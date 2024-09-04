If I Had To Retire Today With 10 REITs - Part 3

Tim Robberts

How many real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) do you own?

If I had to guess, most people own around 10 REITs, which is the bare minimal number as far as I’m concerned.

By owning 10 REITs and assuming they’re equal weight, the investor has 10% allocated to each name.

This provides for some level of diversification, but it doesn’t necessarily protect you when there’s one torpedo in the portfolio.

Which is why it’s important to always conduct research on each stock before pulling the trigger.

As for me, I adhere to Sir John Templeton’s mantra when it comes to diversification:

“The only investors who shouldn’t diversify are those who are right 100 percent of the time.”

As a conservative investor, I really don’t care if I become a one-hit-wonder on Seeking Alpha.

My followers know that I’ve experienced significant losses (before writing on Seeking Alpha) and there’s absolutely no need to become a speculator. I’ve been there and done that, and I have battle scars to prove it.

If you’ve been following my series, you know that I have published Part 1 and Part 2, and now it’s time to conclude the 10=REIT portfolio with four names. Here’s a recap of the first six REITs:

So, without further ado, here are the final four picks:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

ARE is a real estate investment trust that pioneered the life science real estate niche upon its founding in 1994.

The company develops, owns, and operates a portfolio of collaborative life science properties located in leading markets for health discovery including San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, San Diego, New York City, the Research Triangle, and Maryland.

At the end of Q2 '24, the company had an asset base in North America comprising 42.1 million SF of operating properties and 5.3 million SF of Class A/A+ properties under construction or in development.

ARE has a pristine list of top tenants that includes names such as Moderna, Bristol-Myers, Eli Lily, Harvard University, Pfizer, Merck, Sanofi, and New York University.

The majority of the company’s top 20 tenants are investment grade credit rated by S&P or Moody’s and in total, its top 20 tenants make up 36.5% of the company’s annual rental revenue and has a weighted average lease term (“WALT”) of 9.4 years.

The company had solid results in Q2 '24, with 7.4% growth in total revenue. FFO during the quarter was reported at $405.5 million, or $2.36 per share, compared with FFO of $382.4 million, or $2.24 per share in the second quarter of 2023.

During the quarter, the company had strong leasing volume totaling 1.1 million rentable square feet (“RSF”) with rental rate increases of 7.4% or 3.7% on a cash basis.

ARE reported significant liquidity of $5.6 billion at the end of the quarter and had excellent debt metrics, including a net debt + preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.4x and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.5x (2Q-24 annualized).

ARE has had average adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, growth rate of 5.87% since 2015. Analysts expect AFFO per share to remain flat in 2024, but then to increase by 3% and 6% in the years 2025 and 2026, respectively.

The stock pays a 4.35% dividend yield and trades at a P/AFFO of 15.69x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 25.11x.

We rate Alexandria Real Estate a Buy.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH)

INVH is a single-family housing REIT and is the nation’s largest home leasing and management company, with a portfolio of roughly 85,000 homes for lease.

The company is one of the top owners and operators of single-family homes that are leased to residents in highly sought-after communities in the U.S., including 16 core markets.

The company targets markets with strong demand drivers that they believe lead to above-average rent growth potential. INVH’s primarily invests in homes located in the Western and Southeast regions of the United States, and has a particularly large presence in Florida.

In addition to the homes it owns, the company also has a high-margin and fast-growing third-party management business, which recently added a portfolio of 3,000 single-family homes in May of this year. After the new addition, the company’s number of managed-only homes totaled 17,261 at the end of 2Q-2024.

INVH reported impressive Q2 '24 operating results, with an 8.8% increase in total revenues during the quarter. Additionally, the company’s Core FFO per share increased by 7.3% and its AFFO per share increased by 4.1% year over year.

During Q2 2024, the company acquired 502 homes for roughly $166.0 million and disposed of 266 homes for roughly $117.0 million.

During April and May of this year, INVH entered into contracts with several of its home builder partners. It will build more than 1,000 homes for a total investment of ~$274 million, and as previously mentioned, it began providing third-party management services for an additional 3,000 homes during the quarter.

During Q2 2024, the company received an upgrade from Moody’s which improved the company’s credit rating from Baa3 to Baa2 (stable). At the end of the quarter, INVH had $1.7 billion of available liquidity and solid debt metrics, with a net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 5.3x and a long-term debt to capital ratio of 46.08%.

