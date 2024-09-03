Dave: ~$30 Represents A More Sensible Terrain To Own This Fintech Disruptor

Hiroshi Watanabe

Introduction

So far, in 2024, the micro-cap segment hasn't quite set the world alight; on a YTD basis when the key large-caps have notched positive returns of almost 20%, micro-caps have lagged by close to 1200bps on average. Yet, within this underperforming cohort, we've had quite a few shining lights, and one amongst those names is Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE), a fully digitized financial services entity, that has seen its market cap expand by a whopping 3.5x during the first eight months of the year!

YCharts

If you're piqued by this high-flyer and want to take a position in this counter, here are a few important things to note.

Why Dave Intrigues Us

At its essence, DAVE is a fully digitized financial services disruptor that is seeking to address the financial needs of 180m financially unstable Americans who have largely been shunned by the traditional brick-and-mortar banking club. This group typically has no or limited savings, and live from paycheck to paycheck; their liquidity and cash flow levels are understandably haphazard and on the off chance when they do get access to the banking system, they end up having to meet heightened overdraft and maintenance fees that could reach $300-$400 per year.

DAVE, on the other hand, is more accessible and doesn't cripple its customer base with unnecessary fees (steep fees are largely a corollary of a bloated expense base that needs to be covered) as it manages a tight ship, with improving leverage when it comes to the cost base (more on this later).

DAVE's initial goal is to assuage the liquidity needs of this cohort, and once they get their foot in the door, they seek to deepen their presence by cross-selling other financial products that help cement the banking relationship. As of Q2, DAVE was growing its membership count at a pace of 22% YoY (11.3M members and counting). Given the ease of use, and flexibility of DAVE's financial service platform (on Apple's App Store, the Dave APP had garnered a rating of 4.8 based on nearly 700k ratings), getting its members to pursue other financial products typically doesn't take a lot of work.

Q2 Presentation

Some might think that DAVE is taking a grave risk by heavily exposing itself to this financially vulnerable population, but the resultant delinquency metrics (which have been trending lower over time) are a reflection of how robust DAVE's underwriting standards are.

10-K and Earnings Transcript

DAVE is able to do well here because, rather than pursuing the dated FICO-based models employed by traditional banks, it leverages a fully automated machine learning algorithm that considers historical spending, savings and earnings patterns, before determining advances provided to its members. Essentially, this translates to more efficient disbursements without any compromise on the credit quality.

Being a digital player, DAVE's cost base is also relatively less onerous than some of the traditional players in this space. For instance, legacy banks consist of hundreds of thousands of employees with many duplicating roles, whereas DAVE's employee strength is only around 300. What's key is that it has continued to refine its cost base over time, whilst deepening tech impetus, so much so that its fixed expense as a function of revenue is currently trending lower by 1800 bps.

Q2 Presentation

If we look ahead, it appears that this reduced pressure from the cost base is likely to persist even in FY25. The image below captures consensus estimates for DAVE through the next two years, and what this implies is impressive FY25 EBITDA growth of 27% on 19% revenue growth for the same year. Put another way, DAVE's EBITDA growth will come in at 1.42x the pace of its revenue growth.

YCharts

For a business that is poised to facilitate such a healthy EBITDA outlook, we don't believe the current EVE/EBITDA multiple of over 10x should be construed as pricey.

YCharts

Closing Thoughts - Should You Buy DAVE Stock Now?

Whilst we remain very enthused by the long-term trajectory of DAVE, we think prospective investors can afford to wait for a lower entry point before diving into DAVE.

It's fair to say that DAVE has outperformed expectations in H1-24, particularly in Q2, where revenue growth came in at an impressive pace of 31% (Q1 was 25%). However, it would be unrealistic to expect this pace to be sustained through H2. Indeed, even management doesn't believe that, and they've guided to FY sales growth of 22.5% (at the mid-point of management's guidance). This would basically translate to much slower H2 sales growth of 18-20%.

Besides a lower cadence of sales, management has also flagged the prospects of a higher cadence of marketing spend in Q3, coupled with a higher provision of credit losses in the back half of the year, which could result in the pace of profit growth in H2 coming in at a slower pace than H1.

YCharts

Then, the chart above measures DAVE's relative strength versus other alternatives from the Global Fintech universe. Through much of H2-23, it looked like DAVE was one of the more oversold names in this universe that could mean-revert, with its relative strength (RS) ratio dropping to record lows. However, since Q2-24 we've already seen the RS ratio mean-revert to its long-term average, so right now, there's no great incentive to either go long or short.

Investors may also want to note that the ferocity of the short sellers appears to have ramped up since June; currently, we have 2.084m shares that have been sold short, translating to a whopping 25% of the total float. One can see the temptation to play for a short-covering move, but do note that the low days-to-cover ratio of just 5.2 days dampens the allure.

YCharts

Shifting to DAVE's standalone chart, note that since the turn of this year, the stock appears to be forming a bull flag pattern, and is currently undergoing some retracement following a strong uptrend from Jan to May (yet, encouragingly it still continues to trade above its 200 DMA on the daily chart which helps reiterate the broad bullish undertones).

What we've also seen is that when the price drops closer to the $30 level, we tend to see strong support come in (multiple times highlighted in yellow). Given how often the price has re-tested those zones and bounced, we believe it would make more sense to wait for the price to drop to those levels before contemplating a long position. For now, we'll tag DAVE as a hold.