EV Company News For The Month Of August 2024

Welcome to the August 2024 edition of electric vehicle [EV] company news.

The past month saw a record sales month reported for China in July (with >50% market share). However, we also heard results of slightly negative YoY growth from the US and Europe.

Plugin electric car sales as of end July 2024

Global plugin electric car sales were 1.3 million in July 2024, up 22% on July 2023 sales. Global plugin electric car market share in July was 20%, and 18% YTD.

China plugin electric car sales were 887,000 in July 2024 (second-best month ever), up 33% on July 2023 sales. Plugin electric car market share in China for July was 51.4%, and 45% YTD.

Europe plugin electric car sales were 220,000 in July 2024, down 6% YoY, reaching 21% market share and 21% YTD. Norway reached 94.3% share, Sweden 59.6%, Netherlands ~45% (not updated), Germany 19.1%, France 20.8%, and UK 27.4% in July 2024.

Note: Australia battery electric vehicles ("BEV") market share is at ~8.3% (not updated) in July 2024.

USA plugin electric car sales were 122,997 (as reported by Argonne National Laboratory) in July 2024, down 1.2% on July 2023 sales. Plugin electric car market share in USA for July was 9.66%.

Note: Globally, 100% battery electric cars represented 63% market share YTD (as of end July 2024) of all plugin electric cars sold. The above sales include light commercial vehicles.

Note: An acknowledgement to Jose Pontes and the team at CleanTechnica Sales for their work compiling all the electric car sales quoted above and the charts below. Also, the team at EV-Volumes for their great work.

Top-selling global plugin sales by auto group YTD to end July 2024 (source)

CleanTechnica

Global EV sales forecasts in the years ahead

Global electric car sales reached 13.7m in 2023 and 16% market share (source)

Bloomberg forecasts 16.7m plugin electric car sales in 2024 (~20% market share) with a 22% YoY growth rate (as of April 2024) (source)

BloombergNEF

IEA Global EV Outlook 2024 (as of April 2024) - Forecasts sales will reach 17m and 20% share in 2024 (source)

IEA

Note: On page 106 the IEA state: "Global electric light-duty vehicle sales are set to reach 40% in 2030 and almost 55% in 2035 based on current policy settings."

Seeking Alpha's Trend Investing global electric plugin car sales forecast

Sales (million) Market share 2024 17 ~20% 2025 21.3 25% 2030 46 54% 2035 71 83% Click to enlarge

Trend Investing comment

We're still only at the extremely early stage of the EV boom - We have still only electrified < 5% of the global fleet of 1.475 billion, with a staggering ~95% still to go.

Our global global plugin electric car sales forecast to 2040 (green bars)

Seeking Alpha Trend Investing

Electric vehicles’ share of global car sales forecast (as of Sept. 2023) (source)

CleanTechnica

EV market news

On July 30 Bloomberg reported: "Chinese EVs nab record 11% share in Europe ahead of tariffs."

On August 10 Seeking Alpha reported:

Chinese robotaxi operator WeRide seeks up to $5B U.S. IPO... According to an SEC filing on Friday, WeRide (WRD) is offering ~6.5M American depositary shares at a price range of $15.50 to $18.50... After commencing operations in 2017, WeRide (WRD) has launched its autonomous driving vehicles across 30 cities spanning seven countries in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

On August 13 Seeking Alpha reported:

European EV sales growth slows to just 1% in H1 2024...Globally, EV sales were up 20%, and increased by 30% in China...The near stagnant growth in Europe can be mostly attributed to a 9% contraction in Germany as plug-in hybrids (or PHEVs) and EV subsidies were phased out.

On August 16 Bloomberg reported:

China’s electric vehicles lose ground in EU after new tariffs take effect. July registrations drop from June after rush to beat deadline. BYD gains ground from year ago, while MG, Polestar decline.

On August 17 Seeking Alpha reported:

Delays impact 40% of Biden administration's biggest climate projects - FT...Among the largest projects cited in the report that are on hold are Enel's (OTCPK:ENLAY) $1B solar panel factory in Oklahoma, Albemarle's (ALB) $1.3B lithium refinery in South Carolina, and LG Energy's $2.3B battery storage facility in Arizona. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) has delayed the start of production at its second fab - part of a planned $40B project in Arizona - by two years. Higher than expected labor and supply chain related costs, slowing demand, and lack of policy certainty in a presidential election year have caused companies to change their plans, according to the report.

