Buena Vista Images

Introduction

Investments in a mushroom grower, a massive Tokyo Skyscraper, a private debt deal, and a Japanese multi-billion private equity deal are just four examples of operations the private equity giant KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is engaged in — just last month!

I found these four examples in a search on Bloomberg that took me less than 30 seconds. I could have listed many more deals, as private equity and credit are booming again, making KKR and some of its peers high-performers on the stock market.

Bloomberg

After struggling in 2022 due to elevated interest rates, the private equity industry has come back roaring, led by KKR. This giant, with a $110 billion market cap, has returned more than 400% over the past five years, leaving high-performers like Blackstone (BX) in the dust.

Data by YCharts

On July 22, I covered Blackstone, using the title “Playing Real-Life Monopoly With Blackstone.” In that article, I explained how the giant had built a business model that allowed it to use scale and expertise to create an unmatched portfolio of high-quality assets and lending operations.

KKR is smaller — yet not less impressive.

Hence, in this article, I'll discuss what makes KKR so special and what to make of the risk/reward after its impressive stock price performance recently.

So, as we have a lot to discuss, let's get to it!

KKR's A Giant

KKR was founded in 1976 by Henry Kravis, George Roberts, and their mentor Jerome Kohlberg. With just $120,000, they started a private equity firm focused on U.S. assets.

Nowadays, the company is a global giant with more than 25 KKR offices and nine Global Atlantic offices, which manage KKR's insurance business. At the start of this year, KKR bought the remaining equity interest in this insurance giant, making it a wholly owned part of the company. Since June of this year, the company has been an S&P 500 (SP500) member.

KKR & Co.

In 2010, the company had 13 offices and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. As we can see below, these operations were mainly in private equity and credit. Since then, it has added countless other operations, including a wide range of private equity segments, much more credit capabilities, and real estate, which has become the go-to place for private equity recently.

KKR & Co.

The chart below captures the company's transformation even better. In 2010, it had $62 billion in assets under management (“AUM”). In 2023, that number had grown to more than $550 billion.

Currently, traditional private equity is bigger than the company's entire asset base of 2010. Moreover, it has seen strong growth in leveraged credit, alternative credit, real estate, and infrastructure.

KKR & Co.

This isn't just impressive but also great news for its fee-related income. Between 2010 and 2023, the company has grown its fee-related earnings by 7x to $2.4 billion. Net income has risen by 5x to $3.0 billion.

Even better, shareholders who have been with the company since its July 2010 IPO have enjoyed a 23% annualized total return, beating the impressive 14% annual return of the S&P 500 by a considerable margin.

KKR & Co.

So far, so good.

As great as a fantastic past performance may be, it's all about the future.

KKR's Just Getting Started

In this case, I'm using the company's own words. In its 2024 Investor Day presentation, it noted: “We are just getting started.”

This was backed by the following chart, showing it expects to raise over $300 billion in new capital through 2026.

This is expected to result in annual compounding EPS growth of roughly 20%!

KKR & Co.

All of this is part of its plan to become a >$200 billion market cap giant to use its scale even better. Note that as of April 5, 2024, only 36 companies on the NYSE and NASDAQ were part of that category.

KKR & Co.

A big part of its expected growth is using existing assets. For example, according to the company, more than half of its AUM is not fully scaled, while more than 80% of its strategies are not yet scaled, either.

KKR & Co.

As private equity, real estate, credit, and private wealth operations are still seeing a massively fragmented market with the benefits of new strategies, KKR sees multiple paths to grow its AUM to more than $1 trillion in the next five years!

In the second quarter of this year, the company raised $32 billion. This made it the second most active fundraising quarter in its history. We're seeing this momentum in the entire private equity industry, as lower inflation and expectations of lower rates have brought back optimism among investors.

This includes the successful launch of its Global Infrastructure V fund, which raised roughly $10 billion by July 2024. Moreover, its Capital Markets business has been thriving, with 2Q24 being one of the most successful quarters recently.

It now has more than $600 million in AUM, 16% more compared to the prior-year quarter.

KKR & Co.

