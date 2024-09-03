Urupong

4-Factor Dividend Growth Portfolio

The 4-factor dividend growth portfolio was launched on November 1st, 2022. You can read about the strategy, stock selection process, and portfolio construction in this 4-Factor Dividend Growth Portfolio article. In a nutshell, the strategy leverages the stock selection process of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), or rather its underlying index, the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index (DJUSDIV), with a few minor modifications.

The first major difference is the starting universe of stocks, I chose to create my own investable universe focused on high-quality companies that have a history of above-average dividend growth.

The second major difference is the modification to the ranking criteria, instead of using the return on equity, as the DJUSDIV, I chose to replace it with the return on capital. I personally believe that return on capital is a superior metric to return on equity.

On November 1, 2023, I rebalanced this portfolio with 25 newly selected stocks using the 4-factor stock selection process laid out in the original article.

You can read more about the rebalancing and changes for fiscal year two in this article.

These stocks will be held for a duration of 12 months and the portfolio will be rebalanced back to equal weight (4% per stock) at the end of each month. The portfolio is held in a traditional IRA and therefore has no tax drag from being rebalanced frequently.

Here is a snapshot of the actual portfolio as of September 2, 2024, including each position, the number of shares, current market value, estimated annual dividend, current allocation, target allocation, and dividend yield.

On September 3rd, the portfolio will be rebalanced to bring it back to equal weight. If you continue reading, you'll learn that the monthly rebalancing has not proved to be the optimal strategy and will likely be eliminated in fiscal year 3.

Ticker Shares Market Value Annual Dividend Allocation Target Yield ADP 0.416420 114.89 2.33 4.23% 4.00% 2.03% ASML 0.118020 106.67 0.78 3.93% 4.00% 0.74% AVGO 0.690470 112.42 1.45 4.14% 4.00% 1.29% CNS 1.259860 112.58 2.97 4.15% 4.00% 2.64% EOG 0.854190 110.04 3.11 4.05% 4.00% 2.83% FAST 1.542310 105.31 2.41 3.88% 4.00% 2.28% HD 0.293440 108.13 2.64 3.98% 4.00% 2.44% INFY 4.861330 113.17 2.67 4.17% 4.00% 2.36% LOW 0.438420 108.95 2.02 4.01% 4.00% 1.85% LRCX 0.127650 104.80 1.17 3.86% 4.00% 1.12% LSTR 0.570070 104.07 0.77 3.83% 4.00% 0.74% MA 0.233340 112.78 0.62 4.15% 4.00% 0.55% MAS 1.385740 110.25 1.61 4.06% 4.00% 1.46% MCHP 1.237650 101.69 2.25 3.74% 4.00% 2.22% MPWR 0.127560 119.23 0.64 4.39% 4.00% 0.53% ODFL 0.510700 98.46 0.53 3.63% 4.00% 0.54% PAYX 0.853920 112.03 3.35 4.13% 4.00% 2.99% RHI 1.689210 105.86 3.58 3.90% 4.00% 3.38% ROL 2.254100 113.11 1.35 4.17% 4.00% 1.20% SQM 2.842110 110.27 5.97 4.06% 4.00% 5.41% SWKS 0.961330 105.35 2.69 3.88% 4.00% 2.55% TXN 0.536950 115.09 2.79 4.24% 4.00% 2.43% UPS 0.832890 107.07 5.43 3.94% 4.00% 5.07% WSM 0.730680 98.15 1.67 3.61% 4.00% 1.70% WSO 0.220870 105.01 2.39 3.87% 4.00% 2.27% Click to enlarge

Please note that the data in this table is automatically updated via "Numbers" and may not be 100% accurate.

August 2024 Results

The portfolio posted an awful return of -0.27% in August that underperformed the S&P 500, +2.43%, and SCHD, +2.36%. Year-to-date the portfolio now trails SCHD and the S&P 500. The underperformance relative to SCHD is 2.58% (+10.92% vs. +13.50%) and the gap to the S&P 500 is 8.61% (+10.92% vs. +19.53%).

For fiscal year 2 (Nov 2023-Oct 2024), my portfolio is trailing the S&P 500 (-1.03%) and maintaining a healthy margin over SCHD (+7.07%). Since its inception, on November 1, 2022, the portfolio has a CAGR of 24.79% and is trailing the S&P 500 by 0.05% but it is beating SCHD by 13.10%.