On August 20 Seeking Alpha reported: "Waymo expands rapidly to 100,000 robotaxi rides a week."

On August 20 CNEVPOST reported:

EU unveils new proposed tariffs for EVs from China, 9% for Tesla...The European Commission said it had made minor adjustments to the proposed duty rates in the light of stakeholders' comments on the provisional measures: BYD: 17.0 percent; Geely: 19.3 percent; SAIC: 36.3 percent; Other cooperating companies: 21.3 percent; All other non-cooperating companies: 36.3 percent. The decision to grant an individual duty rate to Tesla as an exporter from China, established at 9 percent, at this stage.

On August 22 Seeking Alpha reported:

Uber partners with Cruise to offer autonomous vehicles...Uber plans to launch the partnership next year with a dedicated number of Chevy Bolt-based autonomous vehicles.

On August 26 Seeking Alpha reported:

Canada announces tariffs on electric vehicles made in China...Trudeau said a 100% surtax will be levied on all Chinese-made EVs, effective October 1. The tariff will apply to electric and certain hybrid passenger automobiles, trucks, buses and delivery vans. The main reason for the tariff decision is that the large subsidies going into the Chinese electric vehicle industry are seen eliminating the level playing field. Currently, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the only electric vehicle maker that exports China-made EVs into the nation.

On August 29 CNEVPOST reported: "Baidu-backed Jiyue begins pre-sales of Jiyue 07 sedan with price starting at $30,300...with the model set to go on sale on September 10."

EV company news

BYD Co. [SHE: 002594][HK:1211](OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDF)

BYD is currently ranked the number 1 globally with 22.8% market share YTD (as of end July 2024). BYD is ranked number 1 in China with 33.4% market share in July 2024.

On August 8 BYD Co announced: "BYD YUAN UP debuts in Colombia, leading a new era of green mobility."

On August 6 BYD Co announced: BYD YUAN PRO debuts in Chile: A new era of electric mobility."

On August 16 Bloomberg reported: "EV giant BYD plans to build Karachi plant as part of entry into Pakistan."

On August 24 CNEVPOST reported: "BYD reveals official images of Seal 06 GT as debut nears."

On August 27 Seeking Alpha reported: "BYD Company partners with Huawei on its autonomous driving initiative."

On August 27 Seeking Alpha reported: "BYD still in negotiations with Chile government over lithium project - report."

On August 28 CNEVPOST reported:

BYD sees Q2 net income double from Q1, gross margin slips. BYD's net income in the second quarter was up 98.36 percent from the first quarter, while gross margin was 18.69 percent, down 3.19 percentage points from the first quarter...The Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) maker had net income of RMB 9.06 billion ($1.27 billion) in the second quarter, the second-highest on record...That's up 32.8 percent year-on-year and up 98.36 percent from the first quarter. BYD sold a record 986,720 NEVs in the second quarter, an increase of 40.25 percent year-on-year...Gross margin for the first half of the year rose to about 20.01 percent from about 18.33 percent in the first half of 2023, which BYD said was mainly due to the increase in NEV business.

On August 28 Bloomberg reported:

BYD aims for 50% overseas sales as it posts strong first half. Chinese carmaker posted 33% jump in second-quarter net income. BYD also building data centers to overcome security concerns. BYD Co. expects overseas deliveries to account for almost half of total sales in the future, suggesting it will continue to set up global production hubs to overcome punishing tariffs...BYD has a factory up and running in Thailand, and more manufacturing capacity being built in Hungary, Brazil and Turkey. It has committed to build a plant in Indonesia and is poised to sign a production deal in Mexico...BYD is also setting up its own data centers in individual European countries as it expands its autonomous and internet-connected cars, Li said on Monday during the interview with Bloomberg News.

BYD sales recover strongly in Q2, 2024 after a slow Q1 (source)

Bloomberg

On August 30 CNEVPOST reported: "BYD unveils Xia MPV, official launch to be within this year."

On August 30 CarNewsChina reported: "BYD buys out German distributor to take direct control of the German market."

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla is currently ranked the number 2 globally with 11.1% global market YTD (as of end July 2024). Tesla is number 3 in China with 6.5% market share in July 2024. Tesla is ranked number 4 in Europe with 10.8% market share YTD (as of end July 2024). Tesla is the number 1 electric car seller in the U.S.

