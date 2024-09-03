filo

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) is a net-lease real estate investment trust that last year spun off its office properties from its commercial property portfolio.

Despite the spinoff and a lower amount of adjusted funds from operations, W. P. Carey managed to cover its dividend with funds of operations easily in the second quarter and the REIT sustained its $0.87 per share per quarter dividend pay-out.

In my view, W. P. Carey has a much more streamlined, better-positioned real estate portfolio after the spinoff.

The real estate portfolio is well-occupied, the stock is selling at a moderate AFFO multiple, and the 6% dividend yield that W. P. Carey's stock pays is quite safe, in my view.

The real estate state investment trust reorganized its portfolio by spinning off and selling its office properties toward the end of last year, which led to a clearer strategic outlook for adjusted funds from operations and less risk in the portfolio.

W. P. Carey covers its dividend with funds from operations and has, after the spinoff, a lower dividend pay-out ratio which increases the margin of safety for passive income investors.

I think that the risk/reward relationship for passive income investors is tilted in favor of W. P. Carey, and my stock classification for the real estate investment trust remains 'Buy'.

Portfolio Review And AFFO Growth

W. P. Carey spun off its office portfolio last year, resulting in a shrinking portfolio short-term (though the trust has since guided to spend more than $1.5 billion this year on acquisitions).

As of June 30, 2024, the commercial real estate investment trust owned a total of 1,291 properties, reflecting 170.1 million square foot. The surviving portion of the real estate portfolio is on a $1.3 billion annual rent run-rate.

Large Diversified Portfolio (W. P. Carey Inc.)

The weighted-average lease term in W. P. Carey's portfolio, as of June 30, 2024, was 12.0 years compared to 9.6 years for Realty Income Corporation (O), a retail-focused net-lease peer.

W. P. Carey's portfolio also remained well-leased with a portfolio occupancy of 98.8% which reflected a 0.7 percentage point improvement compared to 1Q24.

Historical Occupancy (W. P. Carey Inc.)

W. P. Carey's same-store rental growth slowed in the second quarter, which was widely anticipated. The real estate investment trust's rental growth accelerated after the pandemic, due to a boom in ecommerce, which specifically boosted demand for industrial and warehouse properties, a core strength of W. P. Carey: 35% of the trust's real estate assets belong to the industrial property. W. P. Carey's same-store rents rose 2.9% in 2Q24, and they remain a catalyst for organic rental growth.

Same Store ABR Growth (W. P. Carey Inc.)

W. P. Carey's adjusted funds from operations decreased YoY as the trust spun off offices, which impacted the total amount of AFFO the trust produced in the second quarter. The real estate investment trust earned $257.1 million in adjusted funds from operations, reflecting a YoY decline of 12%.

Since the office spinoff has been completed, there is a good chance, in my view, that W. P. Carey's adjusted funds from operations are going to be higher next year than they are today.

FFO And AFFO (W. P. Carey Inc.)

Dividend Pay-Out Ratio, 2nd Consecutive Dividend Raise

The commercial real estate investment trust earned $1.17 per share in funds from operations in the second quarter, which compares to a dividend of $0.87 per share. It was the second dividend raise since the trust announced its office spinoff last year. The dividend pay-out ratio in 2Q24 was 74% compared to a dividend pay-out ratio of 79% in the last twelve months.

W. P. Carey's dividend pay-out ratio is now 6.8 percentage points lower than it was before the office portfolio spinoff, so the trust's strategic measures have had a quantifiably positive impact on its pay-out metrics.

Realty Income Corporation, which focuses primarily on net-lease properties in the retail market, had a 2Q24 dividend pay-out ratio of 73% and 75% in the last twelve months.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

AFFO Forecast And Multiple

W. P. Carey lowered its forecast for adjusted funds from operations for 2024 to $4.63-$4.73 per diluted share, down from $4.65-$4.75 per diluted share in 1Q24, and the new guidance reflects an acquisition volume of $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion.

With a present stock price of $60, the forecast for adjusted funds from operations reflects an implied AFFO multiple of 12.8x. Realty Income Corporation forecasts $4.15-$4.21 per share in adjusted funds from operations for 2024 which leads us to an AFFO multiple of 14.9x.

Realty Income, in my view, sells for a bigger AFFO multiple primarily because passive income investors have enjoyed steady dividend growth in the past and the trust has very solid dividend pay-out metrics. This has led to higher investor trust, whereas W. P. Carey's surprise announcement regarding its office spinoff did create some friction for the trust's shareholder base.

Why Passive Income Investors Could Get Disappointed

W. P. Carey was not able to grow its adjusted funds from operations as the trust spun off and sold assets, but the commercial real estate investment trust should return to some measure of positive growth moving forward.

A real estate recession could possibly result in a headwind for W. P. Carey, but the dividend is growing, and I think the risk/reward relationship is quite positive here.

My Conclusion

W. P. Carey earned more than enough money in the form of funds of operations in order to sustain its present dividend pay-out of $0.87 per share per quarter.

The dividend pay-out metrics substantially improved in the last two quarters, which refers back to the office spinoff as well as the dividend adjustment in 4Q23. W. P. Carey's portfolio is well-leased and is still seeing a moderate amount of growth in its same-store rents.

Furthermore, the change in portfolio direction has been completed, and I anticipate the trust to be able to grow its adjusted funds from operations moving forward.

From this point of view, I think that W. P. Carey will be able to grow its pay-out as well.