Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report its fiscal third quarter earnings after the market closes on Sept. 5. Analysts are forecasting a 15% y/y increase in earnings per share to $1.22, alongside a significant 46% y/y growth in revenue, bringing the total to approximately $13 billion. However, it’s important to note that the growth in Broadcom’s Semiconductor Solutions segment is expected to be relatively modest, with an anticipated increase of just 7% y/y, reaching $7.4 billion. The company’s AI segment is projected to see only a slight uptick, growing by 5% q/q to $3.3 billion.

AI or Not AI

In contrast, Broadcom’s infrastructure software segment drives much of the company’s overall growth. This unit is expected to see its sales more than double, reaching $5.5 billion, with VMware contributing $3.3 billion. This shift highlights Broadcom’s growth, which is increasingly coming from its software side, mainly through acquiring VMware, rather than from its traditional semiconductor business. This dynamic may surprise those who view Broadcom primarily as an AI-driven company, which makes up a relatively small amount of total revenue.

Despite the company’s impressive growth figures, Broadcom no longer provides quarterly guidance, having shifted to offering only annual forecasts. For the current year, the company is targeting $51 billion in revenue, a figure that was reiterated last quarter. Analysts expect it to slightly exceed that at $51.7 billion.

No Surprises

Broadcom has a history of reporting in line with revenue estimates, with last quarter marking its most significant beat in recent times at 3.5%. Regarding adjusted earnings, the company also tends to beat expectations by a small margin, typically around 1%. Market expectations for Broadcom’s stock movement post earnings are modest, with a projected move of around 6.7%.

Options Betting on Further Upside

Looking at options positioning for the week of Sept. 6, implied volatility [IV] is relatively modest at 77%, though it should continue to rise heading into the earnings release as event risk builds. The options market is very bullish on Broadcom, as noted by the solid positive call gamma and delta values, particularly around the $160 strike price, with resistance at $170 and support near $150.

It's important to note that once the event risk passes, the implied volatility will drop, and both the calls and the puts will see their premiums fall dramatically. As of Sept. 3, a buyer of the $160 calls needs the stock to rise above $166 following the results, or the options will lose value by 6.5%. This is similar to what happened with Nvidia, and if the stock cannot clear $160, option holders could sell their positions. That may be hard to do, considering the implied move being priced in by the market is just 6.75%, as already noted.

Already At Support

From a technical perspective, Broadcom’s stock is currently trading around $155, a level that had previously served as support. The $170 area appears to be a key resistance point, while the $136 region has recently been a support zone.

Not Cheap

Valuation wise, Broadcom is trading at 26 times earnings, significantly higher than its historical average of around 13 to 14 times. On a price-to-sales basis, the stock is currently valued at 12 to 13 times sales, well above historical norms. This elevated valuation suggests that much of the optimism around Broadcom is tied to its AI prospects, despite the bulk of its growth coming from the VMware acquisition.

While Broadcom’s AI business is expected to contribute significantly to its revenue in the coming years, its current valuation appears stretched, particularly when compared to its historical trends. Investors seem to be betting on further upside, but the steep valuation raises questions about whether Broadcom can continue to justify its premium valuation.

Additionally, the big risk here is that Broadcom does what it normally does when it reports results, delivering as expected. If that should happen, the overly bullish options market is likely to bring a lot of stock for sale, pushing shares lower, and making the call options a losing bet.