On August 10 Seeking Alpha reported: "Tesla pivots to pricier Cybertrucks; halts orders for cheapest version."

On August 29 CNEVPOST reported: "Tesla asked Canada for lower tariff rate on its China-made EVs, report says."

On August 29 Autoevolution reported:

Tesla to launch two variants of the Model Y next year and a compact hatchback in 2026...Based on information from the supply chain, it appears that Tesla plans to start production of the new model in the third quarter of 2025, with deliveries expected in early 2026.

On September 1 Teslarati reported: "Tesla increasing data collection in LA and SF ahead of Robotaxi unveil."

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:GELYY, HK:0175), Volvo Cars, Polestar (PSNY), Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI), Proton, Lotus, Zeekr (ZK), Lynk. (Note: Volvo Group is a separate company that makes e-trucks and e-buses.)

Geely-Volvo is currently ranked number 3 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 7.8% global market share YTD (as of end July 2024). Geely-Volvo is the number 2 ranked in China with 7.8% market share in July 2024. Geely-Volvo is 5th ranked in Europe with 10.6% market share YTD (as of end July 2024).

On August 4 Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. announced:

Geely launched its latest electric SUV E5 in Guiyang, China. Geely Auto officially announced the launch of E5, its newest electric SUV, in Guiyang China. Developed for the global market from the very beginning, the E5 is built on the global intelligent new energy architecture GEA, and adopts minimalist design that caters to users worldwide.

Geely's latest electric SUV E5 (source)

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.

On August 2 Reuters reported:

Volvo Cars' July sales rise 6% driven by European EVs. Volvo Cars' sales rose 6% year-on-year in July to 57,447 cars, driven by an increase in fully electric vehicles in Europe, the Sweden-based automaker said on Friday...

On August 16 Zeekr announced:

The new Zeekr 5.5C EV batteries can charge at the fastest rate in the world...The upgraded LFP prismatic batteries support the vehicle to charge from 10% SOC to 80% SOC in only 10.5 minutes. The 2025 Zeekr 007 sedan will be the first model to carry the new batteries, with delivery to begin next week...The new charging speed record is achieved by Zeekr’s new 007 sedan model carrying the new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries and connected with Zeekr V3 ultra-fast charging piles.

On August 16, GlobeNewswire reported: "Kandi Technologies reports second quarter 2024 financial results." Highlights include:

"Strong financial position with ~$220 million cash and cash equivalents.

Returned capital to shareholders via Active Share Repurchase Program.

Introduced officially licensed NFL Team Golf Carts exclusively available at Lowe’s."

On August 30 Seeking Alpha reported:

ZEEKR unveils new electric SUV aimed at competing with Tesla's Model Y...The company said the ZEEKR 7X will be delivered in China by the end of September, and global deliveries are anticipated within a year...The ZEEKR 7X will be priced at 239,900 yuan ($33,829), and will compete with the Tesla Model Y.

Zeekr debuts its first family SUV – The Zeekr 7X (source)

Zeekr website

On September 1 Teslarati reported:

Polestar reports $242M Q2 loss, remains hopeful for rest of 2024...The EV maker also delivered 13,150 units during the quarter, which marked an 82 percent increase from Q1.

Volkswagen Group [Xetra:VOW](OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF)/ Audi / Lamborghini/ Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF)/ Skoda/ Bentley

'Volkswagen Group' is currently ranked the number 4 top-selling global electric car manufacturer with 6.1% market share YTD (as of end July 2024), and 1st in Europe with 20.4% market share YTD (as of end July 2024).

On August 1 Volkswagen Group announced:

Volkswagen Group with solid performance in a demanding environment for the first half of 2024...Overall order intake in home region up 2%, driven by all-electric vehicles (+124%).

On August 29 Yahoo Finance reported: "Skoda partners with Noodoe to manage its expansive high-speed charging network in Taiwan..."

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited [SAIC] [CH:600104] (SAIC includes Roewe, MG, Baojun, Maxus), Wuling Automobile JV (SAIC 51%, GM 44%, Guangxi 5.9%)

SGMW (SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile) is number 5 globally with 5.1% market share YTD (as of end July 2024). SAIC/GM/Wulin JV [SGMW] plus SAIC is 4th in China with 6.2% share in July 2024.