During Q2 '24, the company had a same-store average occupancy of 97.5%.

Invitation Homes has delivered a 7.96% AFFO growth rate since 2018. Analysts expect AFFO per share growth to come in at +4% in 2025 and +7 in 2026. The company pays a 3.04% dividend yield and its stock is currently trading at a P/AFFO of 23.72x, compared to its normal AFFO multiple of 25.45x.

We rate Invitation Homes a Buy.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

LADR is an internally managed mortgage REIT that originates and invests in a portfolio of real estate related assets, with a primary focus on senior secured mortgage loans.

The company has a diverse portfolio of investments, but its primary business is the origination of senior first mortgage loans, both fixed and floating rate, that have flexible loan structures and are secured by commercial real estate (“CRE”).

Additionally, the company invests in investment-grade securities that are secured by mortgage loans and owns a portfolio of net leased commercial properties.

At the end of Q2 '24, the company’s $5.2 billion portfolio consisted of investment assets and cash, which included $2.5 billion of first mortgage loans, $947 million of equity interests in real estate, and $481 million of investments in investment-grade securities.

The company recently released its Q2 '24 operating results and reported net interest income of $34.3 million during the quarter, compared to net interest income of $40.5 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Provision for loan loss reserves was reported at $5.1 million in the second quarter, compared to a provision for loan loss reserves of $6.9 million for the same period in 2023.

After accounting for the provision for loan loss reserves, net interest income came in at $29.3 million during 2Q-2024, compared to $33.6 million in 2Q-2023.

Net income during the quarter was reported at $32.1 million, compared to net income of $28.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, and distributable earnings came in at $40.4 million in 2Q-24, compared to $41.5 million in 2Q-23.

On a per-share basis, distributable EPS was reported at $0.31 in the second quarter, compared to distributable EPS of $0.33 in the second quarter of 2023.

During the quarter, the company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, compared to its distributable EPS of $0.31, resulting in 1.35x dividend coverage in 2Q-2024.

Analysts expect EPS to fall by -8% in 2024, but then expect EPS growth of 7% in 2025 and growth of 14% in 2026. The stock pays a 7.44% dividend yield and currently trades at a P/E ratio of 9.73x, compared to its normal P/E ratio of 10.49x.

We rate Ladder Capital a Buy.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP)

EGP is an REIT that specializes in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial real estate across major Sunbelt markets in the U.S. The company primarily operates in the states of Florida, Arizona, Texas, California, and North Carolina.

The industrial REIT has a market cap of approximately $9.1 billion and a 60.2 million SF portfolio made up of premier distribution facilities that are typically multi-tenant, shallow bay, and located in supply constrained areas near major transportation hubs.

The company recently released its Q2 2024 operating results and reported revenues during the quarter of $159.1 million, compared to revenues of $139.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

FFO during the quarter was reported at $99.3 million, or $2.05 per share, compared to FFO of $84.4 million, or $1.89 per share for the same period in 2023. The change in FFO per share represents a year-over-year increase of 8.5%.

Rental rates on new and renewal leases increased on average by 59.7% on a straight-line or GAAP basis, and the company ended the quarter with a 97.4% leased operating portfolio.

During Q2 '24, the company declared a dividend of $1.27 per share that was paid on July 15, 2024. The 2Q dividend was the 178th consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders. In total, the company has increased or maintained its dividend for 31 consecutive years, with 28 dividend increases during that period.

EGP continues to maintain a fortress-like balance sheet, with a debt to total market capitalization of 16.9% at the end of the second quarter. The company has a fixed charge coverage ratio of 11.27x and reported a debt to EBITDAre of 3.77x.

EastGroup Properties has delivered an average AFFO growth rate of 10.71% since 2017. Analysts expect AFFO per share to increase by 10% in 2025 and then increase by 14% the following year.

The stock pays a 3.00% dividend yield and trades at a P/AFFO of 29.40x, compared to its normal AFFO multiple of 30.36x.

We rate EastGroup Properties a Buy.

In Closing

I hope that you enjoyed my series titled “If I Had To Retire With 10 REITs.”

I hope that you enjoyed my series titled "If I Had To Retire With 10 REITs."