Africa Oil Corp. (OTCPK:AOIFF) is a small-cap oil company with a market capitalization of less than $700 million. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets, with strong cash flow, and the ability to generate long-term shareholder returns. This makes Africa Oil Corp. a strong long-term investment.

Africa Oil Corp. Cash Usage

Africa Oil Corp. has continued to spend substantial cash on returns for a <$700 million company.

Africa Oil Corp. Investor Presentation

The company spent more than $50 million on dividends and stock buybacks, with its $0.05/share annual dividend at more than 3%. The company spent roughly $17 million on exploration expenditures and operating activities, and it received $25 million in dividends from Prime Oil and Gas. The company still has 25% of its market cap in cash.

Additionally, its net debt is low counting the Prime Oil and Gas debt with recourse to the company. However, Prime Oil and Gas can comfortably handle paying down that debt by itself.

Africa Oil Corp. Oil Sales

Prime Oil and Gas has continued to achieve strong sale prices of almost $90/barrel, above dated Brent.

Africa Oil Corp. Investor Presentation

The company has two more cargoes that are scheduled to be sold at just under $80/barrel, also above current prices. The company's CFFO for the quarter was roughly $70 million and the company's additional cargoes sold will continue to provide it $10s of millions in additional cash and the ability to handle Prime Oil and Gas' debt and pass down additional cash.

That will dramatically enable future shareholder returns to continue.

Africa Oil Corp. Strategic Decisions

The company has made a number of strategic decisions that will help support future shareholder returns.

Africa Oil Corp. Investor Presentation

The largest decision here is consolidating Prime Oil and Gas, which will result in BTG Group (the other 50% of Prime) owning 35% of the combined company. That will provide substantial additional cash flow to support future growth. The company has also accomplished two farm-down transactions which will support future growth.

The farm down was fully completed in late August 2024 for South Africa. The company has also announced an increase in its shareholding in Impact Oil and Gas, spending roughly $20 million on stock, and getting options to enable it to grow its size to almost 40% if it exercises them. Impact Oil is valued at $800 million and the company's 32.4% stake is >$250 million alone.

The Venus well is likely the source of the company's future production.

Africa Oil Corp. Shareholder Returns

Africa Oil Corp. should be able to generate strong shareholder returns with the combined company.

Africa Oil Corp. Investor Presentation

The company expects that Nigerian production will remain strong but begin to decline through the next few years, potentially supported by other projects. The company expects Namibia to come online in 2029 and add tens of thousands of daily production potentially, which will enable the company's operating cash flow to be $500+ million.

The company can comfortably afford the capital expenditure requirements for this, and FCF will be $200-300 million. For a company with a market capitalization of $700 million, this is an incredibly strong FCF yield and one that can drive substantial shareholder returns.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is Brent Crude prices. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets and growth potential, but oil prices have been weak along with cash prices. That could hurt the company's ability to drive future shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Africa Oil Corp. is already generating strong shareholder returns through dividends and share buybacks. The company has a dividend yield of just over 3% that it can comfortably afford, and it's been aggressively buying back shares, but it slowed that down recently. At current share prices, we'd like to see the company repurchase all the shares that it can.

The company has the cash flow to repurchase shares. The company combining Prime Oil and Gas with its business will help cash flow substantially. Additionally, Namibia will potentially help the company's production to grow into the end of the 2020s. Overall, this will help Africa Oil Corp. to generate strong cash flow and returns.

