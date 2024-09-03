Gerdau: Demand From The Automotive Industry And Undervalued

Sep. 03, 2024 3:49 PM ETGerdau S.A. (GGB) Stock
London Stock Market Research profile picture
London Stock Market Research
171 Followers

Summary

  • Gerdau S.A. is significantly undervalued, benefiting from the automotive industry growth, electric vehicle development, and electrical transmission renovation globally.
  • The company has a strong financial position, with increasing tangible book value per share, positive net income, and long-term free cash flow growth.
  • GGB's strategic asset sales and resource reallocation enhance its financials, while currency advantages from the Brazilian real's decline further improve profitability.
  • Risks include potential goodwill impairments, cyclical steel industry fluctuations, and geopolitical trade changes impacting demand and free cash flow expectations.

water cooling of roling mill line

chinaface

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) offers more than 100 years experience of operating in the steel industry. It is the largest Brazilian producer of steel, and could benefit substantially from ongoing investments in the automotive industry, the development of the electric vehicles, and

This article was written by

London Stock Market Research profile picture
London Stock Market Research
171 Followers
London Stock Market Research is a service offered by an ex-investment banker from the city of London. After around 11 years in the industry, I decided to drop out, and made dollars out of what I learned in business. I appreciate value investments, and I usually buy companies that trade at close to 10x earnings, and offer dividend yield. I mainly research small caps, and mid caps from the United States, Canada, South America, UK, France, and Germany.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclaimer: I do not offer financial advice. This is only my opinion about the price of stocks. Readers may want to hire an investment adviser. My articles may also include mistakes about future EPS forecasts, EBITDA forecasts, net sales forecasts, and other expectations. My valuation models may also include assumptions about the cost of capital, cost of equity, or future growth. These assumptions may be too optimistic, or too pessimistic.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GGB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GGB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GGB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GGB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News