On August 5 SAIC Motor announced:

SAIC Motor ranks 93rd on 2024 Fortune Global 500 list...with a consolidated revenue of $105.2 billion in 2023, leading among the Chinese automotive companies listed.

On August 22 Car News China reported:

SAIC-GM savior Wuling JV has sales boom in August. Days ago, we reported that SAIC was suffering a sales crisis and that, going forward, the company would be increasingly reliant on the Wuling joint venture... News emerged on August 22 that will likely help the sales woes of both SAIC and GM, thanks to a 30% increase in sales during the early part of August for the Wuling JV...

On August 29 Benzinga reported:

China's state-owned SAIC Motor trumps Tesla in new vehicle registrations in EU in July as Elon Musk's EV giant witnesses 15% slump...

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Mini, Rolls-Royce

BMW Group is currently ranked the number 6 global electric car manufacturer with 3.9% global market share YTD (as of end July 2024. BMW Group is ranked 3rd in Europe with 10.9% market share YTD (as of end July 2024).

On August 1 BMW Group announced:

BMW Group continues profitability course in a volatile environment...BMW BEV deliveries climb 34% to over 179,500 units in first half year.

On August 23 Reuters reported:

BMW overtakes Tesla in European EV sales for first time, report says. BMW led the European battery electric vehicle (BEV) market for the first time, beating U.S. automaker Tesla, according to market research firm JATO Dynamics. The German auto giant sold 14,869 BEV cars in July, about 300 more than Tesla last month.

On August 29 Go Auto reported: "BMW and Toyota tighten hydrogen ties."

On August 29 Green Car Reports reported: "2024 BMW i4 recalled because chassis beam may crack..."

Chongqing Changan Automobile [SHE:000625] ("Changan")

Changan is currently ranked the number 7 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales with 3.8% global market share YTD (as of end July 2024). Changan is 5th in China with 6.2% share in July 2024.

On August 22 Bangkok Post reported:

Changan to open Thai EV factory next March. Chinese company says Rayong plant will make cars for local and export sales. Changan Automobile’s first electric vehicle [EV] manufacturing plant in Southeast Asia is set to open in Thailand in the first quarter of next year, with a total investment budget exceeding 10 billion baht. “We expect to start producing battery EVs in March 2025.”

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) (merger Fiat Chrysler Group and the Peugeot Group) Ferrari (Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, and RAM are all owned by FCA)

Stellantis Group is currently ranked the number 8 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales with 3.6% global market share YTD (as of end July 2024). Stellantis is ranked 2nd in Europe with 10.9% market share YTD (as of end July 2024).

On August 1 Stellantis N.V. announced:

Stellantis announces launch of third tranche of its 2024 Share Buyback Program...This agreement will cover a maximum amount of up to €1 billion (of the €3 billion Share Buyback Program). The third tranche of the Program shall start on August 1, 2024, and end no later than November 29, 2024...

On August 23 Reuters reported:

Italian minister gives Stellantis ultimatum over EU funds for planned gigafactory. Italy's industry minister said on Thursday he expected "within hours" a firm commitment by Stellantis over its plan to build a battery-making plant in the country, otherwise the government would move public funds for the project elsewhere. ACC, a battery joint venture in which Stellantis is the largest investor, has plans for three gigafactories in Europe. But earlier this year it said it was putting on hold works on two of them, in Italy and Germany, as the company switches to lower cost batteries amid slowing demand for electric vehicles.

Hyundai-Kia Group - Hyundai (OTC:HYMTF), Kia

Hyundai-Kia Group is currently ranked number 9 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 3.5% market share YTD (as of end July 2024).

On August 1 Kia announced:

Kia America continues growth momentum with record-high July sales of electrified lineup. Kia's total year-to-date EV volume nearly doubled versus last year driven by best-ever July performance

On August 7 Seeking Alpha reported: "Hyundai to invest $28M in Thailand for EV assembly and batteries...production is set to begin in 2026."

On August 16 Kia announced: "Kia bringing wide variety of electrified utility vehicles to electrify expo in San Francisco August 24-25."

On August 22 Hyundai announced: "Hyundai wins Car and Driver's Prestigious EV of the Year Accolade for third straight year with 2024 IONIQ 5 N."

On August 28 Bloomberg reported:

Hyundai to double hybrid lineup; Unveils $3 billion buyback. Shares jump on plan to target total shareholder return of 35%. South Korean automaker to release first extended-range EV.

