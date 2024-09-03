Fed Moves And Election Year Jitters (QQQ Rating Downgrade)

Sep. 03, 2024 12:12 PM ETInvesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), SPY
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.57K Followers

Summary

  • QQQ's strong fundamentals and higher margins justify a "Hold" rating, while SPY's rate sensitivity and growth outlook support a "Buy" rating.
  • Election and upcoming Fed meeting are catalysts; SPY and QQQ trade at high valuations with accelerating growth forecasts.
  • A robust labor market supports consumer spending; SPY is likely to benefit more from rate cuts, while regulatory risks affect SPY more than QQQ.
  • Election-related regulatory risks are temporal; SPY's exposure to financial and industrial sectors makes it more vulnerable in the short term than QQQ.

Voters voting in polling place

Hill Street Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to take another look at the current state of the market as a whole and its prognosis going forward, now that the Q2 earnings season is almost over. August saw a high level

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.57K Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way. Our approach is investing in companies making a difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors achieve sustainable and long-term financial success. Associated with Twenty Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QQQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on QQQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News