EV Company News For The Month Of August 2024

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Global electric car sales for July 2024 were up 22% YoY to 20% share. China sales up 33% to 51% share. Europe down 6% to 21% share. USA down 1.2% to 9.66%.
  • EV market news - H1 2024 global EV sales were up 20% YoY, led by China, up 30% YoY. Canada announces 100% tariff on EVs made in China.
  • EV company news - BYD Q2 net income increases 32.8% YoY due to record 986,720 NEV sales in Q2. Tesla pivots to pricier Cybertrucks. BMW overtakes Tesla sales in Europe.
  • Waymo expands rapidly to 100,000 robotaxi rides a week. Hyundai to double hybrid lineup unveils $3B buyback. New Zeekr 5.5C LFP batteries can charge at the fastest rate in the world, and it launches the ZEEKR 7X SUV.
  • XPeng launches basic version of the Mona M03 electric coupe starts at 119,800 yuan ($16,812). Xiaomi formally sets 2024 car delivery target of 120,000. Ford decreases capex spending on EVs. GM delays EV battery factory JV by a year.
  • I do much more than just articles at Trend Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Electric Car Charging

3alexd

Welcome to the August 2024 edition of electric vehicle [EV] company news.

The past month saw a record sales month reported for China in July (with >50% market share). However, we also heard results of slightly negative YoY growth from the US and Europe.

Trend Investing - Full Tier subscribers benefit from early access to articles and exclusive articles on investing ideas and the latest trends (especially in the EV and EV metals sector). Plus CEO interviews, chat room access with other professional investors. Read "The Trend Investing Difference", or sign up here. Or join Trend Investing - Basic tier for a cheaper slimmed down service here.

Trend Investing articles

This article was written by

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
26.62K Followers

The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. They search the globe for great investments with a focus on trending and emerging themes. The current focus is on electric vehicles, the EV metals supply chain, stationary energy storage and AI.

They lead the investing group of the same brand name, Trend Investing. Features of the service include: Access to the Trend Investing portfolio, 7 monthly news updates, a monthly macro trends update, stock watchlist, CEO interviews, and direct access to the community and group leaders in chat.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TESLA (TSLA), BYD CO (HK:1211), BATT, APTERA MOTORS (PRIVATE, BOUGHT VIA WEFUNDER) either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALB--
Albemarle Corporation
ALB.PR.A--
Albemarle Corporation DEP SHS REPSTG A
AYRO--
Ayro, Inc.
BAMXF--
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
BATT--
Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News