Li-Auto (LI) [HK:2015]

Li-Auto is currently ranked number ~10 (not updated this month) in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with ~2.7% market share YTD.

On August 1 Li-Auto announced:

Li Auto Inc. July 2024 delivery update. Li Auto Inc...today announced that it delivered 51,000 vehicles in July 2024, setting a new monthly delivery record and representing an increase of 49.4% year over year. This brought the Company’s total deliveries in 2024 to 239,981. As of July 31, 2024, its cumulative deliveries reached 873,345 vehicles, ranking first among China’s emerging new energy auto brands.

On August 28 Li-Auto announced:

Li Auto Inc. announces unaudited second quarter 2024 financial results. Quarterly total revenues reached RMB31.7 billion (US$4.4 billion). Quarterly deliveries reached 108,581 vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz Group [GER:MBG] (OTCPK:MBGAF) (OTCPK:MBGYY) (Smart - 50% JV between Mercedes-Benz Group & Geely) (NB: Daimler was renamed to Mercedes-Benz Group)

Mercedes-Benz Group is ranked 6th in Europe with 9.1% market share YTD (as of July 2024).

On August 29 The Driven reported: "Mercedes-Benz updates three new electric vans for Australia and New Zealand markets."

GAC Group (Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Ltd.)

On August 21 CNEVPOST reported:

GAC Aion's new plant goes into operation with annual capacity of 200,000 cars. The Changsha plant is GAC Aion's third, and its other two plants have a combined annual capacity of 400,000 vehicles.

NIO Inc. (NIO)

On August 1 NIO Inc. announced: "NIO Inc. provides July 2024 delivery update." Highlights include:

"NIO delivered 20,498 vehicles in July 2024.

NIO delivered 107,924 vehicles year-to-date in 2024, increasing by 43.9% year-over-year.

Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 557,518 as of July 31, 2024."

On August 15 CNEVPOST reported: "Nio Onvo sees 1st production car of L60 roll off line, interior unveiled."

Nio's subsidiary Onvo and their L60 electric car (source)

Onvo

XPeng Inc. (Xiaopeng Motors) (XPEV) [HK:9868]

On August 20 XPeng reported: "XPeng to launch MONA M03 at 10th anniversary gala night on August 27, 2024...the MONA M03, its intelligent all-electric hatchback coupe."

Note: CNBC stated: "The basic version of the Mona M03 electric coupe starts at 119,800 yuan ($16,812)."

Seeking Alpha news - XPeng gains on launch of mass-market car Mona, targeting budget-conscious segment - "The M03 sedan, equipped with an autonomous driving assistance system, has a range of 515 km."

XPeng MONA M03 is an affordable all-electric hatchback sedan (source)

XPeng

On August 27 Bloomberg reported:

China’s XPeng aims to manufacture EVs in Europe to blunt tariffs. Xpeng is searching for site to add local production in region. EU set to finalize import duties for China EV makers this year.

On August 27 CNBC reported: "Chinese EV company Xpeng sees shares pop 6% after it launches mass-market car..."

On August 29 XPeng Inc. announced:

Malaysia's auto market heats up with XPeng's G6 launch...XPENG has revealed the price of its G6 model, an ultra smart coupe SUV, at RM 165,000.00* for the 580 Pro variant and RM 185,000.00* for the 755 Pro variant. The XPENG G6 also comes with a 5-Year Manufacturer Warranty and an 8-Year High Voltage Battery Pack Warranty.

XPeng G6 (source)

XPeng Inc.

Xiaomi [HK:1810] (OTCPK:XIACF)

On August 21 CNEVPOST reported:

Xiaomi formally sets 2024 car delivery target of 120,000, reveals EV business financial performance for 1st time. In the second quarter of 2024, Xiaomi's innovative businesses, including smart EVs, generated total revenue of RMB 6.4 billion ($900 million), with a gross margin of 15.4 percent.

On August 22 Bloomberg reported: "Xiaomi will swallow EV losses to join Tesla in the big leagues." Highlights include:

"CFO says the focus is very much on growth over profitability.

Billionaire Lei Jun wants to rival Tesla and BYD in EV stakes."

