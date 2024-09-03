Manufacturing And Construction Slowdown Puts The Focus On U.S. Services

Sep. 03, 2024 12:08 PM ETXLI, VIS, FIDU, IYJ, FXR, UXI, RSPN, SIJ, AIRR
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.98K Followers

Summary

  • The ISM manufacturing index is still indicating a contracting sector, with the key new orders and production components remaining in the doldrums.
  • Construction activity is cooling, meaning that growth in the second half of this year is going to have to be provided by the services sector.
  • Just 22% of industry is experiencing rising orders and just 17% are seeing rising production.

Excavator moving earth on housing building site

Monty Rakusen

By James Knightley

ISM suggests manufacturing continues to contract

The US ISM manufacturing index has risen to 47.2 in August from 46.8. It is a touch weaker than the 47.5 figure predicted, with the disappointment concentrated in the new orders

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.98K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLI--
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
VIS--
Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares
FIDU--
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF
IYJ--
iShares U.S. Industrials ETF
FXR--
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News