Alistair Berg

With the FDA's recent rejection of Lykos Therapeutics' New Drug Application for MDMA therapy, investors are wondering which psychedelic stocks are best positioned to survive and thrive after the FDA's decision. As mentioned in previous psychedelic stock coverage, the FDA's rejection of MDMA therapy in its current form doesn't doom MDMA as a future therapy, nor does it necessarily hurt other psychedelic medicine firms. If anything, the FDA's decision could potentially bestow some advantages to other top psychedelic stocks.

We'll dig a little deeper with a more complete look at the psychedelic medicine industry's major players, starting with Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI).

Atai Life Sciences: An Early-Mover With a Unique Company Structure

Atai has long been considered one of the top firms in psychedelics. Several factors have led to this privileged position:

An early mover in the space

Atai was one of the first biopharmaceutical companies to focus on the development of psychedelic medicines for the treatment of mental health disorders. Formed in 2018, Atai was carving out a dominant position in the space 2-3 years before many other major players (for example, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) only began to appear on investors' radars after its IPO in 2020). This early entry into the space allowed Atai to establish itself as an industry leader, giving it substantial brand recognition and access to early investors.

Access to big investment dollars

Co-founded by investor Christian Angermayer of the Apeiron Investment Group and entrepreneur Florian Brand, Atai and its inner circle are well-connected to well-funded investors interested in innovative opportunities. Backed by the likes of Peter Thiel, Atai has raised over $500 million over several funding rounds, including $225 million during its IPO.

Unique company structure

Unlike other firms in the sector, Atai is not directly developing psychedelic drugs themselves, but rather acts as a centralized umbrella entity, investing and supporting various smaller drug development companies (for example: Atai Life Sciences' subsidiary, Recognify Life Sciences, is performing the study on its RL-007 drug). This sort of platform model allows each entity to focus on what it does best (drug development) leaving Atai to handle more of the business and equity considerations. It also allows Atai to invest in would-be competitors, further expanding its developmental portfolio.

See below for a look at Atai's range of programs, a mix of majority ownership and strategic investments.

Atai's development programs (Atai Life Sciences)

A Diverse Pipeline That Could Minimize Risk

This combination of company structure and access to capital has allowed Atai to build the largest and most diverse development pipeline in the industry. While lagging behind on the timeline (none of Atai's clinical programs are in Phase 3 besides their strategic investment in Compass Pathways), the breadth of their portfolio allows many shots at getting a drug to market, which helps de-risk the odds for investors.

Here's a more detailed look at Atai's pipeline.

RL-007

In December 2022, Atai initiated a Phase 2b trial of RL-007 for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS). RL-007 is an oral non-psychedelic compound that has been shown to produce pro-cognitive effects. Previous Phase 2a studies showed that RL-007 was well tolerated and demonstrated meaningful pro-cognitive effects. See this note from Atai's co-CEO on RL-007's potential and investor thesis.

There are currently no FDA-approved medications for CIAS, schizophrenia affects approximately 24 million people worldwide.

The economic burden of schizophrenia is estimated to be $155.7 billion.

Market size was approx $8 billion in 2021, predicted to rise to $10 billion by 2027.

Phase 2b topline data is expected by mid-2025.

Potential market penetration is estimated at 15%-19%.

Potential commercialization in 3-5 years

VLS-01

VLS-01 is a synthetic form of N, N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) under development for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

VLS-01 is an oral transmucosal film (OTF) formulation of DMT, designed to induce a short psychedelic experience, allowing for shorter clinical time and easier scalability.

The company announced positive results from the Phase 1b trial and plans to initiate a Phase 2 study in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

The market for treatment-resistant depression is projected to reach $4.06 billion in 2030.

Potential market penetration is estimated at 6%-15%.

Projected commercialization in 5-7 years.

IBX-210

IBX-210 is an IV formulation of ibogaine for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).

Atai has developed a novel IV formulation of ibogaine, hoping to improve safety, reduce variability, and reach a shorter and more predictable in-clinic time.

A Phase 1/2a study of IBX-210 is expected to start in the second half of 2024.

The market for OUD is projected to reach $7.5 billion in 2032.

Potential market penetration is estimated at 15%-27%.

Projected commercialization in 5-7 years.

EMP-01

EMP-01 is an R-enantiomer of MDMA being studied for Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD).

EMP-01 is an oral formulation of R-MDMA that demonstrated a unique effect profile in a Phase 1 trial.

Atai plans to start a Phase 2 study to assess the safety and efficacy of EMP-01 in adults with Social Anxiety Disorder by year-end 2024.

According to Atai, no other companies in the psychedelic or psychedelic-adjacent sectors are targeting SAD.

Anxiety disorders are the #1 mental health issue in the U.S.

The global anxiety market is potentially huge, projected to surpass $16 billion by 2029.

