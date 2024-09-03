RHJ

Overview

Yellow Cake (OTCQX:YLLXF) is a uranium investment company with its primary listing in London, UK. I have covered Yellow Cake frequently going back to late 2019, those articles can be found here, and it has been a core holding of my uranium portfolio for much of this period.

Figure 1 - Source: Koyfin

Yellow Cake's stock price performance in the 2020s decade has been just shy of 200%, which is an impressive return in less than 5 years, it does track the spot price of uranium relatively closely, but it has lagged some over time.

This is partly due to the operating cost of running the company, but the operating costs are now below 1% of net asset value, as the assets have grown substantially over the years. The growth in assets has come from a higher uranium price and by raising equity capital to acquire additional uranium.

Figure 2 - Source: Quarterly Reports & TradingView

The other reason that explains why Yellow Cake has underperformed the spot price of uranium in this decade, is because the discount to net asset value has increased. The discount to net asset value is around 19% today, while it was only 4% at the beginning of this decade.

More recently in 2024, Yellow Cake has declined along with most uranium equities, where the spot price has declined to now just below $80/lb and the sentiment for most uranium equities has deteriorated substantially following a strong 2023.

However, the long-term contract price continues to look very strong. That price has climbed to just above $80/lb at the end of July, which is a 16-year-high. The end of August figure is expected to be made available during this week, and Cameco (CCJ) will publish the numbers here.

Figure 3 - Source: Cameco & TradingView

Recent Industry Developments

Every year in August, the World Nuclear Association publishes the Nuclear Performance Report with statistics of operable nuclear reactors and nuclear reactors in construction around the world.

Figure 4 - Source: Nuclear Performance Report 2024

Nuclear reactors globally generated a total of 2,602 TWh of electricity in 2023, up 2.3% from 2022 but still slightly below the levels seen in 2021. We can see by the red area in the chart above, which illustrates recently built nuclear reactors, that the industry is going through a resurgence.

Most of the recent growth is coming from Asia, even if many western countries have committed to tripling their nuclear capacity by 2050. You can find a more detailed breakdown of the latest nuclear performance report in this blog post that was published a few days ago.

The most recent market-moving event for the uranium industry, was the long awaited Kazatomprom H1 2024 result, that was released on the August 23. It wasn't so much the half-year result of the world's largest uranium producer that the investment community was interested in, but many investors were primarily focused on the 2025 guidance numbers and any other potential information about an increase in future uranium supply.

Figure 5 - Source: Kazatomprom Corporate Presentation

Kazatomprom did as expected lower its 2025 production guidance by about 13-14Mlbs of uranium, which is a substantial decrease in relation to a global primary mine supply of around 130-140 Mlbs per year. On top of that, the company also indicated the aim to renegotiate some subsoil use agreements lower, which certainly does not sound like a company looking to grow production substantially. Based on Kazatomprom's history of lowering guidance, it would not be a surprise to see the 2025 guidance be lowered further throughout next year.

The half-year result also showed substantially higher costs for the company, with cash cost increasing 38% and AISC increasing 45% year-over-year. Earlier in the summer, it was announced that the mineral extraction tax will increase significantly from 2025. So, all this certainly points toward a shift in the uranium cost curve higher.

Figure 6 - Source: Kazatomprom H1 2024 Result

These bullish sets of news caused a minor bump in uranium equities, but we haven't seen much of a follow through, as the bearish sentiment looks to have continued to dominate in the uranium industry.

Figure 7 - Source: Koyfin

Valuation & Conclusion

Yellow Cake is at the time of this writing trading at £5.00 on the London Stock Exchange, and the latest uranium spot price was $79.20/lb. With the most recent FX rate, we are looking at an 18.6% discount to net asset value for Yellow Cake, which is at the upper end of what we normally see, even the discount has gone above 20% on rare occasions.

Figure 8 - Source: Quarterly Updates & TradingView

This translates to an implied uranium price of $64.30/lb, which is in my view a very attractive price for a uranium stock with minimal operational and jurisdictional risk, at a time when the lowest cost producer just saw its all-in sustaining cost increase by 45% YoY.

Yellow Cake is unlikely to have the highest leverage once the sentiment improves for uranium equities, but I still consider it a vital part of my portfolio and with the discount to NAV being at the higher end of what we normally see, I think this is a very good opportunity to buy or add to Yellow Cake.

Figure 9 - Source: Quarterly Updates & TradingView

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.