Beating the S&P 500 or SCHD is not a primary objective, but it is useful to see how the portfolio fares compared to alternative investment options. The goal is for this portfolio to deliver a long-term (5+ years) CAGR of at least 12%. Thus far, 22 months in, the portfolio is sitting comfortably ahead of this goal. Outperforming SCHD and staying in line with the S&P 500 is just icing on the cake.

The average loss for all 25 holdings in August was 0.28%. This is another one of those rare months where the portfolio return is almost perfectly aligned with the "perfect benchmark" return. Typically, due to rebalancing limitations, the portfolio return and the benchmark return are a few basis points off.

Individual Returns and Variations

Here are the individual returns for August for each holding. In the table below you can see the ticker symbol for each holding, the target allocation weight, the total return in June, and the respective allocation return in the portfolio.

Symbol Target Allocation Aug 24 Combined ADP 4.00% 5.06% 28.69% ASML 4.00% -3.50% 52.19% AVGO 4.00% 1.33% 95.86% CNS 4.00% 4.87% 77.01% EOG 4.00% 1.59% 5.57% FAST 4.00% -3.49% 19.79% HD 4.00% 0.71% 32.82% INFY 4.00% 5.20% 47.52% LOW 4.00% 1.22% 32.33% LRCX 4.00% -10.88% 40.51% LSTR 4.00% -3.85% 12.81% MA 4.00% 4.23% 28.97% MAS 4.00% 2.59% 55.37% MCHP 4.00% -6.93% 17.72% MPWR 4.00% 8.29% 112.68% ODFL 4.00% -8.27% 2.75% PAYX 4.00% 3.29% 21.87% RHI 4.00% -1.56% -13.73% ROL 4.00% 5.07% 35.29% SQM 4.00% 1.94% -17.64% SWKS 4.00% -2.91% 29.86% TXN 4.00% 5.17% 54.19% UPS 4.00% -0.15% -4.70% WSM 4.00% -13.16% 81.02% WSO 4.00% -2.87% 38.71% -0.28% 35.50% Click to enlarge

14 out of the 25 stocks had a positive return last month but that wasn't enough to see the portfolio earn a positive overall gain during the month.

Here are the best performers:

MPWR +8.29% INFY +5.20% TXN +5.17% ROL +5.07% ADP +5.06%

The average cumulative return for all 25 stocks for the period November 2023 to August 2024 is 35.50%, slightly more than the actual portfolio return (+35.34%). Following August, 20 out of the 25 chosen stocks have double-digit returns, with only three stocks currently sitting in the red.

Here are the top 5 performers in fiscal year 2:

MPWR +112.68% AVGO +95.86% WSM +81.02% CNS +77.01% MAS +55.37%

Breaking down the returns by the original ranking of the top 25 holdings chosen for inclusion in the portfolio, we can see that it's the highest-ranked 20 stocks that generate the highest returns. And really it's the core middle-ranked stocks (6-20) that are driving the portfolio. What's interesting though, is that the highest-ranked stock, SQM, is still the worst-performing component of the portfolio.

RANK Nov 23 Dec 23 Jan 24 Feb 24 Mar 24 Apr 24 May 24 Jun 24 Jul 24 Aug 24 CMBD 1-5 7.12% 7.76% -5.52% 9.95% 10.21% -5.37% -0.49% -4.42% 5.61% -1.61% 23.58% 6-10 13.42% 7.76% 4.51% 7.77% -2.48% -6.80% 5.42% 6.20% 6.12% 2.80% 52.81% 11-15 11.93% 8.70% -2.51% 9.53% 1.70% -9.96% 1.65% 2.01% 5.61% -2.59% 26.89% 16-20 12.60% 17.36% -4.42% 3.17% 5.44% -1.44% 1.01% 6.23% 5.64% -1.30% 51.50% 21-25 7.32% 7.61% -1.78% 5.18% 2.77% -6.05% -0.24% 0.99% 2.76% 1.30% 20.81% Click to enlarge

In fiscal year one, there was a clear correlation that higher-ranked stocks performed better than their lower-ranked counterparts. Thus far, this trend has not held true in fiscal year 2, with the middle-ranked stocks seeing the best returns, on average.

Since there are 25 stocks included in the portfolio, there is no easy way to divide it into two equal halves. If I eliminate the middle stock, the 13th best-ranked stock, the top 12 stocks have an average return of 34.38% thus far, while the bottom 12 stocks have an average return of 38.25%. The top 12 stocks did outperform the bottom 12 stocks again in August, +0.80% vs. -0.69%, bridging more of the gap.

