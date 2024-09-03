Wipada Wipawin

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) might start to make sense now. The correlation between equity and bond markets that we pointed out in our last coverage of the ETF may be on track to breaking. We aren't completely convinced yet of fixed income, but the case is growing. Maybe it's time to start thinking about fixed income again as a countercyclical investment.

IUSB Breakdown

Expense ratios are very low at 0.06%, which will not eat meaningfully from the returns.

Credit quality is mostly AA rated, and 37.62% of the portfolio is issued by the US Treasury.

Sectors (iShares.com)

A lot of the other instruments reflect the large market for securitized mortgage-backed securities. Around 40% of the portfolio reflects corporate credit, mostly in the industrial and financial sectors. It follows the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Total Return Index for fixed income. There are also sovereign exposures, even of European governments. The ETF is exceptionally diversified with 16,357 holdings.

The effective duration is 5.79 years. Credit quality is really rather high, only marginally worse than essentially risk-free credit. Duration is significant. Changes in medium to long-term rate expectations will have a highly amplified impact on the price of the securities. The possible change in rate expectations matters a lot.

Macro Comments

In our last article, we noted that the situation of both bonds and stocks depended in the same direction on the same factor. If inflation stayed up, rates would remain high, which is a cost of capital issue and plays against all securities since they are all valued in some way by discounting.

Now things might become different. If inflation is no longer the primary issue, the growth mandate of the Fed kicks in, which has an obvious bias toward lower rates. So long as the inflationary effects of decreasing rates are no longer a concern, protecting growth with low rates would be the Fed's regime.

Until now, we have been confident and mostly correct about the fact that markets were taking inflation far less seriously than the Fed and that consequently markets were not taking seriously the Fed's seriousness about inflation when they said quite transparently and matter-of-factly that the economy may have to suffer if necessary to tame inflation, the greater of the two evils.

There has now been some signaling that rate cuts are coming. Inflation technically dipped below 3%, which put it just within the tolerance bands of the Fed as far as inflation goes. Of course, this may have just been a blip, which was the strong argument for the jobs data that was being affected by uncharacteristically bad weather and weaker seasonal employment, with more permanent employment still being quite strong. Moreover, inflation expectations remain too high, and MoM some inflation measures are trending up even. We are still not betting that the inflation battle is over.

However, dwindling savings, and what we believe to be a definitional unlikelihood of a soft landing even now, means that we should have to see some economic decline before rates can fall. There are signs of economic shakes, although they are so far slight and are reserved to falling savings rates, weaker disposable income growth, and more dependency on consumer credit. If economic tremors were to worsen, inflation would likely start falling more obviously, and so would interest rates as the Fed then starts to address the growth mandate. Economic issues would be the driver down for equities, while fixed income would benefit from lower rates. The fact that the Jobs data in early August caused the flash crash in markets is a testament to the bearing that economics would have on equities.

Bottom Line

IUSB risks are low. We aren't crazy about the relatively low credit spreads compared to historical levels. However, in a rate-cut environment, IUSB would perform well on duration.

The issue is when exactly will that start. Rate expectations are up over the 5Y horizon since a month ago. There is definitely room for some more months to go by where inflation remains stubborn and the economy resiliently growing. Perhaps the promise of eventual attenuation of rates means good news is actually good news, but that would be a proposition for buying equities and not fixed income. Until it becomes reasonable to assume inflation will fall, which is not a reasonable assumption until expectations are under control, fixed income is not attractive. If inflation falls because of economic tremors, then fixed income is not only directionally attractive but a broken correlation would mean it would be an outperforming asset class relative to equities.