Great Wall Motors [SHE:601633] [HK:2333] (OTCPK:GWLLF) (OTCPK:GWLLY) [ORA]

On August 14 Car Expert reported:

2024 GWM Ora pricing: Thousands discounted from affordable EV. The GWM Ora has received further price cuts on select variants, with the Extended Range now $36,990 drive-away. GWM Australia has announced further discounts across its Ora electric vehicle range (EV), with up to $2000 cut from the Extended Range and GT versions.

Ford (NYSE:F)

On August 21 Bloomberg reported:

Ford scraps electric SUV in $1.9 billion hit to EV ambitions...In addition to scrapping an all-electric three-row SUV that already had been delayed, Ford will further postpone a next-generation electric pickup and reduce spending on EVs to 30% of its annual capital expenditures, from about 40% previously. The automaker also announced Wednesday it’s shaking up battery-sourcing plans, citing the need to better compete with lower-cost Chinese competitors.

On August 21 Ford announced: "Ford broadens electrification strategy to reach more customers, improve profitability, continue to reduce CO2." Highlights include:

"Ford broadens electrification choices for customers and adjusts its rollout of pure electric vehicles to deliver a capital-efficient, profitable electric vehicle business, while continuing to significantly reduce carbon emissions over time.

Ford focuses its next generation of electrified and digitally advanced vehicles where it has competitive advantages – commercial vans, mid-size and large pickup trucks, and long-range SUVs – and will offer a range of electrification options designed to speed customer adoption, including lower prices and longer ranges.

In its fully electric portfolio, Ford plans to introduce an all-new commercial van that will begin production in 2026 in Ohio, closely followed in 2027 by two new pickup trucks – a medium-sized pickup based on the platform designed by Ford’s California skunkworks team and a next-generation truck to be assembled in Tennessee.

Ford’s new affordable electric vehicle platform marks a major step forward in the company’s strategy to bend the cost curve on electric vehicles, allowing the company to introduce multiple vehicle styles for both retail and commercial customers at a faster pace, with more personal digital customization.

Company realigns battery sourcing to be more efficient and contribute to lower overall costs in its electric vehicle portfolio.

Ford will provide an update on electrification, technology, profitability and capital requirements in the first half of 2025."

General Motors (GM), Chevrolet

On August 28 Reuters reported: "Samsung SDI finalizes deal with GM to build $3.5 bln joint EV battery factory in US..."

On August 29 Green Car Reports reported: "General Motors delays Samsung SDI battery factory by one year."

On August 29 GM Authority reported: " "GM access to Tesla Supercharger Network pushed to later this year..."

On August 30 Reuters reported: "GM to move BrightDrop electric commercial vans to its Chevrolet brand..."

Renault [FR:RNO] (OTC:RNSDF)/ Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)/ Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MMTOF)

On August 1 Mitsubishi Motors announced: "Nissan, Honda and Mitsubishi Motors sign MOU on strategic partnership..."

On August 28 Nissan Motor Corporation announced:

Nissan approves enhanced Fermata Energy FE-20 bidirectional charger and V2X Platform for use with Nissan LEAF.

On August 29 Car Expert reported:

Renault eyeing several new EVs for Australia. Renault’s local boss says the brand is mulling a range of new electric vehicles for the Australian market, with launches commencing next year.

Hozon New Energy Automobile Co. (private) (owns Neta)

On August 23 CNEVPOST reported: "Neta S shooting brake to be 1st model based on CATL's skateboard chassis."

On August 26 South China Morning Post reported:

Chinese EV maker Hozon launches latest model to boost sales ahead of Hong Kong IPO. The Neta S, targeting rivals like Zeekr’s 001, starts at US$22,450 and comes in extended-range variants with a range of 1,200km.

On August 28 Mexico Business News reported: "Chinese EV startup NETA Auto to launch in Mexico late 2024."

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

On August 7 Reuters reported:

Rivian sticks to flat production outlook for 2024, expects deliveries dip in Q3. Rivian on Tuesday stuck to its forecast that production would not rise this year and said deliveries in the third quarter would be slightly lower, as the EV maker races to rebuild inventory after a factory shutdown in April designed to cut costs. Shares of the company, which also said it would halt production for over a month next year as it prepares to launch a smaller vehicle in 2026, fell nearly 6% in volatile trading after the bell.

Lucid Group (LCID)

On August 5 Lucid Group announced:

Lucid Group, Inc. announces public investment fund commitment of $1.5 billion. $750 million convertible preferred investment and $750 million delayed draw term loan.