Long-Term Performance

The portfolio achieved a 10.90% return in fiscal year one, outperforming the S&P 500 by 0.75%. The return for fiscal year two (Nov. 1, 2023 - Aug. 31, 2024) is 35.34% and puts the portfolio 1.03% behind the S&P 500. Since inception, Nov. 2022, on an annualized basis the portfolio has a return of 24.79% versus 24.84% for the S&P 500, leaving the portfolio trailing the index by just 0.05%.

Given that the inspiration for this strategy and portfolio was SCHD, it's only fair that I compare the returns the portfolio attains to those of SCHD. SCHD did not perform well in 2023, with the exception of the last two months. The return for SCHD during fiscal year one (Nov. 2022 to Oct. 2023) was -4.51%, my portfolio outperformed SCHD by 15.41%. SCHD's return for the period November to August 2024 is far better, +28.37%, however, my portfolio is outperforming the fund by 7.07%. Since its inception, my portfolio has been beating SCHD by 13.10% on an annualized basis.

Month 4F DGR SPTR O/U SCHD O/U Nov 23 11.02% 9.13% 1.89% 6.30% 4.72% Dec 23 9.90% 4.54% 5.36% 6.31% 3.59% Jan 24 -2.01% 1.68% -3.69% 0.14% -2.15% Feb 24 6.99% 5.34% 1.65% 1.84% 5.15% Mar 24 3.66% 3.22% 0.45% 4.65% -0.99% Apr 24 -5.96% -4.08% -1.88% -4.51% -1.45% May 24 1.28% 4.96% -3.68% 2.05% -0.77% Jun 24 2.20% 3.59% -1.39% 0.02% 2.18% Jul 24 5.14% 1.22% 3.92% 6.60% -1.46% Aug 24 -0.27% 2.43% -2.69% 2.36% -2.63% 2022 7.04% -0.49% 7.53% 3.20% 3.84% 2023 26.41% 26.29% 0.13% 4.57% 21.85% 2024 10.92% 19.53% -8.61% 13.50% -2.58% Cumulative 50.09% 50.20% -0.11% 22.48% 27.61% Annualized 24.79% 24.84% -0.05% 11.70% 13.10% Fiscal Year 1 10.90% 10.14% 0.75% -4.51% 15.41% Fiscal Year 2 35.34% 36.37% -1.03% 28.27% 7.07% Click to enlarge

What I would like to see from this strategy is a strong total return (12% CAGR) over a long period of time, say 5 to 10 years. Fiscal year one came up a little short of this threshold, but things are back on track in fiscal year two.

Dividend Review

Currently, the portfolio has a forward dividend yield of 1.96%, which is down from the 2.01% dividend yield a month ago. This yield will likely change on September 3rd when the portfolio is rebalanced. The portfolio generated $4.60 in dividend income during the month of August, the dividends were reinvested in a way to reduce the allocation drift. August 2024 dividend income was 1.92% lower than the August 2023 dividend income. This up and down rollercoaster of higher and lower dividend income relative to the past year continues. The total dividend income generated in 2022 was $6.08, and $49.08 in 2023. Dividend income in fiscal year one was $42.21, fiscal year two should be significantly higher. Ten months in and the dividend income for fiscal year 2, $46.90, is already higher than fiscal year 1's total dividend income.

The projected dividend income for the next 12 months is $57.19; this figure has increased from $56.99 a month ago and will likely change once more after the monthly rebalancing. I'll be curious to see what impact the monthly rebalancing will have on potentially missed dividend income. Since I am not adding any new money to the portfolio, I will have a unique opportunity to track how the dividend income grows over time directly through dividend growth and dividend reinvestment.

At the portfolio launch on November 1, 2022, the projected dividend income for the next 12 months was $46.79. The current projection of $57.16 is 22.23% higher, that equates to an 11.57% CAGR.

Changes For Fiscal Year 3

I am continually analyzing the returns from this strategy and looking for minor ways to better optimize the portfolio. Here are two likely changes that will be implemented in the next fiscal year.

The first consideration is to trim the number of chosen stocks in the portfolio from the current 25 down to 20. Here's how this change would have impacted fiscal year 2 returns.

