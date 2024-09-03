Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 3, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Aharon Yehuda - Chief Financial Officer
Inna Braverman - Chief Executive Officer

Operator

Greetings, welcome to the Eco Wave Power Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Aharon Yehuda, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin.

Aharon Yehuda

Thank you. Thank you all for taking the time and joining us to our quarterly webcast. In the first half of 2024, Eco Power continued with its cost reduction strategy, while achieving progress in all key projects, which Inna will discuss following my presentation of the financial results.

As a result in the first half of 2024, we have recorded an operating cost reduction of 1.6%. The main reason for the reduction or the reduction in sales and marketing costs by 29%. As to other costs, R&D costs remain stable at $320,000 and G&A cost increased by 5%. Other income of $32,000 was generated mainly from grant and from management fees in a joint venture. As a result, our operating loss reduced by 1.6%.

Please note that is mentioned in Q1, we have now prepared the company for the execution of the first turnkey project, meaning the sale of equipment to a third party, which upon execution is expected to enhance the company's income and threaten its financial position. The company ended the period with $7.48 million in cash, cash equivalence, and in short-term bank deposits.

I'll now turn the conference over to Inna Braverman, Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power. Inna, you may begin.

Inna Braverman

Thank you for the presentation Aharon. As Aharon mention, in the first half of 2024, we were able to keep

