We recently touched on the Voya Global Advantaged and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA), a closed-end fund with an options writing strategy and a global tilt. This closed-end fund has a twin, and that is the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD). IGD invests with a largely similar approach with overlapping holdings and also runs an options writing strategy. We've touched on this fund in previous IGA updates.

IGD trades at a discount to its net asset value, but the discount of IGA is currently just a touch wider. Even further, despite their similarities, IGA has delivered superior long-term historical results. Shorter periods of time, though, do have the funds running quite closely in terms of total returns. At this time, I'd slightly favor IGA over IGD.

IGD Basics

1-Year Z-score: 2.14

Discount/Premium: -7.84%

Distribution Yield: 10.68%

Expense Ratio: 0.99%

Leverage: N/A

Managed Assets: $461.825 million

Structure: Perpetual

IGD's investment objective is "a high level of income; capital appreciation is secondary." They intend to sell "call options on selected security indexes and/or ETFs, on an amount equal to approximately 50-100% of the total underlying value of the portfolio."

This investment objective and basic investment policy mirrors IGA's exactly. Currently, IGD is running its portfolio at a 49.42% overwrite with the average call option life at the time written of 45 days. That reflects the exact same stats seen in our IGA update as well.

One major difference here is the size of IGD. The fund currently has total net assets of around $461.825 million versus IGA's ~$154 million net assets. That can be more beneficial in terms of liquidity for entering and exiting the fund.

Performance Comparison

Over the last decade, it has been IGA that has outperformed IGD on a total share price and NAV return basis by quite a large margin. This was even despite what looks like a similar portfolio these days; it at least indicates that either wasn't always the case or that there are enough differences under the hood.

With that said, over shorter periods of time, IGD and IGA have tended to correlate more closely. At least on a total NAV return basis, that has been the case, as the total share price results will reflect variances due to discount levels of these funds.

In terms of the discount currently, IGA slightly edges out IGD as trading at a bit of a wider discount. However, this is quite a small margin and doesn't appear meaningful. Both are trading at narrower discounts compared to their long-term average levels.

This brings up one of the differences between these funds, besides historical performance and slight valuation differences, which is on the activist front. Saba Capital Management carries only a 0.4% position in IGD-and that was based on the last transaction in early 2022, where they sold off ~93.5% of their stake. That position was likely a remnant of their participation in the tender offers that took place in 2021 across a few different Voya funds, including IGA.

Saba owns a 4.26% stake in IGA, though the most recent transactions were sales. Previously, during March, they had a stake up to 6.78%. However, Saba likely claimed some victory here because they likely pushed IGD and IGA to increase their distributions. IGA switched their distribution to a monthly schedule as well. That's likely why we are seeing the funds trading at relatively narrower discounts compared to their longer-term history.

Distribution - Enticing But Likely Will Struggle To Continue Covering It

For the distribution, most of the direction has been distribution cuts. Of course, during the Global Financial Crisis, we see the usual cuts that most funds exhibit. However, as global securities have underperformed relative to their U.S. peers, IGD tended to over-distribute, which resulted in more cuts even outside of that event. This latest raise in the distribution was the fund's sole increase since its inception.

At the current monthly distribution, the fund's rate comes to 10.68%. On a NAV basis, it comes in at 10%.

This brings up the bad news about the latest increase. These weren't done because the fund came up with some sort of new strategy that could start generating stronger returns-though they could potentially return the ~11% needed going forward to support the current payout, which is a high hurdle to achieve consistently. Historically speaking, they have not been able to do that outside of the last 1-year period, where total returns exceeded 13%, as we saw above.

Instead, these increases were likely driven by Saba Capital Management's involvement in several Voya funds that ultimately caused the discounts to narrow.

To cover the distributions, the fund will need to generate capital gains from its underlying portfolio and from writing calls against indexes and ETFs. Last fiscal year, they generated net investment income of $0.16. That worked out to 33.33% NII coverage.

Based on a now annualized $0.60 distribution, NII coverage could come in around 26.7% if they deliver the same NII for fiscal 2025.

In looking at the realized/unrealized gains over the year, they came from the fund's underlying portfolio. The written options actually resulted in losses for the fund in both realized and unrealized buckets. This can occur when the market is running higher, and they are writing calls against indexes or ETFs that they don't own the underlying of. This essentially results in writing naked calls; however, given that they own underlying equity positions that make up these indexes and ETFs, they are essentially covered, just indirectly.

For tax purposes, the fund has been classifying a large portion as return of capital. Most of this would have been considered destructive as the NAV was declining during these years.

That goes back to not really being able to cover the distribution with the income and gains required. Watching the NAV per share over time is going to be the best indicator of whether a distribution is covered or not.

IGD's Portfolio

In looking at IGD's holdings, they carry similar weightings as IGA. IGD's U.S. exposure comes in at just under 70% and Japan is the second-largest weighting in the fund.

Given JPMorgan's latest "Guide to the Markets," we can see that on a relative basis, international equities present a better value compared to the U.S. That's on both the basis of dividend yields and P/E multiples.

While that doesn't guarantee that international equities will outperform, it could at least indicate that U.S. equities are stretched at current valuations. International equities could outperform simply by moving sideways if valuations come down in the U.S. market.

With IGD having some tilt toward global holdings and with the flexibility to go to even higher allocations, that could bode well for IGD going forward. That's where the fund could outperform aside from some further potential discount narrowing.

Another consideration, similar to IGA, is that the fund is tilted toward the value-oriented sectors and away from the S&P 500 Index, which has become quite top-heavy with tech. Of course, that's where a lot of earnings growth is coming from going forward, but valuations are still considered somewhat stretched there. We saw some greater volatility there but that correction ended up being rather brief, and the dip was bought up quickly.

In terms of top ten holdings, the fund doesn't really overweight anything significantly. They list 250 total holdings, and that has truly translated into some significant diversification for the fund, as the top ten make up under 12.5% of the fund's invested capital.

Some funds may list hundreds of holdings, but the top ten or even just a handful make up a meaningful slice. The S&P 500 Index itself is actually a perfect example. The SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) has 504 holdings, but the top ten make up 34.77% of the fund. In fact, the top five alone make up 26.16%.

Conclusion

I believe that IGA is a slightly better prospect over IGD currently, thanks to a slightly wider discount and having a higher activist presence. Then again, the actual move from the activists is likely already done; that was the increased distributions and switching to a monthly schedule for IGA. That's why we've already seen discounts narrow, but I believe that the distribution rates here are still high enough that it can lure in some other investors to push the discounts to narrow even further.

That said, these are equity funds, and they are going to be at the mercy of the broader market in determining their ultimate fate. If one believes equities look stretched, these could be due for a pullback. On the other hand, these funds both run with higher weightings toward more value-oriented sectors, which don't appear to be as stretched in terms of valuations on a relative basis. Even further, the global exposure that these funds-albeit fairly small overall-also tends to suggest that they aren't invested in securities that are overly stretched in valuations.