More than 90% of its AUM is perpetual capital or capital with a duration of at least eight years at inception. This is capital that has an indefinite term with no predetermined requirement to return invested capital to shareholders.

Going back to fundraising, with expected record Capital Market fees in the third quarter, the company believes it is in a great spot to capitalize on favorable market conditions. Based on the current environment, it is very difficult to disagree with that.

According to the company, the global environment is seeing a significant upswing in leveraged credit issuance, IPOs, and M&A activity, with leveraged credit issuance growth of more than 100%, growth in IPOs of 50%, and announced M&A volume growth of 25% year-to-date.

[...] given it typically takes a couple of quarters for the market to turn back on, these numbers understate the run rate activity we are feeling today. If this momentum continues, we believe you will see even more activity and announced deals and exits in the second half of the year. - KKR 2Q24 Earnings Call.

Even better, the company has a lot of dry powder and sees significant opportunities in the global $40 trillion credit market and more capital demand than supply in markets like global infrastructure and real estate.

KKR & Co.

With ongoing interest rate challenges and banks being on the sidelines for risk reasons, private equity is in a fantastic place to pick up the slack and expand in these fast-growing markets.

Dividend & Valuation

After hiking its dividend by 6.1% on July 31, the company currently pays a dividend of $0.175 per share per quarter. This translates to a yield of 0.6%.

Over the past five years, the dividend has grown by 6.3% per year. It enjoys a very low payout ratio of 17%.

Data by YCharts

Although this dividend is nothing to write home about, the company, which enjoys an A-rated balance sheet, has something else: elevated earnings growth.

As we discussed in the first part of this article, the company is very ambitious when it comes to growing its earnings.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, analysts expect KKR to grow its earnings per share by 36% this year, potentially followed by 30% and 23% growth in 2025 and 2026. These are truly “tech-like” earnings, fueled by a strong business model and increasingly favorable market conditions.

FAST Graphs

Moreover, although the company trades at a blended P/E ratio of almost 30x, the market remains bullish, with a consensus price target of $139, 12% above the current price.

The most bullish target on my radar comes from Redburn Atlantic, which puts a fair price tag of $153 on the stock, 24% above the current price.

Although KKR is not very cheap, the market is simply not selling at these levels, as an increasingly favorable operating environment provides room for what could be a prolonged growth streak with above-average growth rates.

As such, I give the company a Buy rating. However, I would not buy a full position at current prices. Were I in the market for KKR, I would be a gradual buyer. If the stock price corrects a bit, I can average it down. If the stock price continues to rally, I have a foot in the door.

On a longer-term basis, I believe KKR is in a great spot to beat the market.

Takeaway

KKR & Co. Inc. is on an impressive growth trajectory, expanding its influence across private equity, credit, real estate, and infrastructure with a clear path to becoming a $200 billion market cap giant.

Despite a strong five-year performance and ambitious growth targets, including a goal to more than double its AUM to over $1 trillion in the next five years, KKR's current valuation suggests it's priced for continued success.

While it's not the cheapest stock, the company's robust business model, favorable market conditions, and impressive growth outlook make it a solid buy on pullbacks.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Strong Growth Trajectory: KKR has been on a roll, with a 400% return over the past five years and ambitious targets to double its AUM to over $1 trillion in the next five years. The company's robust expansion in private equity, credit, and real estate puts it in a prime spot for continued growth.

KKR has been on a roll, with a 400% return over the past five years and ambitious targets to double its AUM to over $1 trillion in the next five years. The company's robust expansion in private equity, credit, and real estate puts it in a prime spot for continued growth. Favorable Market Conditions: With the private equity market rebounding and KKR's strategic positioning, I believe the company is in a great spot to capitalize on a favorable operating environment, especially with banks standing on the sidelines.

With the private equity market rebounding and KKR's strategic positioning, I believe the company is in a great spot to capitalize on a favorable operating environment, especially with banks standing on the sidelines. Tech-Like Earnings Growth: Expected EPS growth rates of more than 20% annually through 2026 make KKR's earnings trajectory one of the strongest among the largest-cap companies.

Cons: