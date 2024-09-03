Is Microsoft Poised For A Comeback?

Summary

  • MSFT's RSI is currently at 49, indicating a neutral position. This suggests stability, with the potential for a bullish reversal if the trend shifts upward.
  • Strategic investments in cloud and AI, including partnerships with Palantir, drive growth. Azure's revenue is growing 29% annually, despite some margin pressures.
  • Microsoft’s gross margin slightly decreased to around 70%, impacted by the sales shift toward Azure and rising AI infrastructure costs, highlighting challenges in maintaining profitability.
  • Microsoft’s AI and security markets are expanding, with 1.2 million security customers and $1 billion in Defender for Cloud revenue, reinforcing its leadership in these sectors.
Microsoft Headquarters

wellesenterprises

Investment Thesis

Since our last bullish coverage in late June, Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock has declined by 7.5%. This decline provided a more favorable risk/reward setup because of the higher margin of safety. Despite recent downward pressure, Microsoft's long-term growth remains intact, especially

