risk resides. AI can also enable prioritization of vulnerabilities with a predictive element, such that teams know to focus on vulnerabilities that are most likely to be exploited.

This means that from a financial perspective, the goal is that Tenable One will steadily start to grow as a revenue-producing business and a cash-flow generator. Its higher features and extent would allow it to charge a premium price. That would in turn translate to a higher margin, and, if Tenable can scale its cloud security and platform solutions, they could likely contribute a meaningful portion of revenue in the future. That will likely serve to offset the slower growth of their traditional VM product, and will position Tenable to capture more value in a fast-evolving cybersecurity market. The proof will be how well Tenable can execute on this strategy and how quickly customers adopt their new solutions.

CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) was a major driver of overall growth, reflecting the momentum in sales of Tenable's full CNAPP solution. In fact, most of their sales of cloud security solutions include full CNAPP capability. Operational efficiencies accelerated, with the operating margin coming in at 19%, 325 basis points above their guidance midpoint. Gross margin was also up 70 basis points sequentially to 82%, indicating generally better efficiency in scaling the public cloud. The company has been benefiting from strong recurring revenue, which held steady at 96% of total revenue, driving stable future earnings.

Tenable hiked its unlevered free cash flow guidance for the year and set a bullish 2025 target of $280 million to $290 million, representing 24% growth at the midpoint. It also lifted its long-term cash flow target from 30% above 35% as Tenable keeps expanding, with AI integration and the Eureka acquisition boosting their cloud security chops.

And lastly, leverage is improving all around - in sales and marketing specifically, which went from 42% of revenue this quarter to 38%. The company was so confident, it initiated a $25 million stock buyback, repurchasing 589,000 shares during the quarter.

TENB Valuation

Tenable's Blended P/E ratio sits at 39.23x, signaling the market is betting big on Tenable's growth, and from the looks of it, with an adjusted earnings growth rate of 21.49%, I don't see that optimism as totally misplaced. But here's the rub: that growth rate compared to the fair value ratio of 21.49x hints at possible overvaluation and with the normal P/E ratio of 148.75x raises more caution flags, suggesting the stock might be a little overpriced here.

On the financial side, with a long-term debt to capital ratio of 51.99%, we can see that the company leans heavily on borrowed money. Finally, looking at the enterprise value of $4.76 billion versus the market cap of $4.92 billion, Tenable seems fairly priced if, as I brought up earlier, someone wanted to buy it out at 7x or 8x revenue.

Risks & Headwinds

When we turn back to the recent quarter, there were also some bearish flags in Tenable's results as calculated Current Billings (CCB) grew 10% year-over-year to $221.1 million but missed expectations, leading the company to lower its yearly outlook. Management cited that a tough macroeconomic environment and tighter budgets made sales harder, especially in North America's Vulnerability Management (VM) business: fewer deals closed, sales cycles got longer, and growth was modest. Aside from the Tenable One optimism, the slowdown in VM growth wasn't fully offset by gains in exposure management solutions. As a result, Tenable took a more cautious stance for the year, especially with new business and pipeline opportunities in the VM space.

And the company took a $4.5 million charge from subletting some real estate that it no longer needed, suggesting perhaps some inefficiency or maybe excess capacity. Higher costs were another issue. R&D expenses rose to $33.4 million, while wages associated with the Eureka acquisition drove that number up. Higher sales and marketing costs could also put further pressure on margins if revenue growth decelerates.

Furthermore, for the second half of the year, Tenable's guidance is conservative, given macroeconomic chatter, as well as talks around the U.S. election cycle and how that may impact public sector spending. Lastly, the company mentioned the CrowdStrike outage, which could add a bit of scrutiny on some large deals coming to fruition in the second half.

TENB Rating

I'm initiating coverage of Tenable Holdings here with a "Buy" rating. The company's move to cloud and AI-based solutions puts it in a great position to grow its business as part of a widening moat in the world of cybersecurity. And, in my view, its recurring revenue, increasing efficiencies, and significant potential for an acquisition premium make it a compelling short-term bet with a long-term future. Additionally, the recent additions and new products such as Tenable One and CNAPP make it a great company to buy despite my current valuation concerns.