Direct Indexed Tax Loss Harvesting: Is The Juice Worth The Squeeze?

Sep. 03, 2024 6:11 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJI, NDXVPU, VOX, VNQ, VIS, VHT, VGT, VFH, VDE, VDC, VCR, VAW, QQQ, VT, ACWI, SPY, VOO, IVV, VTI
Summary

  • Direct Indexing has gained popularity but may not be the best option for most tax-sensitive investors due to tracking error, high fees and limited diversification.
  • Segmented ETF investing, which involves building a portfolio using low-cost sector and international ETFs, can generate similar tax losses as Direct Indexing, without the headwinds.
  • While Direct Indexing may offer a steady stream of harvested losses due to individual stock volatility, the overall benefits of Segmented ETF investing outweigh this advantage for most investors.
oranges and squeezer

THEPALMER/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Most people have come to agree that investing in low-cost, diversified index funds is a good idea. Most people also like paying less in taxes and deferring their payment into the future. Direct Indexed Tax Loss Harvesting (DI) programs combine these benefits into one

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