On August 5 Lucid Group announced: "Lucid announces second quarter 2024 financial results." Highlights include:

"Produced 2,110 vehicles in Q2; on track for annual production of approximately 9,000 vehicles.

Delivered 2,394 vehicles in Q2; up 70.5% compared to Q2 2023.

Q2 revenue of $200.6 million.

Ended the quarter with approximately $4.28 billion of total liquidity..."

Beijing Automotive Group Co. (BAIC)(includes Arcfox) [HK:1958) (OTC:BCCMY)

On August 6 CNEVPOST reported: "Huawei, BAIC joint brand Stelato launches S9 to target premium electric sedan market."

VinFast Auto Ltd (VFS)

On August 22 Bangkok Post reported:

VinFast delays Thai dealerships amid global EV sales slowdown. VinFast says it will carefully evaluate timing of EV sales in Thailand.

Toyota (NYSE:TM)/ Lexus

On August 15 Reuters reported: "Toyota bets big on hybrid-only models as EV demand slows..."

Honda [TYO:7267] (HMC) (OTCPK:HNDAF) AFEELA (Sony Honda Mobility JV)

On August 1 Honda announced:

Nissan and Honda agree to joint research in fundamental technologies for next-generation SDV platform. MOU signed to deepen strategic partnership.

On August 1 Honda announced:

Nissan, Honda and Mitsubishi Motors sign MOU on strategic partnership. Study to start of strategic partnerships that capitalize on each company's strengths.

On August 16 Honda announced: "Acura Performance EV Concept makes global debut at Monterey Car Week."

Acura Performance EV Concept (source)

Honda

Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY)

On August 15 CarsGuide reported:

Mazda's new electric car is breaking out of China...2025 Mazda EZ-6 electric sedan will become a global model that will go on sale in Europe in months...

Tata Motors (TTM) group (Jaguar, Land Rover)

On August 6 Tata Motors announced:

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. collaborate to drive zero-emissions mobility in India. Combined EV and Solar Rooftop solution to result in near-zero running costs for EVs.

On August 21 Tata Motors announced: "Tata Motors signs MoU with Delta Electronics and Thunderplus Solutions to install 250 fast-charging stations."

On August 28 Mint reported: "Tata Motors looks beyond group to source EV batteries..."

On August 29 Tata Motors announced: "Tata Motors showcases safe, smart and sustainable mass mobility solutions at Prawaas 4.0."

Unveils the all-new Tata Ultra EV 7M for green intra-city mass mobility (source)

Tata Motors

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [TSXV:GPV] (GP)

On August 14 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. announced: "GreenPower updates sales pipeline and reports first quarter fiscal 2025 results." Highlights include:

"Generated revenues of $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Cost of sales of $2.8 million yielding a gross profit of more than $0.2 million...

At the end of the quarter had working capital of $13.9 million and inventory of $33.7 million, including $13.4 million of finished goods.

During the quarter, the Company raised gross proceeds of $2.3 million...

On August 15 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. announced: "GreenPower to deliver five BEASTs to California Schools..."

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

On August 2 Workhorse Group Inc. announced: "California last-mile delivery contractor adds Workhorse W56 Step Van to Fleet..."

On August 20 Workhorse Group Inc. announced:

Workhorse Group reports second quarter 2024 results...As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $5.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable of $0.8 million, net inventory of $46.5 million, and accounts payable of $10.5 million...

Lion Electric (LEV)

On August 27 Sustainable Truck & Van reported:

Lion Electric to reduce workforce by 30% in Canada and the U.S. due to low business volumes in H1, 2024.

EV and battery ETF

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is a broad-based EV related fund worth considering. On their website they state: "BATT is a portfolio of companies generating significant revenue from the development, production and use of lithium battery technology, including: 1) battery storage solutions, 2) battery metals & materials, and 3) electric vehicles.

Other EV or EV related companies

Other EV companies we are following include Atlis Motors, Ayro Inc. (AYRO), Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD), Blink Charging (BLNK), Byton (private), Canoo Holdings (GOEV), Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. (private), Chongqing Changan Automobile [SHE:000625], Didi Chuxing, Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited [HK:0489] (OTCPK:DNFGF), Envirotech Vehicles (EVTV), Ferrari NV (RACE), Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Hyliion Holdings (HYLN), Ideanomics Inc. (OTC:IDEX), Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHMF), Niu Technologies (NIU), Qiantu Motor, Sono Group N.V (SEV), Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), Suzuki Motor Corp. [TYO: 7269] (OTCPK:SZKMY) (OTCPK:SZKMF), VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS), WM Motor, and Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co. [HKG:9863].

