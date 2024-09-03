Intel: If You Build, They Will Come

Poonam A. Arora profile picture
Poonam A. Arora
3.03K Followers

Summary

  • Some believe Intel Corporation stock is in a free fall, with no turning back.
  • However, the company appears to have a plan, a roadmap to recovery.
  • Intel is executing on strategies to wrestle back control of the semiconductor industry, launching smaller, more powerful chips embedded with proprietary industry-leading technologies.
  • In addition, the semiconductor segment is at the cusp of an explosion in demand, with Intel at the right place at the right time.
  • We're initiating coverage on Intel Corporation with a Buy Rating and $33/share Price Target.

Intel Headquarters

hapabapa

Investment Conclusion

For 2Q24, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) came in short of expectations on revenues and earnings. Compared to 2Q23, revenues were flattish, and the company recorded a loss of over a billion dollars. Some believe that Intel is in a

This article was written by

Poonam A. Arora profile picture
Poonam A. Arora
3.03K Followers
Currently, I work as an investment analyst at Seamist Capital. Previously, since 2006, I was on the sell-side, in a research analyst role. The banks I have worked for include the Stanford Group, Madison Williams, Roth Capital, and WR Hambrecht. I have passed the FINRA exams for Series 7, 63, 86, and 87. My educational background includes a Bachelors Degree in Finance and Investments and a Masters Degree in Finance. Currently, I rank among top 5% of bloggers and among top 10% of analysts on TipRanks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
INTC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News