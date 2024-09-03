August AAII Asset Allocation Survey: Cash Allocations Increase

Dimitri Otis/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Individual investors' allocations to cash rose while stock and bond allocations decreased in the August Asset Allocation Survey.

Stock and stock fund allocations decreased 1.3 percentage points to 68.8%. Stock and stock fund allocations are above their historical average of 61.5% for the 51st consecutive month.

Bond and bond fund allocations decreased 0.1 percentage points to 14.4%. Bond and bond fund allocations are below their historical average of 16.0% for the seventh consecutive month.

Cash allocations increased 1.4 percentage points to 16.8%. Cash allocations are below their historical average of 22.5% for the 21st consecutive month. Cash allocations' month-to-month increase was last higher in October 2022 (2.8%).

August AAII Asset Allocation Survey results:

Stocks and Stock Funds: 68.8%, down 1.3 percentage points.

Bonds and Bond Funds: 14.4%, down 0.1 percentage points.

Cash: 16.8%, up 1.4 percentage points.

August AAII Asset Allocation Survey details:

Stocks: 30.7%, down 3.1 percentage points.

Stock Funds: 38.1%, up 1.7 percentage points.

Bonds: 4.3%, down 0.4 percentage points.

Bond Funds: 10.1%, up 0.3 percentage points.

Historical averages:

Stocks/Stock Funds: 61.5%.

Bonds/Bond Funds: 16.0%.

Cash: 22.5%.

The AAII Asset Allocation Survey has been conducted monthly since November 1987 and asks AAII members what percentage of their portfolios are allocated to stocks, stock funds, bonds, bond funds and cash.