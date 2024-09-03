Hill Street Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to take another look at the current state of the market as a whole and its prognosis going forward, now that the Q2 earnings season is almost over. August saw a high level of market volatility, and investors are once again alarmed by the upcoming Fed meeting and the 2024 election. Over the previous few years, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) index has beaten both SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) and iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). This is likely driven by the fundamentals as we should discuss as follows.

Index Performance (Seeking Alpha)

QQQ Company Fundamentals

Strong company fundamentals in the QQQ index were the driving force behind this. When compared to their three- and five-year averages, these companies' margins continued to be strong in Q2 2024. They had even improved from Q4 2023 when we last reviewed these indices.

QQQ Metrics (Market Chameleon)

SPY Company Performance

A similar circumstance affects the companies that comprise the SPY index. High margins are maintained in comparison to historical levels.

SPY Metrics (Market Chameleon)

While margins were somewhat better than the three-year norm, valuation measures like P/E and P/S had significantly increased. The price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) of QQQ (36x) and SPY (27x) are respectively based on three-year averages. The PEG ratio of the SP500 trades at 1.3x, according to the estimates below from Yardeni research (see below chart), suggesting that the current valuation indicates high expectations of future growth. It makes sense that Buffet is selling the equities at this time since there are many risk factors ahead that obscure the earnings trend in the future.

S&P PEG (Yardeni)

Before we examine corporate growth prospects, we will examine the regulatory environment and the state of the economy first.

Federal Reserve Policy and Economic Outlook

Upcoming Employment Data

Before the Fed's September meeting, we should see the most recent employment data on September 6, this coming Friday. Powell stated that the Fed is prepared to modify its policies, and as of right now, the market anticipates a 68%, 25%, and 32% rate cut in the September meeting. (see below chart) If positive job figures are released on Friday, we expect that the Fed should only slash 25 basis points and therefore should have no influence on the market's expectations.

Fed monitor (Investing.com)

However, there's a likelihood that the market anticipated further rate cuts at the next meeting if the job number is significantly worse than anticipated. In this case, we believe that the market may react more strongly than positive job data, and the Fed's rate cut may be perceived as coming too late once more. Investors should be aware, meanwhile, that the Fed often needs "more data" before concluding that the economy is contracting more quickly than it believes. Consequently, we believe that even a weak job report, one that is not a catastrophe, that is released this week may have little immediate effect on the Fed's rate-cutting cycle near term.

Market Performance During Rate Cuts

Charles Schwab statistics show that the S&P 500 return typically does well a year following the rate cut.

S&P 500 return historical stats (Charles Schwab)

Furthermore, Visual Capitalist claims that during rate reductions, bonds typically outperform equities, while interest rate-sensitive stocks, such as real estate, typically outperform the SP500. Because SPY firms are more susceptible to interest rate changes than QQQ companies are, SPY is probably going to gain more from the rate cuts.

Asset returns after rate cut (Visual Capitalist)

Labor Market Analysis

Concerns from investors include the rising unemployment rate and the possibility of a US recession if the Sahm rule is applied. In response to these statistics, Powell states that he thinks the pandemic has fundamentally altered the labor structure and that the spike in the unemployment rate is more likely the result of higher labor participation than a weak job market. From the below chart, we examine patterns of non-farm employment growth and unemployment rates during past recessions. The US unemployment rate is rising as quickly as it did during prior recessions, but the non-farm growth speed is still quite robust, according to the charts below. Even though the non-farm growth rate has slowed from the previous two quarters, it is still above the pre-pandemic level. Therefore, consumer spending should be supported by strong employment.

Non-farm employment and unemployment rate (Fed)

Consumer Spending

The US PCE and real PCE consumption increased by 2.7% and 5.3% in July 2024, respectively, and remained stable, as seen by the data below. While growth of expenditure on goods is declining but is still positive, spending on services is still strong. Therefore, the US economy is likely not in recession yet as consumer spending is still strong.

Nominal and real PCE (Fed) PCE by goods and service (Fed)

Corporate Earnings and Growth Outlook

Q2 2024 profits showed a decrease in business concerns about the recession. Only 28 companies in the SP 500 index, according to FactSet, mentioned "recession," which is less than the 10- and 5-year averages of 60 and 83, respectively.

Companies in S&P citing "recession" (FactSet)

Earnings growth is still very strong and accelerating. In Q2 2024, the SP500's EPS growth rate hit 10.8%, which was the second-highest growth rate since Q4 2021.

S&P 500 growth (FactSet)

Analysts predicted that revenue growth will be 4.9%, 5.4%, 5.8%, 5.8%, and 6.2% during the next five quarters. This implies that the market's valuation is probably sustained by continued growth acceleration over the next several quarters. But according to Goldman Sachs' prediction, 2025-2026 should see even slower growth for large tech companies. As a result, SPY is probably going to have a stronger growth outlook than QQQ.

EPS growth (Goldman Sachs)

Election Implications

FactSet also reported that, during Q2 2024, 116 S&P 500 firms mentioned "election" in their earnings, up 75% from 65 companies in Q2 2020.

Companies in SP500 citing "election" (FactSet)

These businesses are concentrated in the financial and industrial sectors.

Companies in SP500 citing "election" (FactSet)

This is evident from the fact that Trump favors lowering interest rates to encourage borrowing, while Harris favors a more restrictive approach to keep the focus on inflation to allay worries about low-income customers. Regarding clean energy, Trump and Harris also held opposing views. As a result, we expect that the regulatory-related sector should hold its investment spending near term. Because SPY has greater exposure to these industries than QQQ, we believe that its regulatory risk is higher. Nonetheless, we see these worries as temporal rather than structural risks to future growth. These sectors will likely have more information for decision-making after the election.

Conclusion

In 2024, the labor market has grown more slowly, and the rate of inflation has been moderate. Nonetheless, the robust labor market is continuing to underpin the pace of consumer spending. Because financial and industry companies are more vulnerable to regulatory changes, SPY is more likely to see short-term effects from the election than QQQ. Since SPY companies tend to be more rate-sensitive, SPY is probably going to benefit more from rate cuts in 2025.

SPY and QQQ are both trading at high valuation multiples compared to their historical averages, supported by accelerating growth forecasts for the next few quarters. While analysts predict slower growth for large tech companies compared to the accelerating trend of those in the SPY, companies in the QQQ still generally have higher margins and return on equity than those in the SPY. Considering the short-term risks and long-term growth prospects, we have lowered our rating for QQQ to "Hold" and maintained our "Buy" rating for SPY.