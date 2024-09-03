Churchill Downs: Still Under The Radar, Still An Excellent Business

Thomas Kelley

The Churchill Downs Investment Thesis

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN), despite its stellar 5-year and 10-year stock performance, unfortunately, continues to be one of those overlooked companies. And it looks like the underlying business is showing no signs of slowing down.

Especially since the business metrics have improved significantly and yet, the multiple, as we will see later, is now lower than it was a few years ago. As a result, I think the stock is attractive right now, especially given the growth opportunities and the excellent management team and its outstanding capital allocation history.

CHDN's Q2 Performance

In my last article on Churchill Downs, published in April 2023, I described the company as an undiscovered jewel with great growth potential. That opinion has not changed, and the year-over-year results confirm it. Revenues for the quarter increased 16% to a record $891 million. This was $32 million ahead of expectations, and EPS was also $0.09 ahead of analyst estimates.

In addition, we can see that gross profit and margins have also improved over the last 5 years. And this trend is likely to continue, as the focus for the next 5 to 10 years is on the high margin, high-growth HRM machines. In addition, the content fees for the horse races and the fees for each HRM machine running Exacta software are growing, which are also high margins.

Plus, the Exacta acquisition resulted in a reduction in technology fees, which has had and will continue to have a positive impact on margins.

The gaming and HRM industries have extremely high barriers to entry, which vary by jurisdiction. New competitors would have to spend a lot of time and money to even get a foot in the door. In Virginia, for example, Churchill Downs is the only provider allowed to offer HRM. A huge competitive advantage.

And a lot of times you get approval for how many machines you can have in a state, and here Churchill Downs has sometimes gotten approval for more machines than they originally expected. Another positive sign.

And as the chart above shows, there is still a lot of growth potential for gaming in the U.S., as many states are not yet served. And in the Q1 earnings call, Churchill Downs hinted that international growth was also interesting, and a quarter later in the Q2 earnings call, they said that they had their first international deal with Malta and IGT.

In addition, there are currently 5 projects in the pipeline that can be categorized as HRM and 1 project related to Kentucky Derby-related renovations. These projects are expected to drive organic growth and provide excellent returns on capital.

Churchill Down's Capital Allocation

Return on equity, currently at 45% and with a 10-year median of just under 25%, shows that investments over the past decade have delivered positive results for shareholders. At this point, the management team has to be praised because their M&A activities have worked very well, and also the organic growth has been delivered, which has been reflected in the share price performance. So I think another competitive advantage of Churchill Downs is that management is disciplined, capital efficient and shareholder friendly.

And that Churchill Downs is shareholder-friendly is evidenced by the fact that the company has increased its dividend for 13 years, and has repurchased $1.7 billion in stock since 2015. That's nearly 20% of its current market cap. In total, they have returned ~$2 billion to shareholders since 2015.

And these share repurchases have not been diluted by excessive SBC, as is often the case today, as the outstanding shares have been steadily reduced, which has had a positive impact on EPS. In fact, EPS has grown 25.53% annually over the last 10 years. A strong number.

Churchill Down's Balance Sheet

But one thing I am not entirely happy about is the balance sheet because the leverage is higher than I would normally prefer. But that is partly because they are in the gaming industry, which traditionally has a higher leverage ratio, and partly because they have done a lot of successful M&A with debt.

The ratio of EBIT to interest is close to 2.4x, while most of the other companies in my portfolio are closer to >15x. That is a big difference. And long-term debt is ~10 times net income, where I normally prefer less than 4 times. So the balance sheet is definitely riskier than I would like, but I trust the management team to manage that risk sensibly. Because they have shown over the last few decades that they can efficiently and effectively manage what I personally consider to be a relatively high debt burden.

Valuation

Over the past 3 years, revenues have grown ~21% annually, EPS has grown ~28% annually, and the TTM P/E is 25x, which translates to a PEG ratio of 1x, meaning that the company is fairly valued in my view.

And even though the company has grown a lot and still has excellent growth prospects, the P/E ratio is below the long-term average of 29x. This leads me to conclude that the company is at least fairly valued, if not undervalued.

It is very likely that Churchill Downs will continue to reduce the number of shares outstanding, there are plenty of growth opportunities to increase EPS organically, but M&A activity is also likely if management sees an opportunity. Add to that the fact that the stock is currently trading below its long-term average, and I feel positive about the future.

Multiple expansions are possible, as well as long-term dividend increases and EPS growth, while the business has strong barriers to entry and competitive advantages through the Kentucky Derby brand or Exacta.

Conclusion

It's always important to look at the underlying business and not pay too much attention to the short-term fluctuations of the stock market because from April 2023, when Churchill Downs was at $145, to today, when the stock is just under $138, it looks like the company hasn't changed if you just look at the stock price.

But as we can see above, a lot has changed since then. Earnings and revenues have improved significantly, yet Churchill Downs trades at a lower multiple. As a result, I think the stock is more attractive than it was a year ago.