Projected commercialization in 5-7 years.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS)

Compass Pathways' COMP360 is an oral formulation of synthetic psilocybin currently in Phase 3 trials for Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD). Atai is the largest single shareholder in Compass Pathways (approx 23%). With Compass having one of the most advanced clinical trials in the industry, this investment gives Atai access to a potentially first-to-market drug (COMP360), offering investors access to substantial value (Compass' market cap is approx $490 million).

COMP360 is being studied for both Treatment-Resistant Depression, PTSD, and other conditions.

Topline data for the Phase 3 depression trial is expected in Q4 2024.

The market for treatment-resistant depression is projected to reach $4.06 billion in 2030.

Projected commercialization of COMP360 for TRD in 2-3 years.

Beckley Psytech

In January 2024, Atai made a strategic investment in Beckley Psytech, an effort to reinforce Atai's position as the company with the largest portfolio of clinical-stage candidates. Beckley is a well-respected private company with an advanced Phase 2 trial, something Atai was missing after its PCN-01 ketamine candidate was dropped. In the deal, Atai investors got access to:

Two patent-protected programs BPL-003 (intranasal 5-MeO-DMT for Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD) and Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD); and ELE-101 (intravenous psilocin) for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

Major clinical readouts are anticipated within the next few quarters, including a Phase 2b readout of BPL-003 in Treatment-Resistant Depression in late 2024 and results from the ELE-01 Phase 2a study in H2 2024.

With the deal, Atai will own 35.5% of Beckley Psytech while the company remains an independent, privately-owned entity. Atai will also have the right to appoint and hold 3 of the 9 seats on the board, have the right of first refusal on future sales or other commercial rights, and rights of first negotiation for BPL-003 and ELE-101.

BPL-003 has a large potential market, going after both Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD) and Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

The potential market penetration of BPL-003 for TRD is estimated at 8%-10%.

Projected commercialization of BPL-003 for TRD in 3-5 years.

A Look at Atai's Financials

For several years Atai was the cash king of the psychedelic medicine space. For example, in August 2022, Atai had $312 million in cash and a $175 million loan facility, giving the company access to up to $487 million in funds.

Yet having such a broad pipeline doesn't come cheap and comes with risk. For example, several programs, like their ketamine PCN-001, have been dropped after spending early investment dollars. This is inevitable in drug development but can cause cash flow problems over the long term.

As of the company's June 2024 financial results, Atai had cash and equivalents of $103.3 million (compared to $154.2 million on December 31, 2023). Some of this ($10 million) was for the Beckley Psytech investment but still highlights the cost of running this many programs. With access to some of the aforementioned loan, the company says its current burn rate will give it sufficient funds to operate into 2026.

This financial ledger puts Atai in a new position - lagging behind competitors in cash. A quick look at the most recent cash competition shows:

With a hefty portfolio of programs still in Phase 1 and 2, we can expect Atai to raise funds via dilution or other means in the short to medium term - a common occurrence for clinical-stage biotech developers that shouldn't alarm investors if handled responsibly.

Atai Life Sciences: Is It a Buy?

For pre-revenue firms like Atai, the main risk to investors is whether they'll survive the long and expensive road to drug approval. This depends on cash, access to future capital, and the timeline of getting a product to market (the final, commercializable goal of all this drug development).

Cash: As shown above, Atai currently has less than half the amount of cash on hand than its competitors. The firm's most recent financials show a cash decrease of $50.9 million in the last 6 months ($38.8 million used in operating activities, $10 million for the Beckley Psytech investment, and $3.9 million funding of strategic investments). The company is cutting costs and lowering its cash burn, but capital is a growing concern that will need to be addressed soon. Keep an eye out for future capital raises to get cash in line with the competition.

Still, the company says it "expects its cash, short-term securities, public equity holdings, and committed term loan facility with Hercules Capital, Inc. to be sufficient to fund operations into 2026".

Timeline: Atai's clinical trials have not advanced as quickly as its competitors, with companies like MindMed and Cybin now starting Phase 3 trials and receiving Breakthrough Designation status from the FDA. However, Atai has a deeper portfolio that de-risks the chance of approval versus competitors working on only one or two clinical trials. Furthermore, there are many upcoming milestones that Atai says are already fully funded. See below from Atai's recent company presentation.

Atai company presentation, Aug 2024

In summary, Atai has a deeper portfolio than the competition, but is slightly behind on timeline and cash. If the firm can raise additional capital by 2025, this should assuage many cash concerns.

So, is ATAI a buy?

If we consider its diverse range of drug development options and look at Atai's current market value compared to its competitors, it could be seen as undervalued compared to the competition. Comparing current market caps, stock in ATAI could be considered a pretty good deal at the moment (Atai market is approx $220 million, while Compass's cap is around $490 million, and MindMed's is at approx $480 million). A cap-gap that could provide opportunities for solid medium and long-term gains.

With Atai's stock at historic lows and a slew of upcoming and funded milestones, taking a long-term position in ATAI could be a smart move.