Symbol November December January February March April May June July August Cumulative Top 20 11.27% 10.39% -1.98% 7.61% 3.72% -5.90% 1.90% 2.50% 5.75% -0.68% 38.71% Top 25 10.48% 9.84% -1.94% 7.12% 3.53% -5.93% 1.47% 2.20% 5.15% -0.28% 34.98% Excess 0.79% 0.56% -0.04% 0.49% 0.19% 0.03% 0.43% 0.30% 0.60% -0.40% 3.73% Click to enlarge

As you can see, the more concentrated 20-stock portfolio would have delivered superior returns in 8 out of the 10 months in fiscal year 2. Overall, this would have generated a +3.73% higher cumulative return. If this trend continues, I will likely adopt this change in fiscal year 3.

The second consideration is whether to rebalance the constituent stocks at the start of each month, bringing each position back to its original 4% equal weight. Here's how this change would have impacted fiscal year 2 returns.

November December January February March April May June July Aug 24 Cumulative No Rebalancing 10.48% 9.93% -2.06% 7.32% 3.72% -6.18% 1.85% 2.65% 4.73% -0.38% 35.50% Monthly Rebalancing 10.48% 9.84% -1.94% 7.12% 3.53% -5.93% 1.47% 2.20% 5.15% -0.28% 34.98% Excess 0.00% 0.09% -0.12% 0.20% 0.19% -0.25% 0.38% 0.45% -0.42% -0.10% 0.52% Click to enlarge

The difference isn't quite as high as with the number of constituent stocks, but nevertheless, the non-rebalanced portfolio would have generated a better return thus far, +0.52%. Granted the actual portfolio is held in a Traditional IRA account and does not incur capital gains taxes from monthly rebalancing. If this portfolio was held in a taxable brokerage account, not rebalancing monthly would be the optimal path to lower any potential tax drag.

Both these potential changes will be tracked through the remainder of fiscal year 2 and likely implemented in fiscal year 3.

New 4 Factor List

Since June 2023, I have been running the 4-factor stock screener on a monthly basis and tracking the list of top-ranking stocks. I want to accumulate this data to run additional tests on more frequent rebalancing and to document how much the list changes from month to month.

Compiling the list is a 2-step process; the first part is generating a shortlist of dividend growth stocks; the second step is ranking them based on the 4 factors.

Thus far, starting this strategy during any month between June 2023 and July 2024 would have worked better or worse, depending on the month you started. It's important to note that only 4 of these portfolios have a full 12 months of returns. Relative to investing in SCHD, the 4-factor strategy has yielded much more attractive outperformance. SCHD's strong return in July 2024 has flipped this trend for some of the more recent 4-factor lists, but they still have time to recover. Here's a breakdown of the total returns.

Start Month 4 Factor SPY alpha SCHD alpha Status June 2023 31.50% 28.09% 3.41% 17.06% 14.44% Final July 2023 26.59% 24.41% 2.18% 11.17% 15.42% Final August 2023 24.32% 22.01% 2.31% 13.31% 11.00% Final September 2023 21.24% 26.93% -5.69% 17.74% 3.50% Final October 2023 28.10% 33.25% -5.15% 22.91% 5.19% November 2023 38.70% 36.20% 2.50% 27.79% 10.91% December 2023 22.34% 24.81% -2.46% 20.21% 2.13% January 2024 12.42% 19.35% -6.93% 13.08% -0.65% February 2024 15.25% 17.48% -2.24% 12.92% 2.33% March 2024 8.59% 11.66% -3.07% 10.88% -2.29% April 2024 3.88% 8.12% -4.24% 5.95% -2.07% May 2024 6.26% 12.66% -6.40% 10.96% -4.70% June 2024 5.56% 7.23% -1.67% 8.73% -3.17% July 2024 3.83% 3.58% 0.25% 8.71% -4.88% August 2024 0.85% 2.34% -1.49% 2.36% -1.51% Click to enlarge

The returns in the table above are through 8/31/24.

Here are the criteria for the initial stock screener:

Payout Ratio of 80% or less. 3 & 5-year Dividend Growth Rate of at least 5%. 5-year Revenue and EPS Growth Rate of at least 5%. Stock must trade on the NYSE or NASDAQ. Wide or Narrow Economic Moat. Exemplary or Standard Stewardship Rating.

I ran this screener on August 31st and 104 unique dividend growth stocks were selected for further analysis. I then applied the 4-factor stock selection process and narrowed the list down to just the top 25 ideas. The list is presented below, with data shown as of August 31st, 2024.