Chart Of The Week: Look Out For The September Effect

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.71K Followers

Summary

  • September stinks - down 0.6% on average since World War II and 1.17% since just before the Great Depression.
  • The good news? If you can make it through this month without selling your stocks and running for the hills, you have something to look forward to!
  • Even in this "Be Bold" environment, we could be in for a rough patch. Just remember that it doesn’t change the big picture.

White Sticky Note With 2024 September Calendar And Red Push Pin On Blue Background

phototechno

By Mike Larson

I like September for a lot of reasons. Professional football starts back up. The weather starts to cool. You can pretty much find pumpkin spice “everything” again.

But for investors? It’s not great. Not by a long

This article was written by

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.71K Followers
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News