The list of countries and cities banning (or planning to ban) petrol and diesel vehicles include at least:

Norway (2025); Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Greece, Ireland, Israel (2030); Scotland (2032); Hong Kong (2030-40); UK, EU, Germany, Japan, Canada (2035); France, Spain, Egypt, Taiwan, Singapore, India, New Zealand and Poland (2040).

Rome (2024); Athens, Paris, London, Stuttgart, Mexico City, Madrid (2025); Amsterdam, Brussels, Hainan (2030); California, New York, Quebec Province (2035); Sao Paolo, Seoul (2040).

Note: Wikipedia has an excellent list showing the phase out of fossil fuels in various cities and countries.

ICE vehicle phase out target dates

BloombergNEF

Note: Great Britain is now 100% EVs by government sets out path to zero emission vehicles by 2035, noting they also have an 80% EVs target by 2030.

Conclusion

July 2024 global plugin electric car sales were 1.3 million up 22% YoY and reached 20% global market share; 51% share in China, 21% in Europe, and 9.66% in the US.

Highlights for the month were:

Chinese EVs nab record 11% share in Europe ahead of tariffs.

Chinese robotaxi operator WeRide seeks up to $5B U.S. IPO.

European EV sales growth slows to just 1% in H1 2024. Globally, EV sales were up 20%, and increased by 30% in China.

China’s electric vehicles lose ground in EU after new tariffs take effect.

Delays impact 40% of Biden administration's biggest climate projects.

Waymo expands rapidly to 100,000 robotaxi rides a week.

EU unveils new proposed tariffs for EVs from China - Tesla 9%, BYD 17%, SAIC 36.3%, other cooperating companies 21.3%.

Uber partners with Cruise to offer autonomous vehicles.

Canada announces 100% tariff on electric vehicles made in China.

BYD plans to build Karachi plant as part of entry into Pakistan. BYD sees Q2 net income double from Q1 (and increase 32.8% YoY), driven by a record 986,720 NEV sales in Q2.

Tesla pivots to pricier Cybertrucks, halts orders for cheapest version.

Geely - New Zeekr 5.5C LFP batteries can charge at the fastest rate in the world, from 10% to 80% in 10.5 minutes. New ZEEKR 7X will be priced at CNY 239,900 yuan ($33,829) and will compete with the Tesla Model Y.

BMW BEV deliveries climb 34% to over 179,500 units in H1. BMW overtakes Tesla in European EV sales for first time, report says.

Changan to open new Thai EV factory in March 2025.

Stellantis - Italian minister gives Stellantis ultimatum over EU funds for planned gigafactory.

Hyundai to double hybrid lineup, unveils $3B buyback. Hyundai to invest $28M in Thailand for EV assembly and batteries, set to begin in 2026.

Li-Auto delivered 51,000 vehicles in July 2024, setting a new monthly delivery record and representing an increase of 49.4% YoY.

GAC Aion's new plant goes into operation with capacity of 200,000 cars pa.

Nio subsidiary Onvo sees first production car of L60 roll off line.

XPeng launches basic version of the Mona M03 electric coupe starts at 119,800 yuan ($16,812). XPeng aims to manufacture EVs in Europe to blunt tariffs.

Xiaomi formally sets 2024 car delivery target of 120,000.

Ford scraps electric SUV in $1.9 billion hit to EV ambitions. Spending on EVs will drop to about 30% of CapEx, from 40%.

Samsung SDI finalizes deal with GM to build $3.5 bln joint EV battery factory in US, delays by one year.

Chinese EV maker Hozon launches latest model to boost sales ahead of Hong Kong IPO.

Rivian sticks to flat production outlook for 2024.

Lucid secures $1.5 billion lifeline from Saudi Public Investment Fund. On track for annual production of approximately 9,000 vehicles.

Huawei, BAIC joint brand Stelato launches S9 to target premium electric sedan market.

Toyota bets big on hybrid-only models.

Lion Electric to reduce workforce by 30% in Canada and the U.S. due to low business volumes in H1, 2024.

As usual all comments are welcome.

