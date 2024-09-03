AndreyPopov

Health In Tech’s Growth Rate Is Dropping Sharply

Health In Tech, Inc. (HIT) has filed to raise $10.35 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

Health In Tech provides various healthcare insurance IT services for marketplace participants in the U.S.

But, given the sharp drop in topline revenue growth rate, excessive valuation expectations and deteriorating efficiency metrics, my outlook on the HIT IPO is to sell (avoid it).

Health In Tech Overview and Market

Stuart, Fla.,-based Health In Tech was founded to remove friction in obtaining information for various healthcare insurance players such as insurance companies, licensed brokers and third-party administrators relative to self-funded healthcare benefits plans.

Management is headed by founder and Chief Executive Officer Tim Johnson, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2014 and has "extensive knowledge in (the) stop loss insurance and self funded benefits space."

The firm’s main offerings include the following:

Risk mitigation and stop-loss solutions

Underwriting and quoting platform

Reference-based pricing networks

Member benefit utilization and data

As of June 30, 2024, Health In Tech has booked fair market value investment of $2.8 million from investors, including founder Tim Johnson and Zhong Yang Securities Limited.

The firm markets various aspects of its suite of services to different self-funded healthcare plan marketplace participants.

As of the end of 2023, the company had clients in 42 U.S. states, with its platform used by "192 brokers, 17 third-party administrators (TPAs), and 118 additional third-party agencies."

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenues have grown more slowly, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2024 19.9% 2023 17.7% 2022 20.2% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple, a function of how many dollars of additional revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing expense, fell sharply to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2024 0.7 2023 4.0 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule that indicates that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and operating margin equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth rate/operating margin trajectory.

HIT’s most recent calculation was 25% as of June 30, 2024, so the firm is in need of further improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 16% Operating Margin 9% Total 25% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

According to a 2023 market research report by the Employee Benefit Research Institute, the market for self-funded plan activity was expected to grow as a result of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, but has "since ebbed and flowed with no discernible long-term trend."

Since 2018, the percentage of SMEs offering at least one self-insured plan option has grown, but large enterprise offerings of self-insured plans have dropped.

The rate of self-insurance plan offerings has varied widely by state, with the report stating that "the percentage of private-sector enrollees in self-insured plans varied from 33 percent in Hawaii to 70 percent in Ohio."

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

ServiceNow (NOW)

Phreesia (PHR)

Everquote (EVER)

My SWOT thumbnail for Health In Tech is described here:

Strengths AI-powered platform, broker-friendly, unlimited data access

Weaknesses Small size, focus on the low end of the market, high R&D requirements

Opportunities Growing SME demand for self-funded plans, white-label features, new market potential

Threats Competitors with larger datasets, small businesses more susceptible to economic downturns and price sensitivity



Health In Tech’s Recent Financial Results

I've summarized the company’s recent financial results as follows:

Growing topline revenue but decelerating quickly

Lower gross profit and gross margin

Reduced operating profit and cash flow from operations

Shown here are relevant financial results pulled from HIT’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2024 $10,127,421 16.5% 2023 $19,151,502 231.9% 2022 $5,769,781 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2024 $8,162,783 -0.5% 2023 $16,847,591 209.9% 2022 $5,435,593 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2024 80.60% -13.7% 2023 87.97% -6.6% 2022 94.21% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2024 $867,358 8.6% 2023 $3,383,091 17.7% 2022 $205,582 3.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2024 $438,543 4.3% 2023 $3,957,914 20.7% 2022 $(243,342) -4.2% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2024 $586,329 2023 $1,528,878 2022 $782,752 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of June 30, 2024, Health In Tech had $2.2 million in cash and $4.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, was $12,727.

Health In Tech’s IPO And Valuation Details

Health In Tech intends to raise $10.35 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, offering 2.3 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have disclosed any interest in acquiring shares of the IPO.

In fact, the company is also registering for resale an additional approximately 2 million shares of stock by selling shareholder Zhong Yang Securities.

The firm has also elected to be an "emerging growth company" and a "smaller reporting company," which means management can choose to disclose substantially less information to shareholders.

Many such company stocks have performed badly after their IPO.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately $2.5 million to fund enhancements to our current systems as well as the development of additional functionalities of our systems; Approximately $4.0 million to fund the business expansion of HIT’s service offerings; Approximately $1.5 million to fund expansion of sales and distribution channels in order to reach a broader customer base; The remaining proceeds to fund talent development and retention, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC)

The company’s presentation of its IPO roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the company said it was not a party to any legal actions that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The single listed bookrunner of the IPO is American Trust Investment Services.

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $243,312,111 Enterprise Value $235,001,938 Price / Sales 11.82 EV / Revenue 11.42 EV / EBITDA 82.72 Earnings Per Share $0.03 Operating Margin 13.80% Net Margin 8.96% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 4.25% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Net Free Cash Flow $12,727 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 0.01% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 0.70 Revenue Growth Rate 16.45% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Health In Tech’s Growth Is Slowing Sharply

HIT is seeking public capital market investment from primarily retail investors, hence the proposed share price range of $4.00 - $5.00.

The company’s financials have shown increasing topline revenue but decelerating sharply, reduced gross profit and gross margin and lower operating profit and cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, was $12,727.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenue has increased. Its Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple fell substantially to 0.7x, a negative trend.

The firm currently plans to pay zero dividends and anticipates it will use any earnings for its future development and expansion plans.

HIT’s recent capital spending history shows it has spent heavily on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The company’s Rule of 40 results have been only moderate, with sharply reduced revenue growth and low operating margin contributing to an unimpressive figure for this metric.

The market opportunity for providing data and tools for participants in the self-funded healthcare marketplace is reasonably robust, with growth being seen in the small- and medium-sized business portion of the market.

Risks to the company’s capabilities as a public company include its small size, declining growth rate, and focus on the small business part of the market, which can produce increasing acquisition costs against revenue and reduced growth efficiency, as well as higher demand volatility.

Management is seeking an Enterprise Value/EBITDA multiple of approximately 83x, which is extremely high for a company that's producing a sharply reduced growth rate.

Given the sharp drop in topline revenue growth rate, extremely high valuation expectations and worsening efficiency metrics, my outlook on the HIT IPO is to sell (avoid it).

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.